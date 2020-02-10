Morning Tipoff: Feb. 11

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Feb. 11
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 6:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 4:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center: 10 a.m. trials, 5:30 p.m. finals.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Legacy at Minot
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Beach at Glen Ullin-Hebron
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Century
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Purdue
6 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Syracuse
ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
8 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan State at Illinois
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia
ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Mexico at San Diego State
NBA
6 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Houston
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at New York Islanders
7 p.m.
FSN – Las Vegas at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Concordia College gave the University a rough reception, claiming a 28-9 dual wrestling victory over the visiting Marauders. Matt Garcia at 125 pounds, Colin Engelhardt at 157 and Taylor Nagel at 165 were the only U-Mary winners. Phil Moenkedick of the Cobbers managed the lone pin of the night at 184.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Bismarck and Jamestown skated to a 1-1 boys hockey standoff in Jamestown. Bismarck's Nick Hillman broke a scoreless deadlock with a goal at 12:12 of the third period. Jamestown's Nic Johnson answered a minute later, and the rest of the game, including an overtime, was dominated by the goaltenders. Layne Sedevie made 25 stops for BHS and Matt Schaeffer had 26 saves for Jamestown. Bismarck's season record dipped to 15-3-3 with the tie.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Jim Glasser scored 26 points as Bismarck Junior College claimed a 90-74 basketball victory at North Dakota-Ellendale. Mike Montgomery added 22 for the Mystics in the Mon-Dak Conference win. Ellendale, which trailed 45-36 at halftime, got 22 points from Randy Bobzien and 20 from Larry Thorpe.
Trivia Answer
George Knudson and Mike Weir each won eight PGA titles. Knudson’s last victory game in 1972. Weir, who won the 2003 Masters, won his final tournament in 2007.
