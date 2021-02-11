Morning Tipoff: Feb. 12

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Feb. 12
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary 6 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck, Wachter Rink, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Williston at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; District 9 Tournament at New Salem: Standing Rock vs. New Salem-Almont, 5:30 p.m.; Flasher vs. Solen, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Bismarck Blizzard, 5 p.m., Wachter Arena; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invite, 5 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Feb. 13
College indoor track: Marauders Winter Carnival, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary 4 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston (at Virginia, Minn.), 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Williston at St. Mary’s, 3:15 p.m.; Hillsboro-Central Valley at Shiloh, 4 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Invite, 10 a.m. (diving), 11:30 a.m. (swimming)
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; District 9 tournament at New Salem: Semifinals, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Bismarck Blizzard, Wachter Rink, 2 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – Denver at UND
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Legacy
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, Daytona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at VCU
7:30
MidCo -- Denver at UND
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at Notre Dame
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Dallas
7 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Charlotte
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers
TENNIS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ty Manke of Rapid City, S.D., rode War & Peace for eight seconds and 83 points to capture first place in saddle bronc riding at the PRCA Championship Rodeo.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jamie Skadeland had 10 kills, 30 assists, 22 digs and three blocks as Williston defeated Bismarck 15-8, 15-4, 15-13 in the West Region championship match in Minot. Jenny Gossett had 11 kills for the Demons. Williston and Bismarck also qualified for state.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior nipped UND-Williston 88-83 in Mon-Dak Conference basketball action at Williston. Rich Condo and Mike Montgomery provided the winning spark for the Mystics with 33 and 24 points, respectively. Vern Grimsrud paced the host Tetons with 22 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bill Rexford won the Cup Series championship at the age of 23 years, 7 months in 1950. Second-youngest was Jeff Gordon (24 years, 3 months) in 1995.