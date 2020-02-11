Morning Tipoff: Feb. 12

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Feb. 12
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center, 10:30 a.m. (trials), 5:30 p.m. (finals).
Thursday, Feb. 13
College basketball: North Dakota State College of Science at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center, 10:30 a.m. (trials), 3:30 p.m. (finals).
College wrestling: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Hazen at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century at Minot, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
ESPNEWS — Connecticut at SMU
ESPNU — George Mason at VCU
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
GOLF
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia
NBA
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana
7 p.m.
FSN – Charlotte at Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers at Denver
NHL
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Montreal at Boston
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Senior Jalen Finley connected on 11 of 14 shots and scored 27 points to lead Bismarck to an 89-61 basketball victory over Dickinson at Bismarck's Karlgaard gym. Sophomore Dexter Werner added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Demons. Returning all-stater Joe Hanstad scored 21 points for Dickinson.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Williston and Minot earned state volleyball tournament berths with semifinal victories in the West Region tournament at BHS Karlgaard gym. Sarah Leer logged 22 kills as Williston outlasted Mandan 3-2. Chrissie Keup had 12 kills as Minot trimmed Bismarck 3-1. Lyndsi Johnson and Heather Welch were close behind Keup with 11 counters apiece.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Wahpeton Science tripped Bismarck Junior College 29-10 in a wrestling dual at the Bismarck Armory. BJC's best effort came from Jack Overgaard, who moved up a weight class to garner a 4-0 victory at 158 pounds. The visiting Wildcats benefitted from three pins by Gary Oliver at 142, Steve Guselman at 177 and Dan Roberts at 190.
Trivia Answer
Patrick Marleau ranks second among active NHL players with 561 goals. Marleau is in his 22nd season in the NHL, 20 with the San Jose Sharks. Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins is third among active players with 456 goals.
