Morning Tipoff: Feb. 9

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Feb. 9
College volleyball: BSC at Dawson Community College, 8 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 6 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 7 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Century
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Clash at DAYTONA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Penn State at Michigan State
8 p.m.
ESPN — West Virginia at Texas Tech
FS1 — St. John's at Butler
10 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado State
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Houston at New Orleans
9 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Utah
NHL
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Nashville
TENNIS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Logan Rauhauser scored three goals as Century overpowered Bismarck 5-1 to win their 10th straight game and clinch the West Region regular-season hockey championship. In addition, Rauhauser was presented with the Joel Ulness Award and celebrated his 18th birthday. Tanner Megal and Kurt Bry scored Century's other goals. Kyle Wolf scored for Bismarck in the second period after the Patriots had opened a 3-0 lead.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Larry Sandvick of Belle Fourche, S.D., and formerly of Killdeer, scored 401 points on five bareback broncs in Fort Worth, Texas, to win the average ride title. Thus, Sandvick claimed the average title at the Southwestern Livestock Show and Rodeo for the second straight year. Sandvick netted $11,041. His rides included a first-round winning effort of 86 on Dark Shadows. He split first place in the second round with an 83 on Copenhagen Dollar.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Pierre Governors converted 19 of their 24 free throw tries and turned back the Bismarck Demons to claim the 1971 Governor's Cup basketball title, 67-55 in Pierre. Bismarck led 33-30 at halftime, but faded in the second half as its shooting percentage dipped. Sophomore Tom Petrik led the BHS attack, scoring 27 points for the second straight night. Pat Burchill scored 20 points to lead a balanced Pierre attack.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected for 14 postseason touchdowns, two more than Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.
