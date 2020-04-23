Morning Tipoff: April 24

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Bobcats earned their second straight trip to the Robertson Cup tournament with a 3-1 victory over the Alexandria Blizzard in Alexandria, Minn. Bismarck got all the offense it needed in the final five minutes of the second period. Trent Johnson beat Blizzard goalie Chris Kamal at 15:22. Just four minutes later, Ryan Jacobson made it 2-0. Casey Kleisinger gave the Bobcats a 3-0 lead at 11:27 of the third period. Bobcats goalie Ryan Faragher kept the lid on Alexandria with 32 stops, many of them difficult. He lost his shutout bid with 4:01 to play when Nardo Nagtzaam tallied Alexandria's goal.