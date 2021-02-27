Morning Tipoff: Feb. 28

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Feb. 28
College basketball: BSC at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Lake Region State College, 1/3 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D-II), 5 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Central Missouri (Topeka, Kan.).
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, March 1
College volleyball: University of Mary at Jamestown, 6 p.m.; BSC at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: District 9 tournament at St. Mary’s High School, state-qualifiers: Grant County vs. Standing Rock, 4 p.m.; New Salem-Almont vs. Solen, 5:45 p.m.; championship: Flasher vs. Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
Sunday, February 28
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Homestead-Miami Speedway
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Jupiter, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Villanova at Butler
12 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati
1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Maryland
3 p.m.
CBS — Iowa at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Utah St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Texas A&M
2 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Northwestern
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
GOLF
11 a.m./1:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: WGC at The Concession, Final Round
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Coco Beach Golf Club,
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: From Tucson, Ariz.
NBA
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers
8 p.m.
FSN – Phoenix at Minnesota
NHL
11 a.m.
NBC — Boston at NY Rangers
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kyle Weisbeck scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Bismarck State past United Tribes 81-68 in the semifinals of the Region 13 basketball tournament at Ironwood, Mich. Isiah Kampeska and Jalen Finley added 13 points each for the winning Mystics. Davero Yellow Earring led United Tribes with 18 points. Ronald Rosseau grabbed 10 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Dakota Wizards dispatched Minot 104-90 in the first game of their best-of-three first round IBA playoff series. The Wizards jumped ahead 34-24 in the first quarter behind the sharpshooting of Mike Johnson and Willie Murdaugh. DeRon Rutledge gave Bismarck a boost with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Murdaugh produced a well-rounded 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Johnson finished with a game-high 28 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Wahpeton Science garnered seven individual championships and 96 team points to successfully defend its state junior college wrestling championship. Bismarck Junior College, wrestling on its home ground, finished second with 81 points. BJC qualified two wrestlers for the national junior college tournament, which will be held next month in Worthington, Minn. Don Zieman and Clyde Sebastian will represent BJC in the national tournament.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Southern Illinois last beat NDSU Sept. 26, 2009, 24-14 in Carbondale.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com