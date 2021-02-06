Morning Tipoff - Feb. 7, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Feb. 7
College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota Crookston, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
College basketball: Lake Region State College at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; NDSCS at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
College volleyball: BSC at Dawson Community College, 8 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 6 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 7 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Super Bowl: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FOX — Iowa at Indiana
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Xavier at Villanova
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at Wichita State
3 p.m.
FS1 — Boise State at Nevada
NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne
9 p.m.
FS1 — California at Stanford
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
Noon
ESPNU — Florida State at Miami
SECN — Missouri at Auburn
1 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPN2 — Indiana at Iowa
2 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Saudi International
Noon
GOLF — PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open
NBA
1 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Phoenix
NFL
5:30 p.m.
CBS — Super Bowl LV: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay
NHL
11 a.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at Washington
2 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Columbus
TENNIS
6 p.m.
ESPN —Australian Open, First Round
9 p.m.
ESPN2 —Australian Open, First Round
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): After receiving votes in the national poll for the first time, the University of Mary men's basketball team was almost forced to eat humble pie. U-Mary, the No. 2 team in the Northern Sun, got all it wanted from Minnesota-Crookston, the team in the conference cellar. The Marauders eked out a 62-60 victory at the McDowell Activity Center for its ninth straight win. Eric Erdmann paced U-Mary with a game-high 21 points. Crookston, which led by three points at halftime, got 15 points apiece from Adam Hendricks and Eric Dearden.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Demons had trouble stopping Josh Olson. But in the end, the Beulah Miners couldn't stop Bismarck. The Demons persevered, winning 55-48 in Class A boys basketball at Beulah. Olson nailed 13 of 24 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers to finish with 31 points. Trevor Harris and Tyler Woeste each scored 14 points and Adam Rood added 13 to lead the Demons. BHS stands 9-5 overall with the win. Beulah dropped to 5-10 with the loss.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck took another step toward a conference wrestling crown by handing Mandan a 40-5 setback at the Mandan High School gym. The Demons improved to 7-0 in dual competition. Ken Gabriel, Tom Lenihan, Greg Hinkel and Scott Hewitt recorded pins for Bismarck. Mark Sandoval notched Mandan's lone victory with a decision at 126 pounds. Mandan's other points came from Jack Miller, who wrestled to a draw.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Steve Young set the Super Bowl single-game record with six touchdown passes in Super Bowl XXIX, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 49-26 win over the San Diego Chargers on Jan. 29, 2995 at Joe Robbie Stadium.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Feb. 7
1882 — John L. Sullivan wins the world heavyweight bare-knuckle title by beating Paddy Ryan in a nine-round bout in Mississippi City, Miss.
1942 — At the Millrose Games in New York, Dutch Warmerdam becomes the first man to clear 15 feet in the pole vault indoors. Warmerdam, the first to break the 15-foot mark outdoors in 1940, clears 15 feet 3/8 inch.
1949 — Joe DiMaggio signs his contract with the New York Yankees, making him the first baseball player to earn $100,000 per year.
1969 — Diana Crump becomes the first female jockey to race at a U.S. pari-mutuel track. She rode her first mount to 10th place in a field of 12 in Hialeah, Fla.
1970 — Pete Maravich scores 69 points, including 47 in the second half, to set a NCAA record, but LSU loses to Alabama 106-104.
1976 — Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs sets an NHL record for points in a game with six goals and four assists in an 11-4 victory over the Boston Bruins.
1990 — Lisa Leslie of Morningside High School in Inglewood, Calif., scores 101 points in the first half against South Torrance High School. The final score is 102-24 as the coach of South Torrance decides not to bring his team out for the second half.
1995 — Joe Mullen becomes the first American-born player to reach 1,000 points in the NHL when he assists on two of the Pittsburgh Penguins' first three goals in a 7-3 victory over Florida.
2000 — With an astonishing comeback to win the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Tiger Woods wins his sixth straight PGA Tour victory. Seven strokes behind with seven holes to play, Woods holes a 97-yard wedge for eagle on the 15th, and birdies two of the last three holes to win. Woods becomes the first player since Ben Hogan in 1948 to win six straight.
2010 — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints rally to beat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in the Super Bowl.
2013 — Tyler Griffey makes an uncontested layup at the buzzer off a baseline inbound pass and Illinois beats No. 1 Indiana 74-72, the fifth straight week the nation's top-ranked team loses. The Hoosiers took over the top spot in The Associated Press' Top 25 on Feb. 4. The run of No. 1 teams to lose has been Duke, Louisville, Duke again, Michigan and Indiana.
2015 — Philadelphia University coach Herb Magee becomes the second NCAA men's basketball coach to win 1,000 games. Magee, who won 1,000 games over 48 seasons at the school, hits the milestone with the Rams' 80-60 win over Post.
2016 — Von Miller forces two fumbles to set up Denver's two touchdowns and the Broncos defense frustrates Cam Newton all game to carry Peyton Manning to his second Super Bowl title with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
2016 — Rachel Banham ties an NCAA women's record with 60 points — with 10 coming in the first overtime and eight in the second — to lead Minnesota to a 112-106 win over Northwestern. Banham matches the 60 points put up by Cindy Brown of Long Beach State against San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987.
2018 — St. John's takes down another of the nation's elite, and stuns No. 1 Villanova 79-75 for its second win over a top-five team in one week. St. John's beat then-No. 4 Duke 81-77 at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 3, snapping an 11-game losing streak.
