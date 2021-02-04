Morning Tipoff: Feb. 5

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dexter Werner led four Bismarck players in double figures with 20 points as the Demons beat Williston 75-54 in West Region basketball. DeWayne Liggins added 18 points for BHS. Nate Smith scored 16 points for Williston.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Brandon Albrecht scored 15 points and Tyler Schlecht followed with 14 to lead Wimbledon-Courtney to a 54-48 boys basketball victory over Wishek. Matt Lovik of Wishek topped all scorers with 17 points. Forty-four fouls were called in the contest.