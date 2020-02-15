Morning Tipoff: Feb. 16

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 16

College baseball: U-Mary at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.

College basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 1/3 p.m.

College women’s tennis: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 9 a.m.

College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

High school girls basketball: District 9 Tournament at Grant County High School (Elgin).

College basketball: United Tribes at North Dakota State College of Science, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Indiana at Michigan

ESPN — Villanova at Temple

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Duquesne at Fordham

2 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Connecticut

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona State at California

8 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Oregon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

ESPNU — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida State at Duke

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee

FS1 — Kansas State at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Kentucky

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Elite Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Washington, Clearwater, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Illinois

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, Final Round, Lely Resort, Fla.

NBA

7 p.m.

TBS/TNT — NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Chicago

NHL

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Detroit at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston at New York Rangers

5 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Nashville

SOCCER

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Brescia at Juventas

NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

XFL

2 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles

5 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Houston

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): NDSCS-Wahpeton overcame a 35-29 halftime deficit to post a 75-72 home women's basketball victory over United Tribes. Kristin Bearstail of United Tribes was the game's top scorer, pumping in 36 points, 21 of them on 3-pointers. Cristin Haase added 21 for the Thunderbirds.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): The University of Mary clinched another North Dakota College Athletic Conference women's title with an 84-55 home basketball victory over Valley City State. The Marauders, up just 35-31 at halftime, closed with a 49-point second-half burst. Lisa Maus garnered 21 points for the winning Marauders, who captured their third conference championship in four years.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): New Salem captured its second win of the season, defeating Wishek in a nonconference basketball game at the Bismarck Civic Center. The victorious Holsteins got 20 points from Larry Schauer. Mike Lembke added 14 for New Salem. Gary Meidinger was Wishek's scoring leader with 17.

Trivia Answer

In the 1998 NBA All-Star Game, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were 21 years old or younger.

