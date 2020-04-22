Morning Tipoff: April 23

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 23
No Local events scheduled.
Friday, April 24
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No events scheduled.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Austin Zorn pitched and batted Bismarck High School to a 3-2 West Region baseball win over Mandan at Municipal Ballpark. Zorn held Mandan to three hits in 6 2/3 innings to earn credit for the win. In the fourth inning he drove home the tying and winning runs with a two-run double. Zorn fanned seven and walked two before departing with one out in the top of the seventh inning. Losing pitcher Jay Flaa allowed only three hits in five innings, walking three and striking out 11.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Quentin Cradle ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bismarck Blaze to a 52-24 Indoor Football League victory over the Flint Flames at the Civic Center. All told, Bismarck ran the ball 32 times for 252 yards and six touchdowns. The Blaze upped their record to 2-1. Flint fell to 1-3.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mott track coach Myran Burian says depth will be a problem with only 15 boys on the team. Ten of them, however, are lettermen. The eight senior lettermen include Collin Rixen, who is a potential six-foot high jumper in Burian's estimation. Other senior letterwinners are Howard Roth, Jack Wyman, Charles Lyman, Bob Kilber, Stan Freidt, Dennis Schmitt and Dale Zich.
SPORTS HISTORY
1950 — The Detroit Red Wings edge the New York Rangers 4-3 in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup.
1950 — The Minneapolis Lakers become the first team to win back-to-back NBA championships by defeating the Syracuse Nationals 110-95 in Game 6 of the finals. George Mikan leads the Lakers with 40 points in a game marred by three fights, four Minneapolis players fouling out, and Nats coach Al Cervi being ejected for complaining about a call.
1954 — The NBA adopts the 24-second shot clock.
1969 — Jerry West scores 53 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers over Boston 120-118 in the opening game of the NBA finals.
1993 — The Dallas Mavericks avoid matching the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers as the worst team in NBA history, beating Minnesota 103-100 for their 10th triumph of the season.
1996 — An NHL single-game record crowd of 28,183 fans watch the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1. Tampa Bay set the previous single-game mark of 27,227 in its first regular-season game in the Devil Rays’ baseball stadium.
1999 — Fernando Tatis hits two grand slams in one inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 12-5 win over Los Angeles. Tatis becomes the first player in major league history to hit two grand slams in one inning and set the record with eight RBIs in an inning.
2002 — Brent Johnson of the St. Louis Blues ties an NHL record with three straight shutouts in the playoffs. That had not happened in 57 years. Johnson reaches the milestone with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
2005 — Alex Smith is the first pick in the NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He’s the fifth straight quarterback to be taken first overall and seventh in the last eight years.
2007 — Alex Rodriguez is the first player in major league history to hit 14 homers in the first 18 games of a season. He also ties the record for April homers, connecting in the second and ninth innings of the New York Yankees’ 10-8 loss to Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
2008 — The Chicago Cubs win their 10,000th game, joining the Giants as the only franchise to reach that mark with a 7-6 victory in 10 innings at Colorado.
2013 — West Indian cricketer, Chris Gayle, smashes the fastest century in history (30 balls).
2019— Southampton striker Shane Long scores the fastest goal in Premier League history when he nets after 7.69 seconds in a 1-1 draw at Watford.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Paxton Lynch out of Memphis was third quarterback taken, No. 26 overall in the first round, by the Denver Broncos in the 2016 NFL draft.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!