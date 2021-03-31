Morning Tipoff: April 1

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, April 1
High school indoor track: WDA Boys Meet, 2 p.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
Friday, April 2
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 11 a.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2/4 p.m.; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Fargo South head girls basketball coach Craig Flaagan has resigned after 19 seasons that produced 349 victories. Flaagan's teams made 17 state tournament appearances, advancing to six championship games and winning titles in 1992 and 1994. He is a four-time Class A coach of the year honoree.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): A heartbreaking loss was followed by a drubbing as Bismarck State College dropped a baseball doubleheader at National American University. The Mystics lost a 12-11 slugfest as NAU scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to break an 11-11 tie. The second game was another matter as NAU scored in all but one inning for a 16-6 six-inning victory. Josh Fleck swatted two home runs for BSC in the first game, driving in four runs. T.J. Herrmann rapped three hits for the Mystics in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Neal Kalberer, a native of Hazelton and former Bismarck American Legion baseball player, will assume coaching duties of Bismarck's Class A team, succeeding Al Lick, who resigned after two years at the helm. Kalberer, a St. Mary's Central High School graduate, pitched and played the outfield for Bismarck's 1966 state champion Legion team. He was a seventh-round draft choice of the Minnesota Twins after high school, but went on to play baseball at the University of Wyoming.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tom Seaver with 16. Jack Morris, Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton each had 14.
