Morning Tipoff - March 4, 2021

1981 — Guy LaFleur of the Montreal Canadiens scores his 1,000th point with a goal in a 9-3 rout over the Winnipeg Jets.

1990 — Hank Gathers, one of two Division I players to lead the nation in scoring and rebounding in the same season, dies after collapsing during Loyola Marymount's West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland. He was 23.

2001 — Anni Friesinger of Germany sets a world record in the women's 1,500-meter speedskating event at Calgary's Olympic oval. Friesinger posts a time of 1:54.38, well under the previous mark of 1:55.50 set here in 1999 by Annamarie Thomas of the Netherlands.

2004 — Mianne Bagger makes sports history at the Women's Australian Open as the first transsexual to play in a pro golf tournament.

2012 — Deron Williams scores a franchise-record 57 points to lead the New Jersey Nets to a 104-101 victory over the Charlotte Bobcats. Williams breaks the franchise's previous mark of 52 points, shared by Mike Newlin and Ray Williams.

2013 — Gonzaga, the small Northwest school that has delivered big NCAA tournament wins, is on top of The Associated Press' Top 25 for the first time. Riding the best record in Division I at 29-2, the Bulldogs become the 57th school to be ranked No. 1 since the AP poll began in January 1949.