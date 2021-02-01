Morning Tipoff: Feb. 2

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mark Riedinger led five St. Mary's double-figure scorers with 21 points as the Saints claimed a wild 93-87 victory over Turtle Mountain at Belcourt. Joining Riedinger in double figures for the Saints were Anthony Hendrickson and Tommy VerDouw with 17 points each, Aaron Wald with 15 and Travis Nagel with 14. Preston White of Turtle Mountain was far and away the game's leading scorer with 33 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck American Legion baseball coach Al Lick has resigned his position after two seasons at the helm of the Loyd Spetz Post No. 1 team. Lick forged a 27-20 regular season record in 1970. A successor to Lick has yet to be named. Al Breuer will remain as the head coach of the "B" team.

Mookie Betts and Carl Yastrzemski each had more than 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases for the Red Sox. Betts now plays for the Dodgers. Yastrzemski was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.

