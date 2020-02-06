Morning Tipoff: Feb. 7

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 7
College baseball: U-Mary at Missouri Southern State (Joplin), 2 p.m.
College basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Mountain West Conference Championship.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Bison Open, Fargo.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Augustana, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Rockford-Sheyenne, 8 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.; Century vs. Fargo Davies at Scheels Arena, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century, Legacy, Dickinson at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 3:30 p.m.; Grand Forks at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 6 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Rockford-Sheyenne, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: Bismarck, Century, Legacy, Mandan at Minot Invite, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy and Jamestown at Valley City, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
Saturday, Feb. 8
College baseball: U-Mary at Missouri Southern State (Joplin) 1 p.m.
College basketball: Winona State at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Mountain West Conference Championship.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Bison Open, Fargo.
College tennis: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 3 p.m., at Fargo.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Williston at Century, 2:15 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck, 3:45 p.m.; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Fargo South-Shanley at Scheels Arena, 3:15 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies at Scheels Arena, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century Invite, Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 10 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Williston at Century, 4 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Mandan, 2 p.m.
High school wrestling: Century vs. Williston and Watford City at Watford City, 1 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:15/7:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Upper Iowa at U-Mary
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Killdeer at Hazen
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Davidson at VCU
7 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Alabama at Troy
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Handa Vic Open, Victoria, Australia
NBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Indiana
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at Utah
NHL
7:30 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Dallas
WOMEN’S SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS1 —Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Carson, Calif.
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Charity exhibition: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer, Cape Town, South Africa
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Nicole Wells led the way with 17 points as United Tribes defeated Dakota College 64-59 in women's college basketball at Bottineau. Haley Mindt scored 18 points for Bottineau.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Beach, down by 19 points at halftime, rallied, but couldn't overtake Hettinger in Class B boys basketball. Hettinger defeated the visiting Bucs 73-62, thanks in large part to Troy Davidson's 30 points. J.B. Pauley tossed in 16 points for Beach.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Mike Hughes scored 26 points, but it wasn't enough as St. Mary's dropped a 58-52 nonconference Class A basketball game to Bottineau. Rod Schmidt topped Bottineau with 15 points.
Trivia Answer
Isiah Thomas scored an NBA record 31 points in his NBA debut on Oct. 30, 1981 for the Detroit Pistons against the Milwaukee Bucks.