Morning Tipoff - Jan. 28, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Jan. 28
College basketball: BSC at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Mandan vs. Watford City, 7 p.m. (At Dickinson).
Friday, Jan. 29
College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.; Providence (Montana) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College volleyball: BSC at Williston State, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Crookston, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Wachter Arena; Williston at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: Mandan at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invite, 12 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.), 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.; Providence (Mont.) at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 4 p.m.
College volleyball: Williston State at BSC, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Crookston, 1:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 3:45 p.m.; Williston at Century, 4 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 4:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 3 p.m.; Century at Williston, 4 p.m.; Shiloh at Rugby, 4 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Fargo North, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks, 1 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at St. Mary’s
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon State at Southern California
FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist
ESPNU — North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop
FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Alabama-Birmingham at Middle Tennessee State
ESPN — Oregon at UCLA
ESPN2 — Houston at Tulane
ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay
FS1 — Villanova at Connecticut
10 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona
FS1 — California at Arizona State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Arkansas
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
6 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
PAC-12N — Arizona at Southern California
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
BTN — Ohio State at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open
NBA
6 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Clippers at Miami
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Portland at Houston
NHL
7 p.m.
FSN – Los Angeles at Minnesota
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary won seven of 10 bouts to take a 24-12 college wrestling decision from Dickinson State. Eight of the 10 matches were decided by decision. The exceptions were a pin by U-Mary 141-pounder Tanner Beaman and a forfeit victory by Dickinson at 133. Beaman defeated Adam Orton by fall in 6:07.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Down 23-6, the Williston Coyotes won seven of the eight remaining bouts to take a 45-28 dual victory from the Bismarck Demons at Bismarck High Scholl's Knaak Music Center. With the win, Williston decisively snapped a BHS run of success that included a 40-match winning streak and a 49-dual unbeaten string. Pins powered the Coyote triumph. The visitors sported a 42-6 advantage in pin points. T.J. Sailer, Alan Roness, Dustin Anderson, Albert Puchany, Travis Jenson, Marcus Murphy and Gaylen Anderson logged pins for Williston. Travis Lang notched Bismarck's lone fall. Williston went into the dual ranked second in the state behind BHS.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Steve Blehm smashed the North Dakota high school basketball scoring record, blistering the nets for 85 points in North Dakota School for the Deaf's 122-22 victory over Hampden. Blehm, a 17-year-old sophomore from Bismarck, scored 20 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 24 in the third and 17 in the fourth. He smashed the previous record of 71 held by Eugene Baumgartner of Oriska. Blehm pumped in 38 field goals in 56 tries and added nine of 10 free throws. He is averaging 46.5 points per game. The School for the Deaf, located in Devils Lake, now stands 11-1.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wayne Gretzky set the NHL single-season goals record with 92 in 1981-82 for the Edmonton Oilers.
SPORTS HISTORY
Jan. 28
1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players' union.
1943 — Max Bentley of the Chicago Black Hawks has four goals and three assists in a 10-1 rout of the New York Rangers. Bentley scored all four goals and an assist in the third period. Max's brother, Doug, has four assists in the third period.
1949 — Monte Irvin and Ford Smith are signed by the New York Giants. They are the first black players to sign with the club.
1984 — Wayne Gretzky's record 51-game scoring streak is halted as the Angeles Kings post a 4-2 victory. Over the 51 games, Gretzky scored 61 goals and 92 assists.
1990 — The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl. The 49ers are the first repeat NFL champion in a decade and tie the Pittsburgh Steelers with four Super Bowl wins.
1992 — Brett Hull becomes the second player in NHL history to score 50 goals in 50 games more than once in a career when the St. Louis Blues tie the Los Angeles Kings 3-3.
1996 — The Dallas Cowboys become the first team to win three Super Bowls in four seasons with a 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Streelers. Larry Brown, the first cornerback named the game's MVP, records two interceptions in the second half.
2001 — Baltimore's brazen defense backs up its bragging by beating the New York Giants 34-7 in the Super Bowl. The Ravens intercept Kerry Collins four times, the final pick returned 49 yards for a touchdown by Duane Starks.
2007 — Roger Federer captures his 10th Grand Slam singles title without dropping a set at the Australian Open, beating Fernando Gonzalez 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4. The last man to go through a major without dropping a set was Bjorn Borg at the 1980 French Open.
2011 — Oklahoma State shuts out Northern Colorado 44-0 to become the second Division I wrestling program in NCAA history to reach 1,000 wins in dual matches. Oklahoma State, winner of an NCAA record 34 team national championships, joins Iowa State as the only programs with at least 1,000 wins.
2011 — Deresse Mekonnen wins the Wanamaker Mile, becoming the first person other than Bernard Lagat to win the Millrose Game's marquee event since 2004.
2012 — Towson ends its NCAA record 41-game losing streak with a 66-61 victory over North Carolina Wilmington. The victory is the first career win at Towson for coach Pat Skerry and the Tigers' first win since a win at La Salle on Dec. 29, 2010.
2014 — Calling the NCAA a dictatorship, Northwestern quarterback Kain Colter and the United Steelworkers announce plans to form the first labor union for college athletes. Colter details the College Athletes Players Association at a news conference in Chicago, flanked by leaders of Steelworkers union that agree to pay legal bills for the effort.
2017 — Serena Williams wins her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in the Australian Open final.
2017 — Arrogate beats California Chrome again, winning the $12 million Pegasus World Cup in his rival's last race before retirement.
2018 — Roger Federer becomes the first man to win 20 Grand Slam tennis singles titles, defeating Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 to capture his record-tying sixth Australian Open championship.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com