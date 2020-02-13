Morning Tipoff: Feb. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 14
College basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center, 10:30 a.m. (trials), 5:30 p.m. (finals).
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (Division 1), 7 p.m.; Denver at UND, 7:37 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Bottineau-Rugby at Rugby, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.; District 9 Tournament at Grant County High School (Elgin).
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
College baseball: U-Mary at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
College basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College hockey: Jamestown (Division I) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan; Denver at UND, 7:07 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Challenge, Mankato, Minn.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center, 10:30 a.m. (trials), 5:30 p.m. (finals).
College women’s tennis: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh a Hillsboro-Central Valley, 4 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invite, 11 a.m.
High school girls basketball: District 9 Tournament at Grant County High School (Elgin).
High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan at Dickinson, noon.
High school wrestling: West Region Tournament at Watford City.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:15/7:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Bemidji State at U-Mary
CLASS A BASKETBALL
5:45/7:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Legacy at Century
NAHL
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Austin
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Denver at North Dakota
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, First Round, Lely Resort, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Los Angeles
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Australian Open, Third Round, Seaton, Australia
NBA
6 p.m.
ESPN — All-Star Celebrity Game: Chicago
8 p.m.
TNT — Rising Stars Challenge: Team World vs. Team U.S., Chicago
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — USATF: Indoor Championships, Albuquerque, N.M.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): At 50 years of age, J.B. Lord of Piedmont, S.D., is selective about rodeos. He still feels the PRCA rodeo at the Civic Center is worth the travel time, though. This year's trip to Bismarck proved productive. He won the steer wrestling competition and teamed up with Ryan Zurcher for the top score in team roping.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Williston bounced back from a 27-point loss at the hands of Bismarck to edge Century 50-44 in overtime in West Region basketball. Century's Will Spencer took game scoring honors with 21 points. Jake Schmitz and Casey Landro tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively for Williston.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): St Mary's held on to win a 67-65 basketball squeaker over visiting Dickinson Trinity. Mike Hughes sparked the Saints with 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Howard Sage paced Trinity with 20 points.
Trivia Answer
Justin Duberman, who played from 1988-92 for UND, scored three game-winning OT goals.