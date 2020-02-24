Morning Tipoff: Feb. 25

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Feb. 25
High school boys basketball: Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, semifinals: 6/7:30 p.m. Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
College basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., MAC
Thursday, Feb. 27
High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo, Boys: Fargo Davies vs. Century, noon; Minot vs. Fargo South-Shanley, 2:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. G.F. Red River, 5:30 p.m.; Grand Forks Central vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. Girls: Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Grand Forks vs. Devils Lake, 1:30 p.m.; Mandan vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Minot vs. Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, third place, 6 p.m., championship, 20 minutes after third-place game.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Minot
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Region 5 Tournament
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Iowa at Michigan State
8 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPN2 —Texas Tech at Oklahoma
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Jose State at Utah State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Toronto
9 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.
FSN – Columbus at Minnesota
NBCSN — Chicago at St. Louis
SOCCER
2 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portmore United at Cruz Azul, Round of 16
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): The University of Mary men's basketball team clinched a Northern Sun playoff berth with a 67-39 victory at Minnesota-Crookston. Jordan Wilhelm led the winning Marauders with 24 points, swishing six 3-pointers along the way. Eric Erdmann added 15 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Moody scored 11 points with seven assists and seven rebounds.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Standing Rock jumped away to a 22-10 lead in the first period and then outlasted Solen-Cannonball 68-62 in the semifinals of the District 9 basketball tournament at Mandan. David Blaine notched 22 points for Solen-Cannonball to take game scoring honors. Curtis Thompson tallied 18 for Standing Rock.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): An 8-for-11 fourth-quarter shooting display enabled Mandan to hold off Bismarck 73-65 in WDA basketball at Mandan. Jim Gronowski led a balanced Mandan attack with 14 points. Jeff Zwarych and Vic Friesz chipped in with 13 each. Bob Dahl of Bismarck was the game's scoring leader with 15 points. Mandan wrapped up the regular season 9-11. Bismarck finished 8-12.
Trivia Answer
Wayne Gretzky had 894 goals, most in NHL history. Gordie Howe, with 801 goals, is the only other player in NHL history with more than 800 goals.
