Morning Tipoff: Feb. 23

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Brett Schreiner scored a career-high 26 points to lead Washburn to a 60-48 Region 5 semifinal basketball victory over Solen at the Civic Center. Washburn, now 19-4, will take on Standing Rock in the regional championship game. The Cardinals last advanced to the state Class B tournament in 1956.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): For the fifth time in eight years, Bismarck has tasted defeat at the hands of Grafton-Park River in the quarterfinal round of the state hockey tournament. This time the Spoilers won 3-0 on goals by Jake Larson, Jesse Lindenberg and David Campbell. Goalies Kyle Leftwich of Bismarck and Tim Eide of Grafton-Park River made 19 stops apiece.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Host Garrison grabbed the Region 4 Class B wrestling championship, edging defending state champion New England St. Mary's 94-88. Turtle Lake placed third with 63 points, followed by Parshall with 54, and New Town with 48. Duane Walsh, Garland Frank and Denils Walsh claimed individual championships for the host Troopers.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wilt Chamberlain shot 87%, 20-for-23, scoring 53 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in a game on Dec. 20, 1967 against the Seattle SuperSonics.