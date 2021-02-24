Morning Tipoff - Feb. 25, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 25
High school girls basketball: Region 5 tournament at Mandan High School, championship: Wilton-Wing vs. Center-Stanton, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Magicians, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
College indoor track: NSIC Indoor meet, Mankato, Minn.
High school boys basketball: District 9 tournament at St. Mary’s High School, quarterfinals: New Salem-Almont vs. Grant County, 5:45 p.m.; Standing Rock vs. Solen, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: State tournament: semifinals, Grand Forks Central vs. Fargo South-Shanley, 6:30 p.m.; West Fargo vs. Grand Forks Central, 9 p.m. Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks.
High school girls basketball: West Region play-in game: Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Fargo North-South vs. Grand Forks, 11 a.m.; Fargo Davies vs. Bismarck, 1:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: State meet, Jamestown, 4 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
College football: South Dakota State at North Dakota, Noon; North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, Noon.
College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.
College indoor track: NSIC Indoor meet, Mankato, Minn.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Emporia State and Washburn (Topeka, Kan.)
College wrestling: NCAA Super Regional V, Aberdeen, S.D.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary vs. Montana State-Billings, 7:30 p.m. (At Minot State Dome).
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. St. Cloud State (at Duluth).
High school boys basketball: District 9 tournament at St. Mary’s High School, semifinals: Flasher vs. New Salem-Almont/Grant County, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Standing Rock/Solen winner, 7:30 p.m.
High school hockey: State tournament: championship and third-place games, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks.
High school boys swimming: West Region meet, Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center: diving (10:15 a.m.); swimming (1:25 p.m.).
High school gymnastics: State meet, Jamestown, 1 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28
College basketball: BSC at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Lake Region State College, 1/3 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D-II), 5 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Central Missouri (Topeka, Kan.).
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 8:30 a.m.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
CBSSN — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
ESPN — Iowa at Michigan
ESPN2 — Western Kentucky at Houston
FS1 — Washington at Arizona State
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
CBSSN — San Francisco at BYU
ESPN — Ohio State at Michigan State
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado
ESPNU — Oregon at Stanford
FS1 — Boise State at San Diego State
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at California
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pacific at Saint Mary's (Calif.)
FS1 — Washington State at Arizona
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Iowa
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
6 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
8 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Puerto Rico Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA WGC at The Concession
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Gainbridge Championship (taped)
NBA
6 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Milwaukee
NBAGL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Detroit
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
Noon
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ryan Callahan's two goals were the difference as Grafton-Park River defeated Bismarck 3-1 in the quarterfinal round of the state boys hockey tournament in Grand Forks. Callahan's goals were the first two markers of the game. Jared Connell scored late in the third period for Bismarck, but Cole Rehovsky of Grafton-Park River followed with an empty-net clincher at 16:01. Both teams had 23 shots on net.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Beulah battled back from a 23-9 deficit, but fell just short in a West Region boys basketball game with visiting Williston. Behind the 27-point effort of Jake Schmitz, Williston won 70-68. The game was tied at 46 going into a wild 46-point fourth quarter. Josh Olson spurred the Beulah attack with 29 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mike Ahneman became the second St. Mary's Central coach to resign in two weeks when he surrendered control of the school's football program. Ahneman's teams went 6-17-1 during his three-year tenure at St. Mary's. His resignation follows that of head basketball coach Roger Haug.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Joe Nathan is the Minnesota Twins’ career saves leader with 260. Rick Aguilera is second on the list with 254.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Feb. 25
1940 — The first telecast of an American hockey game is transmitted over station W2XBS in New York. The viewing audience watches the New York Rangers battle the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden.
1957 — The United States Supreme Court rules that pro football, unlike professional baseball, is subject to the anti-trust laws of the United States. The court decides 6-3 that baseball is only anti-trust exempt pro sport.
1961 — Niagara ends St. Bonaventure's 99-game winning streak at home with an 87-77 victory over the Bonnies.
1962 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 67 points, but New York's Richie Guerin scores 50 to lead the Knicks to a 149-135 victory.
1964 — Cassius Clay wins the world heavyweight title when Sonny Liston is unable to answer the bell for the seventh round at Convention Hall in Miami Beach, Fla.
1977 — Pete Maravich of the New Orleans Jazz scores 68 points, the most by an NBA guard, in a 124-107 victory over the New York Knicks. Only Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor had scored more points in an NBA game.
1987 — The Southern Methodist football team is suspended for the 1987 season after investigations reveal that players received $61,000 from a booster slush fund.
1994 — Oksana Baiul of Ukraine wins the figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, and Nancy Kerrigan, who was whacked on the knee 2½ months earlier, wins the silver. Tonya Harding, later convicted of hindering prosecution in the Kerrigan attack, finishes eighth.
2001 — In the largest playoff in PGA Tour history, Rert Allenby wins the Nissan Open on the first extra hole against five other players. It's Allenby's third PGA Tour victory, all of them won in playoffs.
2010 — In Vancouver, British Columbia, the Canadian women defeat the United States 2-0 for their third straight Olympic hockey title. Americans Billy Demong and Johnny Spillane finish 1-2 in a Nordic combined race. They are the first American medalists in a sport that's been part of the Winter Olympics since 1924.
2017 — Marit Bjoergen wins a record 15th world championship gold medal in cross-country skiing with victory in a 15-kilometer skiathlon. The 36-year-old Bjoergen has more gold medals than any other cross-country skier — male or female — in world championship history, having previously shared the record of 14 gold medals with retired Russian Yelena Valbe.
2017 — Kelsey Plum surpasses Jackie Stiles to become the NCAA's all-time scoring leader with a career-best 57 points in the final regular season game of her career, leading No. 11 Washington past Utah 84-77. Plum passes Stiles' mark of 3,393 points midway through the fourth quarter.
2018 — Kirill Kaprizov scores a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Russians to the gold medal in men's hockey with a 4-3 win over Germany at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
2018 — Norway's Marit Bjoergen closes out a remarkable Olympic career, winning the gold medal in the women's 30-kilometer mass start at the Pyeongchang Games. The 37-year-old Bjoergen is the only Olympian to win five medals at these Games and finishes her career with 15 medals. She leaves as the most decorated athlete in Winter Olympic history.
