Morning Tipoff: Feb. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Feb. 14
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State (at Virginia, Minn.), 9 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 15
College basketball: BSC at Miles Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dawson Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Century, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.; District 9 Tournament at New Salem.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn State
ESPN2 — Loyola-Chicago at Drake
FS1 — Marquette at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon State at Arizona State
FS1 — Minnesota at Maryland
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio State
2 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
FS1 — Maryland at Nebraska
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
NBA
6 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Toronto
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at Dallas
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers at Denver
NHL
2 p.m.
NBC — Washington at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Cagliari
8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Brom
10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds at Arsenal
TENNIS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Australian Open, Round of 16
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan's Jordan Barth set a six-dive pool record at the Mandan Community Center in a 99-86 dual loss to Century. Barth broke the record of 265 previously set by Jordan Roberdeau of Bismarck in 1999. Century's Levi Sether won the IM and backstroke. Cale Schafer of Mandan claimed the 200- and 500-freestyles.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Gary Bentley of Mandan took championship honors in the 15th annual KFYR TV-Cross Country Courier Bowling Classic at Midway Lanes. Bentley shot a 225 in the final match to top runner-up Bob VanderVorst of Mandan by 35 pins. Bentley pocketed $1,000 with the victory. Jim Anderson of Bismarck placed third in the two-day tournament. Bryan Goehring of Williston was fourth and Larry Kragh of Minot finished fifth. A field of 144 bowlers began competition in the tournament with five making it to the stepladder finals.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fort Yates defeated Bismarck 89-78 before 3,000 high school basketball fans at the Civic Center. The victory was the 17th in a row for the undefeated and top-ranked Warriors. Robert Eaglestaff scored 30 points and snared 24 rebounds for the winning Warriors. Fred Lukens added 18. Tom Petrik tallied 25 points and yanked down 14 rebounds for the Demons.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hoge finished second in the 2019 Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
