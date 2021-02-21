 Skip to main content
Morning Tipoff: Feb. 23

Morning Tipoff: Feb. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Feb. 23

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: State tournament, quarterfinals: West Fargo at Century, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, semifinals, 6/7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: State tournament, quarterfinals, Mandan at Bismarck Blizzard, 7:30 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

College basketball: BSC at Dakota College Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Williston State College at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25

High school girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan High School, championship, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Magicians, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – West Fargo at Century

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Region 5 Tournament semifinal

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Auburn

ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU

FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Texas

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas State

FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Maryland

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

NBA

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Dallas

7 p.m.

FSN –Minnesota at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Denver

NBAGL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Washington

SOCCER

12 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at Leeds

TENNIS

12/6:30 p.m.

TENNIS -- ATP: Adelaide/Montpelier/Singapore, early rounds 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Brett Schreiner scored a career-high 26 points to lead Washburn to a 60-48 Region 5 semifinal basketball victory over Solen at the Civic Center. Washburn, now 19-4, will take on Standing Rock in the regional championship game. The Cardinals last advanced to the state Class B tournament in 1956.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): For the fifth time in eight years, Bismarck has tasted defeat at the hands of Grafton-Park River in the quarterfinal round of the state hockey tournament. This time the Spoilers won 3-0 on goals by Jake Larson, Jesse Lindenberg and David Campbell. Goalies Kyle Leftwich of Bismarck and Tim Eide of Grafton-Park River made 19 stops apiece.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Host Garrison grabbed the Region 4 Class B wrestling championship, edging defending state champion New England St. Mary's 94-88. Turtle Lake placed third with 63 points, followed by Parshall with 54, and New Town with 48.  Duane Walsh, Garland Frank and Denils Walsh claimed individual championships for the host Troopers.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wilt Chamberlain shot 87%, 20-for-23, scoring 53 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in a game on Dec. 20, 1967 against the Seattle SuperSonics.

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

