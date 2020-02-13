Morning Tipoff: Feb. 14

10 YEARS AGO (2009): At 50 years of age, J.B. Lord of Piedmont, S.D., is selective about rodeos. He still feels the PRCA rodeo at the Civic Center is worth the travel time, though. This year's trip to Bismarck proved productive. He won the steer wrestling competition and teamed up with Ryan Zurcher for the top score in team roping.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Williston bounced back from a 27-point loss at the hands of Bismarck to edge Century 50-44 in overtime in West Region basketball. Century's Will Spencer took game scoring honors with 21 points. Jake Schmitz and Casey Landro tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively for Williston.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): St Mary's held on to win a 67-65 basketball squeaker over visiting Dickinson Trinity. Mike Hughes sparked the Saints with 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Howard Sage paced Trinity with 20 points.

Trivia Answer

Justin Duberman, who played from 1988-92 for UND, scored three game-winning OT goals.

