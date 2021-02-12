Morning Tipoff: Feb. 13

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Feb. 13
College indoor track: Marauders Winter Carnival, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary 4 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston (at Virginia, Minn.), 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Williston at St. Mary’s, 3:15 p.m.; Hillsboro-Central Valley at Shiloh, 4 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament play-in game: Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invite, 10 a.m. (diving), 11:30 a.m. (swimming)
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; District 9 tournament at New Salem.
High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck Blizzard, Wachter Arena, 2 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Feb. 14
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji (at Virginia, Minn.), 9 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Denver at UND
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Daytona International Speedway
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Light heavyweights: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Ohio State
FOX — Connecticut at Xavier
12 p.m.
CBS — Auburn at Kentucky
1 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Louisiana State
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Michigan State
2 p.m.
ABC — Kansas at Iowa State
3 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina State
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Missouri
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
FOX — Villanova at Creighton
5 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco
COLLEGE HOCKEY
1 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
6 p.m.
MidCo – Denver at UND
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
GOLF
1/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Brooklyn at Golden State
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City
TENNIS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Australian Open, Round of 16,
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBC — USATF: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Senior guard Anthony Moody and Eric Erdmann scored 14 points each to help the University of Mary overtake Wayne State 62-59 in Northern Sun men's basketball. The victory was the 11th straight for the Marauders.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Matt Thorton scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as Bismarck held off Mandan 55-44 for a West Region hoops victory. Thorton was playing just his second game since returning from a knee injury. Jared Keller of Mandan led all scorers with 14 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College defeated UND-Ellendale 36-10 in a junior college wrestling dual. Jack Overgaard, Mark McMorrow, Greg Mayer and Bob Youness won by fall for the winning Mystics. Art Dunn and Butch Nell garnered pins for the host Dusties.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Roger Clemens in 1999 when he joined the New York Yankees.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com