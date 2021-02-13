 Skip to main content
Morning Tipoff: Feb. 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Feb. 14

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State (at Virginia, Minn.), 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 15

College basketball: BSC at Miles Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dawson Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.; District 9 Tournament at New Salem.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn State

ESPN2 — Loyola-Chicago at Drake

FS1 — Marquette at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon State at Arizona State

FS1 — Minnesota at Maryland

 

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State

2 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

FS1 — Maryland at Nebraska

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Minnesota

 

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round

 

NBA

6 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Toronto

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Dallas

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers at Denver

NHL

2 p.m.

NBC — Washington at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas

SOCCER

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Cagliari

8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Brom

10:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds at Arsenal

 

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Australian Open, Round of 16

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan's Jordan Barth set a six-dive pool record at the Mandan Community Center in a 99-86 dual loss to Century. Barth broke the record of 265 previously set by Jordan Roberdeau of Bismarck in 1999. Century's Levi Sether won the IM and backstroke. Cale Schafer of Mandan claimed the 200- and 500-freestyles.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Gary Bentley of Mandan took championship honors in the 15th annual KFYR TV-Cross Country Courier Bowling Classic at Midway Lanes. Bentley shot a 225 in the final match to top runner-up Bob VanderVorst of Mandan by 35 pins. Bentley pocketed $1,000 with the victory. Jim Anderson of Bismarck placed third in the two-day tournament. Bryan Goehring of Williston was fourth and Larry Kragh of Minot finished fifth. A field of 144 bowlers began competition in the tournament with five making it to the stepladder finals.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fort Yates defeated Bismarck 89-78 before 3,000 high school basketball fans at the Civic Center. The victory was the 17th in a row for the undefeated and top-ranked Warriors. Robert Eaglestaff scored 30 points and snared 24 rebounds for the winning Warriors. Fred Lukens added 18. Tom Petrik tallied 25 points and yanked down 14 rebounds for the Demons.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hoge finished second in the 2019 Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

