Morning Tipoff: Feb. 20

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): West Fargo put to rest Bismarck's nine-year, 145-match dual victory streak and got two for the price of one. The Packers' 36-30 victory over the Demons occurred in the finals of the state Class A dual tournament at the Fargodome. West Fargo thus broke Bismarck's skein of 10 state dual championships. A pin by Preston Lehmann, West Fargo's freshman 160-pounder, broke a 30-30 tie.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Wrestling championships are nothing new to the tradition-rich Bismarck High School wrestling program. The Demons did something new this year, though, winning two titles in one day at the Minot State Dome. After clinching their 24th state individual tournament title with 179.5 points in the afternoon, BHS rolled to the Class A dual crown in the evening. Bismarck closed the tournament with a 42-23 dual romp over Jamestown to finish the season 16-0.