Morning Tipoff - Feb. 18, 2021

1973 — Richard Petty wins his fourth Daytona 500. Petty gets two breaks when Cale Yarborough blows his engine on the 153rd lap and Baker blows his engine with 15 miles to go.

1978 — Fifteen competitors, including founder U.S. Naval Commander John Collins, travel to Waikiki to take on the first Hawaiian Iron Man Triathlon. The triathlon of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-miles marathon is won by Gordon Haller in 11 hours and 46 minutes.

1986 — San Antonio's Alvin Robertson records the second quadruple-double in NBA history, with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in the Spurs' 120-114 win over Phoenix.

1990 — Dale Earnhardt blows a tire with one mile remaining in the Daytona 500, giving unheralded Derrike Cope the biggest upset in stock car racing history.

1994 — After numerous Olympic set backs, American speedskater Dan Jansen breaks his jinx by winning the gold in the 1000-meter race at the Lillehammer Winter Games.

1995 — Utah guard John Stockton becomes the first NBA player with 10,000 assists in a 108-98 victory over the Boston Celtics.