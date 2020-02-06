Morning Tipoff: Feb. 7

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Nicole Wells led the way with 17 points as United Tribes defeated Dakota College 64-59 in women's college basketball at Bottineau. Haley Mindt scored 18 points for Bottineau.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Beach, down by 19 points at halftime, rallied, but couldn't overtake Hettinger in Class B boys basketball. Hettinger defeated the visiting Bucs 73-62, thanks in large part to Troy Davidson's 30 points. J.B. Pauley tossed in 16 points for Beach.