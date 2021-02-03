Morning Tipoff: Feb. 4

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Feb. 4
College basketball: Lake Region State College at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Minot, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Williston at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Wachter Rink.
High school girls basketball: Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy vs. Valley City, 5 p.m., Valley City vs. Jamestown, 6 p.m., Legacy vs. Jamestown 7 p.m. (All Matches at Legacy); Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
College men’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College hockey: Denver at UND, 7:37 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: Century vs. Bismarck, 3:30 p.m., Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Minot Invite, 5:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Minot
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Beulah at Dickinson Trinity
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Williston at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio State at Iowa
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple
FS1 — Arizona at Utah
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at California
FS1 — Minnesota at Rutgers
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona State at Colorado
FS1 — Washington State at Oregon
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Dallas
9 p.m.
TNT — Denver at L.A. Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Colorado
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Maddy Gendreau netted six goals as Bismarck breezed past Dickinson 11-2 in girls hockey at Dickinson. Haleigh Springan also had a hat trick for the Blizzard. The Blizzard opened a 6-0 lead before Dickinson's Aunika Swenson scored late in the second period. The Blizzard pumped 50 shots at Dickinson goalie Alyssa Steiner.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Two big three-point baskets by Tom Kirchoffner took the steam out of a Williston comeback and helped Century to a 75-57 West Region basketball victory. The visiting Coyotes had closed to within four points when Kirchoffner fired in a pair of 3-pointers to give the Patriots a 53-43 cushion. Williston's Scott Delorme took game scoring honors with 23 points. Jamie Roller paced Century with 14 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Turtle Lake surrendered two forfeits, but eked out a 31-21 dual wrestling win over New Salem. Five Trojan pins were more than enough to cancel the effect of the forfeits. Winning by fall for Turtle Lake were Gordon Nelson, Chuck Nelson, Marv Roth, Roger Johnson and Gary Anderson. Lloyd Huber garnered New Salem's only pin.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Michael Jordan scored 25 points or more in his first 16 games of the 1988-89 season for the Chicago Bulls.
