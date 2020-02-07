Morning Tipoff - Feb. 8, 2020

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Nicole Wells led the way with 17 points as United Tribes defeated Dakota College 64-59 in women's college basketball at Bottineau. Wells was one of four Thunderbirds to reach double figures. Haley Mindt scored 18 points for Bottineau.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): United Tribes scoref 131 points, and they needed almost all of them in a 131-125 men's basketball victory over visiting Bismarck State College. Seven players reached the 20-point plateau in the wild contest. The winning Thunderbirds got 28 points from Alan Spoonhunter, 26 from Joe Knows Gun, 24 from Troy Blount and 22 from Tyson Parisien. Wylee Bearstail scored 32 points for BSC, followed by Chuck Archambault with 22 and Andy Muscha with 21.