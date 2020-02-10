Morning Tipoff: Feb. 11

TNT — Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Concordia College gave the University a rough reception, claiming a 28-9 dual wrestling victory over the visiting Marauders. Matt Garcia at 125 pounds, Colin Engelhardt at 157 and Taylor Nagel at 165 were the only U-Mary winners. Phil Moenkedick of the Cobbers managed the lone pin of the night at 184.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Bismarck and Jamestown skated to a 1-1 boys hockey standoff in Jamestown. Bismarck's Nick Hillman broke a scoreless deadlock with a goal at 12:12 of the third period. Jamestown's Nic Johnson answered a minute later, and the rest of the game, including an overtime, was dominated by the goaltenders. Layne Sedevie made 25 stops for BHS and Matt Schaeffer had 26 saves for Jamestown. Bismarck's season record dipped to 15-3-3 with the tie.