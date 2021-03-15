morning-tipoff, 3-16-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): University of Mary point guard Anthony Moody has been chosen to play in the NCAA Division II all-star basketball game later this month. Moody, who was named the NSIC player of the year, is among the top 20 scorers in the nation at 21.1 points per game. He averaged 4.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds. Moody is a 6-foot senior from Appleton, Wis.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Wilton coach Adam Hill had the guy he wanted taking the shot of the year, but things went awry. Mike Kurle's shot, which would have tied the game, caught the back of the rim and bounced out. Dickinson Trinity captured the rebound and made two free throws in the final eight seconds for a 41-37 victory in the quarterfinal round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament in Minot. Dwight Jilek and Mat Hirst scored 10 points each for Trinity in the defensive battle. Dylan Spitzer of Wilton topped all scorers with 13 points.