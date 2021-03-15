morning-tipoff, 3-16-21

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, March 16
College hockey: NCHC Tournament at Grand Forks, championship: 7:37 p.m.
College volleyball: Lake Region at BSC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
College basketball: BSC at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: No. 2 Grafton vs. Powers Lake, Noon; No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. Rugby, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 5 Kindred, 9 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Duluth, 2/4 p.m., at MSU Dome.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
Friday, March 19
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome, consolation (12/2:30 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/9 p.m.)
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D2), 7 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Aberdeen, South Dakota.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 5 p.m.
High school indoor track: All-City Meet, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: seventh place (noon); fifth place (2:30 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (8:30 p.m.).
College basketball: BSC at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Lake Region, 1/3 p.m.
College football: UND at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA D2) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
High school indoor track: Jamestown Invite, 10 a.m.
Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, March 21
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Monday, March 22
College basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Williston State at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
College volleyball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local contests scheduled.
TV TODAY
MLB
MLBN -- Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, spring training, noon
MLBN -- Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels, spring training, 3 p.m.
MLBN -- Seattle vs. Kansas City, spring training, 8 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
CBSSN -- NCHC tournament championship, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
TNT -- New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): University of Mary point guard Anthony Moody has been chosen to play in the NCAA Division II all-star basketball game later this month. Moody, who was named the NSIC player of the year, is among the top 20 scorers in the nation at 21.1 points per game. He averaged 4.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds. Moody is a 6-foot senior from Appleton, Wis.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Wilton coach Adam Hill had the guy he wanted taking the shot of the year, but things went awry. Mike Kurle's shot, which would have tied the game, caught the back of the rim and bounced out. Dickinson Trinity captured the rebound and made two free throws in the final eight seconds for a 41-37 victory in the quarterfinal round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament in Minot. Dwight Jilek and Mat Hirst scored 10 points each for Trinity in the defensive battle. Dylan Spitzer of Wilton topped all scorers with 13 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): One new leader emerged during the third weekend of the state men's bowling tournament in Jamestown. Dennis Lacher of Minot shot his way into the lead in the regular division singles with a 735. Previous leader Don Wenninger of Drake slipped to third with his 707. John Schmidt of Mandan rolled a 715 to move into second place.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Joe Malone of the Montreal Canadiens scored 44 goals in the NHL's first season, 1917-18. The Canadiens played only 22 regular-season games that season. No one reached the 40-goal plateau again until 1929-30 when Cooney Weiland of the Boston Bruins scored 43 times in 50 games.
