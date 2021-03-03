Morning Tipoff - March 4, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 4
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament, semifinals: No. 4 Legacy at No. 1 Minot, 7 p.m.; No. 3 Bismarck at No. 2 Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Consolation: No. 8 Turtle Mountain at No. 5 Mandan, 7 p.m.; No. 7 St. Mary’s at No. 6 Century, 7:30 p.m.
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament, semifinals: No. 4 Bismarck at No. 1 Century, 5:30 p.m.; No. 6 Mandan at No. 2 Watford City, 6 p.m.; Loser out: No. 8 St. Mary’s at No. 5 Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; No. 7 Minot at No. 3 Legacy, 7 p.m.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament, quarterfinals, Minot State Dome: Grafton vs. Glenburn, 12 p.m.; Kenmare vs. Wilton-Wing, 2:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 6:30 p.m.; Carrington vs. Langdon Area, 9 p.m.
College football: South Dakota at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Maryville (Mo.), 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 5
College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Baptist (Bolivar, Mo.), 2/5 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Liberty (Va.), 3:30 p.m., at Maryland Heights, Mo.; Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament, Minot State Dome, consolation, 12/2:30 p.m.; semifinals, 6:30/ 9 p.m.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, March 6
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament, state qualifiers (4:30 p.m./6:15 p.m.) championship (8 p.m.) Bismarck Event Center.
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament, state qualifiers (10/11:45 a.m.) championship (1:30 p.m.), Bismarck Event Center.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament, Minot State Dome: seventh place (Noon); fifth place (2:30 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).
College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Baptist (Missouri), 1/4 p.m.
College football: North Dakota State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Missouri), 4:30 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Northern State, 2/4 p.m.
High school boys swimming: State meet, Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center and Mandan High School.
NAHL: Bismarck Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, March 7
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Davenport, 9:30 a.m. (at Maryland Heights, Mo.).
College golf: U-Mary at Winona State Invite, Las Vegas, Nevada.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
Noon
KFYR (550 AM) – Grafton vs. Glenburn
2:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Kenmare vs. Wilton-Wing
6:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Central Cass vs. Hettinger-Scranton
8:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Carrington vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) and KBMR (1130 AM) – South Dakota at North Dakota
TV TODAY
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
Noon
ABC – Grafton vs. Glenburn
2:30 p.m.
ABC – Kenmare vs. Wilton-Wing
6:30 p.m.
ABC – Central Cass vs. Hettinger-Scranton
8:30 p.m.
ABC – Carrington vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
MIDCO SN – South Dakota at North Dakota
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. Richmond
Noon
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. UMass
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason
6 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan State at Michigan
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Baylor
8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
ESPN — Texas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Arizona State at Colorado
ESPNU — Central Florida at East Carolina
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Utah State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU
11 a.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
12:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon
4 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at Central Florida
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford
5 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Drive on Championship
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Noon
ESPN — Washington vs. N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers
NBA
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at New Orleans
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Want to own a basketball team? The Dakota Wizards are for sale. Majority owner Steve McCormick says the team is available for the right price. After seven years of running the team, McCormick and minority owner Dawn Kopseng are actively seeking a buyer. Due to financial cooperation from the D-League, McCormick said the Wizards will be profitable this season for the first time since the franchise made the jump from the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association in 2006.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jeremy Engelhardt became the first University of Mary wrestler to win three national titles, defeating Dan Sturgell of Southern Oregon for the 184-pound championship. Engelhardt handed Sturgell a 9-1 setback at the NAIA national tournament in St. Charles, Mo. U-Mary's Brian Biel, a runner-up in 2000, also emerged from the tournament a champion took the 133-pound title by pinning C.J. Campbell of Lindenwood, Mo., in 5:20.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck St. Mary's saw most of a 13-point lead ebb away, but held off Bowman 77-74 in Southwest Region basketball tournament action. The point total was the highest of the season for the Saints, now 4-18. Steve McDonald and Paul Baumann scored 19 points each for St. Mary's. Colby Winmill paced Bowman with 26 points, 12 of them in the fourth quarter. Next in line for St. Mary's at the Civic Center is Fort Yates, the undefeated No. 1-ranked Class A team in the state.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hankinson won the first North Dakota Class B girls basketball championship, defeating McHenry 51-43 in the 1974 title game.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
March 4
1960 — Phil Latrielle of Middlebury scores an NCAA-record 10 goals in a 13-2 victory over Colgate. Latrielle, a three time All-American, would score a record 250 goals in the 85 games of his collegie hockey career.
1962 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors registers his fifth straight 50-point game with 58 against the New York Knicks and sets a season scoring record with 3,921 points.
1968 — Joe Frazier wins the vacant New York world heavyweight title with an 11th-round TKO of Buster Mathis at Madison Square Garden.
1981 — Guy LaFleur of the Montreal Canadiens scores his 1,000th point with a goal in a 9-3 rout over the Winnipeg Jets.
1990 — Hank Gathers, one of two Division I players to lead the nation in scoring and rebounding in the same season, dies after collapsing during Loyola Marymount's West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland. He was 23.
2001 — Anni Friesinger of Germany sets a world record in the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event at Calgary's Olympic oval. Friesinger posts a time of 1:54.38, well under the previous mark of 1:55.50 set here in 1999 by Annamarie Thomas of the Netherlands.
2004 — Mianne Bagger makes sports history at the Women's Australian Open as the first transsexual to play in a pro golf tournament.
2012 — Deron Williams scores a franchise-record 57 points to lead the New Jersey Nets to a 104-101 victory over the Charlotte Bobcats. Williams breaks the franchise's previous mark of 52 points, shared by Mike Newlin and Ray Williams.
2013 — Gonzaga, the small Northwest school that has delivered big NCAA tournament wins, is on top of The Associated Press' Top 25 for the first time. Riding the best record in Division I at 29-2, the Bulldogs become the 57th school to be ranked No. 1 since the AP poll began in January 1949.
2013 — Brittney Griner scores a Big 12 single-game record 50 points in her final regular-season game at Baylor and leads the Bears to a 98-50 win over Kansas State.
2015 — Russell Westbrook becomes the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989 to have four consecutive triple-doubles and the first since Jordan that year to have back-to-back triple-doubles with at least 40 points. Westbrook sets career highs with 49 points and 16 rebounds, and adds 10 assists, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-118 in overtime. It's the most points by any player with a triple-double since Larry Bird also had 49 in 1992.
2017 — Marcel Hirscher stuns the world of Alpine skiing by locking up an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title. Two days after his 28th birthday, the Austrian wins a giant slalom at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to become the first male skier to win six overall titles.
2017 — Napheesa Collier scores 24 points and top-ranked UConn routed Tulsa 105-57 in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Katie Lou Samuelson adds 19 points to help the Huskies (30-0) extend their NCAA-record winning streak to 105 games and reach the 30-victory mark for the 12th consecutive season. UConn is 80-0 in league play since the formation of the AAC, including 10-0 in the postseason tournament.
