Morning Tipoff - March 11, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 11
Class A boys basketball: State Tournament, Bismarck Event Center, boys quarterfinals: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Mandan, Noon; No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East Fargo North, 5 p.m.; No. 4 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 3 West Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, St. Mary’s High School, championship: Flasher vs. Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
Friday, March 12
Class A girls basketball: State tournament, Bismarck Event Center, girls quarterfinals: Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, Noon; West No. 2 Watford City (18-5) vs. East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River, 2:30 p.m.; West No. 1 Century (23-0) vs. East No. 4 Devils Lake , 5 p.m.; East No. 2 Fargo Shanley vs. West No. 3 Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
College hockey: NCHC Tournament, quarterfinals, Grand Forks: UND vs. Miami-Ohio, 7:37 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
College wrestling: NCAA Division II National Championships.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Class A boys basketball: State tournament, semifinals, Bismarck Event Center.
Class A girls basketball: State tournament, semifinals, Bismarck Event Center.
College football: North Dakota at Western Illinois, Noon; Illinois State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.;
College hockey: U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.; NCHC Tournament, quarterfinals, Grand Forks.
College tennis: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 12:30 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
College volleyball: Dakota College-Bottineau at BSC, 2 p.m.
College wrestling: NCAA Division II National Championships.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, March 14
Class A boys basketball: State tournament, championship, 3:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
Class A girls basketball: State tournament, championship, 1 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
College basketball: Miles Community College at BSC, 2/4 p.m.; Dawson at United Tribes, 1/3 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Black Hills State, Spearfish, S.D.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
11:45 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Mandan
2:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Bismarck vs. West Fargo
4:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minot vs. Fargo North
7:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Fargo Davies vs. Legacy
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah vs. Dickinson Trinity, Region 7 championship
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Maryland
11 a.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Temple vs. South Florida
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio State
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Baylor
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego State
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Tulane vs. Tulsa
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs. St. John's
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. Boise State
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon State vs. UCLA
5 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Rutgers
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida State
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas
6 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. Central Florida
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Missouri
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah State
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Connecticut
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Texas
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Mississippi
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado State
ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
FS2 — BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana
8 p.m.
FS2 — BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers
9 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Qatar Masters
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA The Players Championship
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Noon
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia
7 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Brooklyn
9 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at L.A. Clippers
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals, Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan's Devin Coyle burned Fargo Shanley for 26 points and the Braves' defense surrendered just four field goals in the final 12 minutes in a 67-49 victory. The quarterfinal state tournament win sends Mandan into a semifinal clash with Century. A.J. Jacobson scored 19 points for Shanley.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck recovered from a 27-20 halftime deficit to squeeze past Fargo North 47-42 for the state Class A boys basketball championship at the Civic Center. Trevor Harris nailed down the win, swishing a tough 12-footer from the left baseline with 16 seconds to play to put the Demons up 46-42. Harris was Bismarck's top scorer with 11 points. North's Tyler Dahlen topped all scorers with 13 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ashley built an 18-point lead through the first three quarters and knocked off previously unbeaten Wing 68-51 to win the Region 5 basketball championship. Ashley's balanced attack featured four double-figure men. Steve Maier led the way with 18 points. Doug Merkel and Eric Pearson scored 12 points apiece for Wing. The Aces advance to the state Class B tournament in Grand Forks where they will meet undefeated Wyndmere in the opening game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bismarck won the first North Dakota Class A boys basketball championship, defeating Mandan 17-15 in the 1933 final.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
March 11
1922 — Cornell wins the first IC4A indoor track meet held at the 2nd Regiment Armory in New York.
1947 — Harry Boykoff of St. John's sets a Madison Square Garden scoring record with 54 points in the Redmen's 71-52 win over St. Francis, N.Y.
1958 — Manhattan upsets top-ranked West Virginia 89-84, in the first round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Jack Powers leads the Jaspers with 29 points. Manhattan holds sophomore Jerry West to 10 points in the Mountaineers' second loss of the year.
1963 — Chicago Loyola blows out Tennessee Tech 111-42 for the largest margin of victory (69) in the history of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.
1979 — St. John's and Penn post two of the biggest upsets ever in the NCAA tournament in the second round of the East regional in Raleigh, N.C. St. John's, the 40th and last team selected, beats No. 2 seed Duke 80-78, and Penn comes from behind to beat No. 1 seed North Carolina 72-71.
1991 — Steffi Graf's streak of 186 weeks ranked as the No. 1 women's tennis player ends as she is replaced by Monica Seles.
2001 — Jana Kostelic, Croatia's 19-year-old skiing sensation, becomes the second youngest woman to win the overall World Cup title. She finishes 21st, but she captures the title when Renate Goetschl of Austria skied off the course in the first run in Are, Sweden.
2003 — The longest winning streak in women's Division I history ends at 70 games when No. 18 Villanova hands No. 1 Connecticut its first loss since the end of the 2001 season, 52-48 for the championship of the Big East Conference tournament.
2007 — Chris Simon of the New York Islanders is suspended for an NHL-record 25 games, missing the rest of the regular season and playoffs as punishment for his two-handed stick attack to the face of Ryan Hollweg.
2009 — Mike Singletary leads Texas Tech to the biggest rally in Big 12 tournament history, scoring all 29 of Texas Tech's points during a second-half surge that pushed the Red Raiders to a 88-83 win against the Aggies. The Red Raiders erase a 21-point deficit. Singletary, who outscored A&M 29-18 to give Tech the lead for the first time, finishes with 43 points.
2009 — Wesley Matthews scores 20 points and Marquette snaps a four-game losing streak by holding St. John's to a Big East tournament-record 10 points in the first half on the way to a 74-45 victory.
2012 — Vanderbilt rallies to beat No. 1 Kentucky 71-64 in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship game, ending the Wildcats' 24-game winning streak.
2014 — FIU senior Jerica Coley becomes the 10th female player in NCAA Division I history to eclipse the 3,000-point barrier, doing so with a 20-point showing in FIU's 85-65 win over Rice in the first round of the Conference USA tournament.
2017 — Jayson Tatum takes over in the final three minutes, making key plays on both ends of the floor, and Duke becomes the first team to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with four wins in four days by rallying past Notre Dame for a 75-69 win.
