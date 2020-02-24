Morning Tipoff: Feb. 25

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Standing Rock jumped away to a 22-10 lead in the first period and then outlasted Solen-Cannonball 68-62 in the semifinals of the District 9 basketball tournament at Mandan. David Blaine notched 22 points for Solen-Cannonball to take game scoring honors. Curtis Thompson tallied 18 for Standing Rock.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): An 8-for-11 fourth-quarter shooting display enabled Mandan to hold off Bismarck 73-65 in WDA basketball at Mandan. Jim Gronowski led a balanced Mandan attack with 14 points. Jeff Zwarych and Vic Friesz chipped in with 13 each. Bob Dahl of Bismarck was the game's scoring leader with 15 points. Mandan wrapped up the regular season 9-11. Bismarck finished 8-12.

Trivia Answer

Wayne Gretzky had 894 goals, most in NHL history. Gordie Howe, with 801 goals, is the only other player in NHL history with more than 800 goals.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)