Morning Tipoff: Feb. 20

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 20
College basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament, VFW Sports Center: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 8 Bottineau-Rugby/No.9 Hazen-Beulah winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1:15 p.m.; No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Williston, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Bismarck Aquatic & Fitness Center, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: State Tournament, Fargodome. Class A dual tournament, quarterfinals: (1:30 p.m.). No. 1 West Bismarck vs. No. 4 East West Fargo No. 2 East Devils Lake vs. No. 3 West Century; No. 1 East Valley City vs. No. 4 West Jamestown; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East Fargo Davies. Class B dual tournament (11 a.m.): No. 2 South Border vs. Pembina County North; No. 3 Velva vs. Hettinger-Scranton; No. 1 Lisbon vs. Minot Ryan; No. 4 Carrington vs. No. 5 New Salem-Almont.
Friday, Feb. 21
College basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.; UND at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Mandan; Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament, VFW Sports Center: Loser out, 11 a.m./1:30 p.m.; Semifinals, 5/7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: West Region Meet at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: State Tournament, Fargodome, 11 a.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM)/KLXX (1270 AM) – Century at Mandan
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio State at Iowa
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Temple
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan State at Nebraska
8 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona State
ESPN2 — USC at Colorado
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Utah
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.
BTN — Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship, First Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
NBA
7 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Houston at Golden State
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): West Fargo put to rest Bismarck's nine-year, 145-match dual victory streak and got two for the price of one. The Packers' 36-30 victory over the Demons occurred in the finals of the state Class A dual tournament at the Fargodome. West Fargo thus broke Bismarck's skein of 10 state dual championships. A pin by Preston Lehmann, West Fargo's freshman 160-pounder, broke a 30-30 tie.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Wrestling championships are nothing new to the tradition-rich Bismarck High School wrestling program. The Demons did something new this year, though, winning two titles in one day at the Minot State Dome. After clinching their 24th state individual tournament title with 179.5 points in the afternoon, BHS rolled to the Class A dual crown in the evening. Bismarck closed the tournament with a 42-23 dual romp over Jamestown to finish the season 16-0.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): The Serge Gambucci coaching era, which spanned 15 successful hockey seasons at Grand Forks Central, will come to an end at the conclusion of this week's state high school tournament. Gambucci submitted his resignation earlier this week, signaling the end of a career that includes 255 wins and 39 losses. He will remain as the Central tennis coach and chairman of Central's physical education department.
Trivia Answer
Minot defeated Williston 2-1 to win the 2006 West Region boys hockey tournament title. BHS or Century have won every one since.