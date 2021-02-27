Morning Tipoff: Feb. 28

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kyle Weisbeck scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Bismarck State past United Tribes 81-68 in the semifinals of the Region 13 basketball tournament at Ironwood, Mich. Isiah Kampeska and Jalen Finley added 13 points each for the winning Mystics. Davero Yellow Earring led United Tribes with 18 points. Ronald Rosseau grabbed 10 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Dakota Wizards dispatched Minot 104-90 in the first game of their best-of-three first round IBA playoff series. The Wizards jumped ahead 34-24 in the first quarter behind the sharpshooting of Mike Johnson and Willie Murdaugh. DeRon Rutledge gave Bismarck a boost with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Murdaugh produced a well-rounded 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Johnson finished with a game-high 28 points.