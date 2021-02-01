Morning Tipoff: Feb. 2

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Feb. 2
College volleyball: Lake Region State College at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Hazen at Century, VFW Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Minot at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Arena.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State College, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Dickinson at Legacy
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Jamestown at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Marquette
6 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi
FS1 — Penn State at Wisconsin
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
8 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Missouri
ESPN2 — Illinois at Indiana
FS1 — Southern California at Stanford
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn
9 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Golden State
NHL
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Buffalo at New York Islanders
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at Colorado
SOCCER
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Day 1, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century defeated Mandan 76-54 to take over sole possession of first place in the West Region girls basketball standings. Century, top-ranked in the state, and Mandan entered the game tied for the lead at 9-1. Century's Ann Govig was the game's leading scorer with 19 points and seven rebounds A.J. Jacobs scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Mic Longtin paced Mandan with a dozen points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mark Riedinger led five St. Mary's double-figure scorers with 21 points as the Saints claimed a wild 93-87 victory over Turtle Mountain at Belcourt. Joining Riedinger in double figures for the Saints were Anthony Hendrickson and Tommy VerDouw with 17 points each, Aaron Wald with 15 and Travis Nagel with 14. Preston White of Turtle Mountain was far and away the game's leading scorer with 33 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck American Legion baseball coach Al Lick has resigned his position after two seasons at the helm of the Loyd Spetz Post No. 1 team. Lick forged a 27-20 regular season record in 1970. A successor to Lick has yet to be named. Al Breuer will remain as the head coach of the "B" team.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mookie Betts and Carl Yastrzemski each had more than 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases for the Red Sox. Betts now plays for the Dodgers. Yastrzemski was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com