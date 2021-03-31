Morning Tipoff: April 1

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP – Quarterfinals; WTA -- Semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Fargo South head girls basketball coach Craig Flaagan has resigned after 19 seasons that produced 349 victories. Flaagan's teams made 17 state tournament appearances, advancing to six championship games and winning titles in 1992 and 1994. He is a four-time Class A coach of the year honoree.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A heartbreaking loss was followed by a drubbing as Bismarck State College dropped a baseball doubleheader at National American University. The Mystics lost a 12-11 slugfest as NAU scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to break an 11-11 tie. The second game was another matter as NAU scored in all but one inning for a 16-6 six-inning victory. Josh Fleck swatted two home runs for BSC in the first game, driving in four runs. T.J. Herrmann rapped three hits for the Mystics in the second game.