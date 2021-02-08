Morning Tipoff: Feb. 9

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Logan Rauhauser scored three goals as Century overpowered Bismarck 5-1 to win their 10th straight game and clinch the West Region regular-season hockey championship. In addition, Rauhauser was presented with the Joel Ulness Award and celebrated his 18th birthday. Tanner Megal and Kurt Bry scored Century's other goals. Kyle Wolf scored for Bismarck in the second period after the Patriots had opened a 3-0 lead.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Larry Sandvick of Belle Fourche, S.D., and formerly of Killdeer, scored 401 points on five bareback broncs in Fort Worth, Texas, to win the average ride title. Thus, Sandvick claimed the average title at the Southwestern Livestock Show and Rodeo for the second straight year. Sandvick netted $11,041. His rides included a first-round winning effort of 86 on Dark Shadows. He split first place in the second round with an 83 on Copenhagen Dollar.