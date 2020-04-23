Morning Tipoff: April 24

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, April 24
No Local events scheduled.
Saturday, April 25
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
NBCSN – Trackside Live
NFL DRAFT
6 p.m.
ABC/ESPN/NFLN – Rounds 2 and 3
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Bobcats earned their second straight trip to the Robertson Cup tournament with a 3-1 victory over the Alexandria Blizzard in Alexandria, Minn. Bismarck got all the offense it needed in the final five minutes of the second period. Trent Johnson beat Blizzard goalie Chris Kamal at 15:22. Just four minutes later, Ryan Jacobson made it 2-0. Casey Kleisinger gave the Bobcats a 3-0 lead at 11:27 of the third period. Bobcats goalie Ryan Faragher kept the lid on Alexandria with 32 stops, many of them difficult. He lost his shutout bid with 4:01 to play when Nardo Nagtzaam tallied Alexandria's goal.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary rode the arms of Dale Dingman and Ryan Eskirka to a 4-1, 3-0 doubleheader sweep of Dickinson State in college baseball in Bismarck. Dingman tossed a complete-game four-hit shutout in the second game. Eskirka and reliever Mike Stalboerger limited the Blue Hawks to eight hits and one run in the first game. The two victories lifted U-Mary to 22-10 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): After having two meets canceled by inclement weather, Bismarck Junior College golf coach Ed Kringstad hopes to get his players on the links in a week at Fargo. The Mystics won the Mon-Dak Conference golf title last spring for the third straight year. The medalist of that tournament, Dana Barbie, returns to the BJC lineup. Others on the Mystic roster are Merlin Dahl, Rollie Hogue, Jerry Kunick, John Miller and Tim O'Neil.
SPORTS HISTORY
1945 — Albert B. “Happy” Chandler, junior Senator from Kentucky, is elected baseball commissioner by a unanimous vote of the major league club owners. Chandler is elected to a seven-year term and succeeds Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who died in November 1944.
1963 — Bob Cousy ends his 13-year career by scoring 18 points as the Boston Celtics win their fifth consecutive NBA championship, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 112-109 in Game 6.
1967 — The Philadelphia 76ers win the NBA championship in six games with 125-122 comeback victory over the San Francisco Warriors. Billy Cunningham scores 13 points in the final 12 minutes as the 76ers overcome a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.
1974 — Tampa, Fla., is awarded the NFL’s 27th franchise.
1993 — George Branham III becomes the first black bowler to win a PBA Triple Crown event when he beats Parker Bohn III 227-214 in the Tournament of Champions.
1994 — David Robinson scores 71 points to win the NBA scoring title as the San Antonio Spurs end the regular season with a 112-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson, the fourth NBA player to score more than 70 points in a game, edges Orlando’s Shaquille O’Neal for the scoring title.
2003 — Petr Sykora scores 48 seconds into the fifth overtime as Anaheim outlasts Dallas 4-3 to win the opener of the Western Conference semifinal series. The game is the fourth-longest in NHL history.
2005 — Andres Nocioni has 25 points and an NBA rookie playoff-record 18 rebounds in Chicago’s 103-94 victory over Washington.
2006 — Joe Sakic scores his NHL playoff-record seventh overtime goal, tipping in a shot at 4:36 of the extra period to give Colorado a 5-4 victory over Dallas.
2010 — Jamaican Usain Bolt dazzles a capacity crowd with a lightning-fast final leg, overtaking USA Blue’s Ivory Williams to win the 4x100-meter relay at the Penn Relays. A quartet of Mario Forsythe, Yohan Blake, Marvin Anderson and Bolt finishes in 37.90 seconds for Jamaica Gold, setting a Penn Relays record. Trailing entering the final leg, Bolt takes the handoff and finishes the final 100 meters in an unofficial time of 8.79 seconds.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Goalie Patrick Roy has the most playoff victories with 151. Second is Martin Brodeur's 113.
