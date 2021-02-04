 Skip to main content
Morning Tipoff: Feb. 5

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Feb. 5

College men’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.

College hockey: Denver at UND, 7:37 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Century vs. Bismarck, 3:30 p.m., Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Minot Invite, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

College basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 2/4 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 4 p.m.

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 3 p.m.; Denver at UND, 6:07 p.m.

College indoor track: Marauders Invite, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.

College volleyball: BSC at NDSCS, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 4 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Enderlin, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 4 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.; Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century Invite, 10:30 a.m. at Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center and Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Carrington at Shiloh, 3:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 3:45 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school wrestling: Century vs. Williston, 1 p.m.; Williston vs. Watford City 2 p.m., Century vs. Watford City, 3 p.m. (All matches at Century).

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dickinson at Bismarck

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Dickinson at Bismarck

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Penn State

 

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Penn State

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Brooklyn

7 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Oklahoma City

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at L.A. Clippers

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dexter Werner led four Bismarck players in double figures with 20 points as the Demons beat Williston 75-54 in West Region basketball. DeWayne Liggins added 18 points for BHS. Nate Smith scored 16 points for Williston.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Brandon Albrecht scored 15 points and Tyler Schlecht followed with 14 to lead Wimbledon-Courtney to a 54-48 boys basketball victory over Wishek. Matt Lovik of Wishek topped all scorers with 17 points. Forty-four fouls were called in the contest.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mike Pennie tossed in 24 points and grabbed 26 rebounds to lead Dickinson State to an 80-71 victory over Valley City State. Paul Bauer added 25 points. Cavin Andersen scored 25 points for the Vikings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Florida has hosted 17 Super Bowls – 11 in Miami, 5 in Tampa Bay, 1 in Jacksonville.

