Morning Tipoff: Feb. 12

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Senior Jalen Finley connected on 11 of 14 shots and scored 27 points to lead Bismarck to an 89-61 basketball victory over Dickinson at Bismarck's Karlgaard gym. Sophomore Dexter Werner added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Demons. Returning all-stater Joe Hanstad scored 21 points for Dickinson.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Williston and Minot earned state volleyball tournament berths with semifinal victories in the West Region tournament at BHS Karlgaard gym. Sarah Leer logged 22 kills as Williston outlasted Mandan 3-2. Chrissie Keup had 12 kills as Minot trimmed Bismarck 3-1. Lyndsi Johnson and Heather Welch were close behind Keup with 11 counters apiece.