Morning Tipoff - March 31, 2021

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bert Blyleven was Minnesota’s opening-day starter in 1987. Blyleven pitched eight innings, allowing four earned runs. George Frazier pitched two scoreless innings to get the win as the Twins defeated Oakland 5-4 in 10 innings at the Metrodome. Kent Krbek drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th with a bases-loaded single scoring Steve Lombardozzi.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

March 31

1909 — Baseball's National Commission rules that players who jump contracts will be suspended for five years. Players joining outlaw organizations will be suspended for three years as punishment for going outside organized baseball.

1923 — The Ottawa Senators of the NHL completes a two-game sweep of the WCHL's Edmonton Eskimos with a 1-0 victory to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in four years. Harry "Punch" Broadbent scores the goal.

1968 — The American League's new franchise in Seattle chooses Pilots as its nickname.

1973 — The Philadelphia Flyers tie an NHL record for most goals in one period, scoring eight goals in the second period of a 10-2 win over the New York Islanders.