Morning Tipoff: Feb. 6

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 6
College basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Mountain West Conference Championship.
High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Rodeo: Xtreme Bulls and Ranch Bronc Riding, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
Friday, Feb. 7
College baseball: U-Mary at Missouri Southern State (Joplin), 2 p.m.
College basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Mountain West Conference Championship.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Bison Open, Fargo.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Augustana, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Rockford-Sheyenne, 8 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.; Century vs. Fargo Davies at Scheels Arena, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century, Legacy, Dickinson at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 3:30 p.m.; Grand Forks at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 6 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Rockford-Sheyenne, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: Bismarck, Century, Legacy, Mandan at Minot Invite, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy and Jamestown at Valley City, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Dickinson Trinity at Beulah
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita State
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Tula
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USC at Arizona
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.
NBA
7 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Houston at Los Angeles Lakers
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Buffalo
7 p.m.
FSN – Vancouver at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — San Jose at Edmonton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Despite being down three starters, the University of Mary emerged with a 62-52 women's basketball victory over Upper Iowa at Fayette. Shaunna Knife and Kayla Rogers paced a balanced Marauder attack with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Century had its hands full, but eked out a 34-32 dual wrestling victory over visiting Williston. Bonus points made the difference. The Patriots got pins from Joey Neigum at 112 pounds and Jay Doan at 152 and a major decision from Eric Sabot at 125 to go with two forfeit victories. Cameron Russell at 119 and Allan Roness at 130 scored pins for Williston, which claimed one forfeit win.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Jim Clark sparked Lake Region Junior College with 24 points as the Royals won 78-72 on the road at North Dakota-Ellendale. Gary Olufson tossed in 16 for Lake Region. Randy Bobzien and Larry Thorpe led the way for Ellendale with 21 and 19 points, respectively.
Trivia Answer
Running back Jim Brown was named MVP at the ages of 21 and 22 years old for the Cleveland Browns in 1957 and 1958. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the award Saturday at the age of 23.
