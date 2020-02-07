Morning Tipoff - Feb. 8, 2020

SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb. 8
College baseball: U-Mary at Missouri Southern State (Joplin) 1 p.m.
College basketball: Winona State at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Mountain West Conference Championship.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Bison Open, Fargo.
College tennis: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 3 p.m., at Fargo.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Williston at Century, 2:15 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck, 3:45 p.m.; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Fargo South-Shanley at Scheels Arena, 3:15 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies at Scheels Arena, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century Invite, Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 10 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Williston at Century, 4 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Mandan, 2 p.m.
High school wrestling: Century vs. Williston and Watford City at Watford City, 1 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
College baseball: U-Mary at Missouri Southern, 10 a.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Mankato 9 a.m., and Winona State (11 a.m.) at Fargo.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Nicole Wells led the way with 17 points as United Tribes defeated Dakota College 64-59 in women's college basketball at Bottineau. Wells was one of four Thunderbirds to reach double figures. Haley Mindt scored 18 points for Bottineau.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): United Tribes scoref 131 points, and they needed almost all of them in a 131-125 men's basketball victory over visiting Bismarck State College. Seven players reached the 20-point plateau in the wild contest. The winning Thunderbirds got 28 points from Alan Spoonhunter, 26 from Joe Knows Gun, 24 from Troy Blount and 22 from Tyson Parisien. Wylee Bearstail scored 32 points for BSC, followed by Chuck Archambault with 22 and Andy Muscha with 21.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): St. Gertrude's garnered a 75-74 road basketball victory over Carson in a game that was a battle from start to finish. The teams were knotted at the first two quarter breaks, and Carson pulled ahead 61-60 after three periods. Roger Kopp of St. Gertrude's was the game's leading scorer with 22 points. Roger Ruscheinsky threw in 18 points for Carson.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Winona State at U-Mary
NAHL
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Lucas Oil 200
BOXING
8 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Men's Featherweight), Allentown, Pa.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida State
CBSSN — Rhode Island at George Washington
ESPN — Louisiana State at Auburn
ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Christian
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Temple
FOX — Michigan State at Michigan
Noon
CBS — Kentucky at Tennessee
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton
ESPN — Purdue at Indiana
ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi
ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Seton Hall at Villanova
2 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
2:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
3 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn State
CBSSN — South Florida at Memphis
ESPN — Virginia at Louisville
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas
4 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Joseph's at La Salle
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
CBSSN — St. John's at Creighton
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Baylor
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
CBSSN — San Diego State at Air Force
ESPN2 — Kansas State at Iowa State
ESPNU — Fresno State at Nevada-Las Vegas
FS1 — Providence at Xavier
PAC-12N — California at Utah
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise State at Utah State
ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary's
ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona
ESPNU — California-Irvine at California-Santa Barbara
FS1 — Southern California at Arizona State
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon State
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL
1 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Winnipeg
6 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Montreal
XFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at D.C.
5 p.m.
FOX — L.A. Wildcats at Houston
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bobby Cox is the all-time major-league leader in ejections with 158. He broke the record of 118 set by John McGraw.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com