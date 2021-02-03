Morning Tipoff: Feb. 4

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Maddy Gendreau netted six goals as Bismarck breezed past Dickinson 11-2 in girls hockey at Dickinson. Haleigh Springan also had a hat trick for the Blizzard. The Blizzard opened a 6-0 lead before Dickinson's Aunika Swenson scored late in the second period. The Blizzard pumped 50 shots at Dickinson goalie Alyssa Steiner.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Two big three-point baskets by Tom Kirchoffner took the steam out of a Williston comeback and helped Century to a 75-57 West Region basketball victory. The visiting Coyotes had closed to within four points when Kirchoffner fired in a pair of 3-pointers to give the Patriots a 53-43 cushion. Williston's Scott Delorme took game scoring honors with 23 points. Jamie Roller paced Century with 14 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Turtle Lake surrendered two forfeits, but eked out a 31-21 dual wrestling win over New Salem. Five Trojan pins were more than enough to cancel the effect of the forfeits. Winning by fall for Turtle Lake were Gordon Nelson, Chuck Nelson, Marv Roth, Roger Johnson and Gary Anderson. Lloyd Huber garnered New Salem's only pin.

