Morning Tipoff: April 2

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, April 2
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 11 a.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College men's basketball: Region 13 tournament, first round: United Tribes vs. Gogebic, at Escananba, Michigan, 7 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2/4 p.m.; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, April 3
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, Noon/2 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Miles, 2/4 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Mankato, 1/3 p.m.; BSC at Miles, 2/4 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird, Vermillion, S.D.
College women’s basketball: Region 13 tournament, championship: at United Tribes.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
5 p.m.
ESPN — Final Four: South Carolina vs. Stanford, San Antonio
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Final Four: Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Wisconsin
6 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
GOLF
11 a.m./6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
1:30/3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: Semifinals, Fort Myers, Fla.
NBA
7 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Memphis
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats rolled over Alexandria 5-1 on the road in Game 2 of their Central Division semifinal playoff series. Bismarck, which had lost 10 straight games to the Blizzard, evened the five-game series at 1-1. Goaltender Tommy Burke stopped 28 shots to earn the victory. Burke kept the Blizzard off the scoreboard until the Bobcats had built a 4-0 lead, courtesy of goals by John Furgele, Frank DeAugustine, Charlie Mosey and Danny Roy. Mosey scored Bismarck's final goal.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Annual baseball powerhouse Mayville State came to Bismarck to start the DAC-10 baseball season and left with a 2-0 record. The Comets took care of the University of Mary 8-4 in the first game and 8-0 in the rematch. Zach Femrite went the distance to earn the win in the first game. Mayville used Trevor Bishop, Jaret Valaines and Brendan Harz on the mound in the second game with Bishop picking up the win. Ryan Astle and Greg Palmer were the pitchers of record for the Marauders. Femrite and Dave Pearson were Mayville's big guns at the plate. Femrite had three hits, a home run and knocked in four runs in the first game. Pearson homered, singled twice and plated five runs in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Richard E. Limke has been named head basketball coach at St. Mary's Central High School. Limke, a native of Lansford, served as an assistant basketball coach at North Dakota State University the past two seasons. He was a graduate assistant for the Bison the previous year. He replaces Roger Haug, who resigned near the end of last season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Oregon went 77 years between Final Four appearances, 1939-2017.
