Morning Tipoff - March 31, 2021

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 31
College volleyball: Region 13 Tournament, championship: BSC at NDSCS, 7 p.m.
College women's basketball: Region 13 Tournament, first round: United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau.
Thursday, April 1
High school indoor track: WDA Boys Meet, 2 p.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
Friday, April 2
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 11 a.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2/4 p.m.; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, April 3
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, Noon/2 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Miles, 2/4 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Mankato, 1/3 p.m.; BSC at Miles, 2/4 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird, Vermillion, S.D.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Notre Dame Pro Day
SECN — SEC Now: Florida and LSU Pro Days
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Central Michigan at Notre Dame
6 p.m.
SECN — Morehead State at Kentucky
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA ANA Inspiration, Charity Match
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Boston
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers
NHL
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Buffalo
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jordan Mittleider and Austin Wolf of Carrington have signed letters of intent to play football at Valley City State. Mittleider, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back, was a Class AA first-team all-state pick. Wolf, a 6-3, 215-pound offensive lineman, was named to the all-region team.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): It's still March, and already Kayla Kudrna has doubled her goal-scoring total from last season. Kudrna, a St. Mary's senior, netted two goals in the Saints' season-opening 4-0 soccer victory over Mandan. Stephanie Bartsch and Nikki Keller also got in on the goal-scoring action as St. Mary's outshot the Braves 26-2.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ralph Hennebry of Fargo set a scratch singles record and took over first place in two categories during the fifth week of the state men's bowling tournament in Jamestown. Hennebry fired 742 scratch and 758 handicap scores for the top spot in the classic division singles. His game tallies were 238, 289 and 251. He also took over the all-events lead with a 1,943. Hennebry, 30, carries a 192 average.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bert Blyleven was Minnesota’s opening-day starter in 1987. Blyleven pitched eight innings, allowing four earned runs. George Frazier pitched two scoreless innings to get the win as the Twins defeated Oakland 5-4 in 10 innings at the Metrodome. Kent Krbek drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th with a bases-loaded single scoring Steve Lombardozzi.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
March 31
1909 — Baseball's National Commission rules that players who jump contracts will be suspended for five years. Players joining outlaw organizations will be suspended for three years as punishment for going outside organized baseball.
1923 — The Ottawa Senators of the NHL completes a two-game sweep of the WCHL's Edmonton Eskimos with a 1-0 victory to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in four years. Harry "Punch" Broadbent scores the goal.
1968 — The American League's new franchise in Seattle chooses Pilots as its nickname.
1973 — The Philadelphia Flyers tie an NHL record for most goals in one period, scoring eight goals in the second period of a 10-2 win over the New York Islanders.
1973 — Ken Norton scores a stunning upset by winning a 12-round split decision over Muhammad Ali to win the NABF heavyweight title. Norton, a 5-1 underdog, breaks Ali's jaw in the first round.
1975 — UCLA beats Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under head coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.
1985 — Old Dominion beats Georgia 70-65 for the women's NCAA basketball championship.
1986 — Freshman center Pervis Ellison hits two free throws with 27 seconds left to seal Louisville's 72-69 victory over Duke in the NCAA basketball championship.
1990 — Quebec's Joe Sakic, 20, becomes the youngest player in NHL history to score 100 points in a season and the first to do so with a last-place team.
1991 — Tennessee edges Virginia 70-67 in overtime for its third NCAA women's basketball title. It's the first overtime in the NCAA's 10-year history.
1991 — Amy Alcott wins the Dinah Shore golf tournament with a record eight-shot victory over Dottie Mochrie.
1995 — Major league baseball players end their strike when Federal judge Sonia Sotomayor of U.S. District Court in Manhattan rules against the owners in the labor dispute.
1997 — Martina Hingis becomes the youngest No. 1 player in tennis history. The 16-year-old Swiss sensation, who claimed her fifth title of 1997 at the Lipton Championships on March 29, supplants Steffi Graf in the WTA Tour rankings.
2012 — Ray Whitney passes 1,000 career points with a goal and assist in Phoenix's 4-0 victory over Anaheim.
2013 — In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women's tournament, sixth-seeded Louisville stuns defending national champion Baylor in the regional semifinals, 82-81. It's the end of a remarkable college career for Baylor's Brittney Griner, a record-setting 6-foot-8 post player who ended up as the second-highest scoring player in NCAA history.
2013 — Pete Weber ties Earl Anthony by winning his 10th major Professional Bowlers Association title with a 224-179 win over Australian Jason Belmonte in the Tournament of Champions.
2013 — Louisville overcomes Kevin Ware's gruesome injury and advances to the Final Four with a 85-63 win over Duke. Ware breaks his leg in the first half of the Midwest Regional final when he lands awkwardly after trying to contest a 3-point shot.
2017 — Evgenia Medvedeva retains her world figure skating title, breaking her own world record total score with 233.41 points. The 17-year-old Russian becomes the first woman to win back-to-back titles since 2001.
2017 — UConn's record 111-game winning streak comes to a startling end when Mississippi State pulls off perhaps the biggest upset in women's basketball history, shocking the Huskies 66-64 on Morgan William's overtime buzzer beater in the national semifinals.
