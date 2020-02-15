Morning Tipoff: Feb. 16

20 YEARS AGO (1999): The University of Mary clinched another North Dakota College Athletic Conference women's title with an 84-55 home basketball victory over Valley City State. The Marauders, up just 35-31 at halftime, closed with a 49-point second-half burst. Lisa Maus garnered 21 points for the winning Marauders, who captured their third conference championship in four years.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): New Salem captured its second win of the season, defeating Wishek in a nonconference basketball game at the Bismarck Civic Center. The victorious Holsteins got 20 points from Larry Schauer. Mike Lembke added 14 for New Salem. Gary Meidinger was Wishek's scoring leader with 17.

Trivia Answer

In the 1998 NBA All-Star Game, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were 21 years old or younger.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)