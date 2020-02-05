Morning Tipoff: Feb. 6

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Despite being down three starters, the University of Mary emerged with a 62-52 women's basketball victory over Upper Iowa at Fayette. Shaunna Knife and Kayla Rogers paced a balanced Marauder attack with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Century had its hands full, but eked out a 34-32 dual wrestling victory over visiting Williston. Bonus points made the difference. The Patriots got pins from Joey Neigum at 112 pounds and Jay Doan at 152 and a major decision from Eric Sabot at 125 to go with two forfeit victories. Cameron Russell at 119 and Allan Roness at 130 scored pins for Williston, which claimed one forfeit win.