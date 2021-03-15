 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
morning-tipoff, 3-16-21

morning-tipoff, 3-16-21

MORNING TIPOFF

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 16

College hockey: NCHC Tournament at Grand Forks, championship: 7:37 p.m.

College volleyball: Lake Region at BSC, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday, March 17

College basketball: BSC at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m. 

Thursday, March 18

Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: No. 2 Grafton vs. Powers Lake, Noon; No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. Rugby, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 5 Kindred, 9 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Duluth, 2/4 p.m., at MSU Dome.

College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama. 

Friday, March 19

Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome, consolation (12/2:30 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/9 p.m.)

College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D2), 7 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Aberdeen, South Dakota.

College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 5 p.m.

High school indoor track: All-City Meet, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m. 

Saturday, March 20

Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: seventh place (noon); fifth place (2:30 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (8:30 p.m.).

College basketball: BSC at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Lake Region, 1/3 p.m.

College football: UND at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA D2) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.

College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.

High school indoor track: Jamestown Invite, 10 a.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 2 p.m. 

Monday, March 22

College basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Williston State at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, March 23

College volleyball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

 No local contests scheduled.

TV TODAY

MLB

 MLBN -- Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, spring training, noon

 MLBN -- Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels, spring training, 3 p.m.

 MLBN -- Seattle vs. Kansas City, spring training, 8 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

 CBSSN -- NCHC tournament championship, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

TNT -- Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

TNT -- New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.

NHL

NBCSN -- Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. 

PLAYBACK 

10 YEARS AGO (2011): University of Mary point guard Anthony Moody has been chosen to play in the NCAA Division II all-star basketball game later this month. Moody, who was named the NSIC player of the year, is among the top 20 scorers in the nation at 21.1 points per game. He averaged 4.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds. Moody is a 6-foot senior from Appleton, Wis.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Wilton coach Adam Hill had the guy he wanted taking the shot of the year, but things went awry. Mike Kurle's shot, which would have tied the game, caught the back of the rim and bounced out. Dickinson Trinity captured the rebound and made two free throws in the final eight seconds for a 41-37 victory in the quarterfinal round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament in Minot. Dwight Jilek and Mat Hirst scored 10 points each for Trinity in the defensive battle. Dylan Spitzer of Wilton topped all scorers with 13 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): One new leader emerged during the third weekend of the state men's bowling tournament in Jamestown. Dennis Lacher of Minot shot his way into the lead in the regular division singles with a 735. Previous leader Don Wenninger of Drake slipped to third with his 707. John Schmidt of Mandan rolled a 715 to move into second place.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joe Malone of the Montreal Canadiens scored 44 goals in the NHL's first season, 1917-18. The Canadiens played only 22 regular-season games that season. No one reached the 40-goal plateau again until 1929-30 when Cooney Weiland of the Boston Bruins scored 43 times in 50 games. 

CONTACT US

 Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News