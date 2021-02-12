Morning Tipoff: Feb. 13

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Australian Open, Round of 16,

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Senior guard Anthony Moody and Eric Erdmann scored 14 points each to help the University of Mary overtake Wayne State 62-59 in Northern Sun men's basketball. The victory was the 11th straight for the Marauders.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Matt Thorton scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as Bismarck held off Mandan 55-44 for a West Region hoops victory. Thorton was playing just his second game since returning from a knee injury. Jared Keller of Mandan led all scorers with 14 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College defeated UND-Ellendale 36-10 in a junior college wrestling dual. Jack Overgaard, Mark McMorrow, Greg Mayer and Bob Youness won by fall for the winning Mystics. Art Dunn and Butch Nell garnered pins for the host Dusties.