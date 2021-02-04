Morning Tipoff: Feb. 5

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Feb. 5
College men’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College hockey: Denver at UND, 7:37 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: Century vs. Bismarck, 3:30 p.m., Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Minot Invite, 5:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
College basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 2/4 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 4 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 3 p.m.; Denver at UND, 6:07 p.m.
College indoor track: Marauders Invite, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College volleyball: BSC at NDSCS, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 4 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Enderlin, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 4 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.; Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century Invite, 10:30 a.m. at Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center and Mandan Aquatic Center.
High school girls basketball: Carrington at Shiloh, 3:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 3:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: Century vs. Williston, 1 p.m.; Williston vs. Watford City 2 p.m., Century vs. Watford City, 3 p.m. (All matches at Century).
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Dickinson at Bismarck
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Dickinson at Bismarck
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Penn State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Penn State
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Brooklyn
7 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Oklahoma City
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at L.A. Clippers
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dexter Werner led four Bismarck players in double figures with 20 points as the Demons beat Williston 75-54 in West Region basketball. DeWayne Liggins added 18 points for BHS. Nate Smith scored 16 points for Williston.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Brandon Albrecht scored 15 points and Tyler Schlecht followed with 14 to lead Wimbledon-Courtney to a 54-48 boys basketball victory over Wishek. Matt Lovik of Wishek topped all scorers with 17 points. Forty-four fouls were called in the contest.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mike Pennie tossed in 24 points and grabbed 26 rebounds to lead Dickinson State to an 80-71 victory over Valley City State. Paul Bauer added 25 points. Cavin Andersen scored 25 points for the Vikings.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Florida has hosted 17 Super Bowls – 11 in Miami, 5 in Tampa Bay, 1 in Jacksonville.
