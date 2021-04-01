Morning Tipoff: April 2

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats rolled over Alexandria 5-1 on the road in Game 2 of their Central Division semifinal playoff series. Bismarck, which had lost 10 straight games to the Blizzard, evened the five-game series at 1-1. Goaltender Tommy Burke stopped 28 shots to earn the victory. Burke kept the Blizzard off the scoreboard until the Bobcats had built a 4-0 lead, courtesy of goals by John Furgele, Frank DeAugustine, Charlie Mosey and Danny Roy. Mosey scored Bismarck's final goal.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Annual baseball powerhouse Mayville State came to Bismarck to start the DAC-10 baseball season and left with a 2-0 record. The Comets took care of the University of Mary 8-4 in the first game and 8-0 in the rematch. Zach Femrite went the distance to earn the win in the first game. Mayville used Trevor Bishop, Jaret Valaines and Brendan Harz on the mound in the second game with Bishop picking up the win. Ryan Astle and Greg Palmer were the pitchers of record for the Marauders. Femrite and Dave Pearson were Mayville's big guns at the plate. Femrite had three hits, a home run and knocked in four runs in the first game. Pearson homered, singled twice and plated five runs in the second game.