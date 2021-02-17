Morning Tipoff - Feb. 18, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 18
College basketball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Miles Community College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament: Williston at Century (semifinals), 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Bismarck (loser out), 7:30 p.m., VFW Sports Center
High school boys swimming: Legacy vs. Bismarck, BSC, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: State individual tournament: Class B, 9 a.m. (round of 32), Class A 3:30 p.m. (round of 32) Fargodome.
Friday, Feb. 19
College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Stinger Open, Spearfish, S.D.
College men’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Minot State.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: West Region meet, Dickinson, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: State individual tournament, Fargodome.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Feb. 20
College football: Southern Illinois at North Dakota, Noon.
College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Stinger Open, Spearfish, S.D.
College men’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 4 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State at Minot State.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa (at Fargo), 3 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.; Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament at Minot.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: State team tournament, Fargodome.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
College basketball: Williston State College at BSC, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Dakota College Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.
College football: Youngstown State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: UND (club) at U-Mary, 12 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Northern State at Minot State Dome.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Winona State (at Fargo), 9 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
5 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – West Region tournament semifinal: Williston at Century
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – West Region tournament loser out: Mandan at Bismarck
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Dickinson Trinity at Hazen
TV TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
5 p.m.
BEK – West Region tournament semifinal: Williston at Century
7:30 p.m.
BEK – West Region tournament loser out: Mandan at Bismarck
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita State
ESPNU — Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County)
7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Penn State
CBSSN — Brigham Young at Pacific
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon State
8 p.m.
ESPN — St. Mary's at Gonzaga
ESPN2 — Arizona at UCLA
ESPNU — Winthrop at High Point
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan
9 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego State at Fresno State
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington State
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado at Oregon
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBCSN — St. Joseph's at Richmond
3 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Iowa
4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Florida
5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida State
BTN — Michigan at Indiana
6 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Genesis Invitational
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Genesis Invitational
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Genesis Invitational
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers
NHL
6 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
2:30 a.m.
ESPN — Australian Open, Semifinals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Phillip Island Trophy, Singles Final
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): After dropping three of the first four matches, South Border went 9-1 the rest of the way to defeat Central Cass 57-18 in the quarterfinal round of the state Class B dual wrestling tournament at the Fargodome. Unbeaten South Border took command with successive pins by Drew Dockter at 145, Andrew Jochim at 152 and Tanner Meidinger at 150. A Central Cass forfeit at 171 was followed by Justin Deede's pin at 189. That run gave the Mustangs a 36-12 lead.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): James Battle scored 24 points and James Gould popped in 23 as the University of Mary edged Black Hills State 73-71 in a DAC college basketball game in Spearfish, S.D. Brett Theeler tallied 24 points for Black Hills State and Derrick Yarber added 16. The winning Marauders shot 65 percent in the second half and 62 percent for the game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Denny Dickensheets threw in 41 points to lead Assumption Junior College to a 111-73 upset victory over Lake Region Junior College in college basketball at Richardton. The Astros improved to 12-12 with their win over Lake Region, the Mon-Dak Conference leader. Dickensheets made good on 17 of 29 field goal attempts and pulled down 13 rebounds. Les Schroeder, Ed Brost and Joel Irish added 18, 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Astros. Dave Johnson scored 16 for Lake Region, followed by Brian Anderson with 16.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mike Trout is the major league active career leader in slugging percentage at .582. Albert Pujols is second on the list at 546.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Feb. 18
1928 — At Moritz, Switzerland, Sonja Henie becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating champion. At 15 years and 315 days, easily beats Austria's Fritzi Burger and American Beatrix Loughran.
1932 — Sonja Henie wins her sixth straight World Figure Skating title.
1944 — One day after playing in a high school basketball game, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall signs with the Cincinnati Reds.
1951 — Manhattan District Attorney Frank S. Hogan orders the arrest of three CCNY basketball players on bribery charges, and two professional gamblers and two intermediaries in a game-fixing scandal that involves college teams across the country.
1973 — Richard Petty wins his fourth Daytona 500. Petty gets two breaks when Cale Yarborough blows his engine on the 153rd lap and Baker blows his engine with 15 miles to go.
1978 — Fifteen competitors, including founder U.S. Naval Commander John Collins, travel to Waikiki to take on the first Hawaiian Iron Man Triathlon. The triathlon of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-miles marathon is won by Gordon Haller in 11 hours and 46 minutes.
1986 — San Antonio's Alvin Robertson records the second quadruple-double in NBA history, with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in the Spurs' 120-114 win over Phoenix.
1990 — Dale Earnhardt blows a tire with one mile remaining in the Daytona 500, giving unheralded Derrike Cope the biggest upset in stock car racing history.
1994 — After numerous Olympic set backs, American speedskater Dan Jansen breaks his jinx by winning the gold in the 1000-meter race at the Lillehammer Winter Games.
1995 — Utah guard John Stockton becomes the first NBA player with 10,000 assists in a 108-98 victory over the Boston Celtics.
2001 — Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, is killed in a crash on the last turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as he tries to protect Michael Waltrip's victory.
2006 — Shani Davis becomes the first black athlete to win an individual gold medal in Winter Olympic history, capturing the men's 1,000-meter speedskating race. Joey Cheek makes it a 1-2 American finish at the Turin Games.
2010 — Figure skater Evan Lysacek becomes the first U.S. man to win the Olympic gold medal since Brian Boitano in 1988, shocking everyone with an upset of defending champion Evgeni Plushenko.
2012 — Shenneika Smith's 3-pointer from the wing with 8 seconds left lifts St. John's to a 57-56 win over No. 2 Connecticut, snapping the Huskies' 99-game home court winning streak. It's the Huskies' first home loss to an unranked opponent in nearly 19 years.
2013 — Brittney Griner scores 25 points, including the 3,000th of her career, to help No. 1 Baylor rally past third-ranked Connecticut 76-70. Griner is the eighth player in Division I history to reach the milestone.
2017 — Mikaela Shiffrin wins a third straight slalom title at the ski world championships to retain her unbeaten record at major events. The 21-year-old American beats home crowd favorite, Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. Shiffrin's gold medal streak in slalom includes each world championships she entered, starting in 2013, and the 2014 Olympics. Her victory gives the United States its first world title at St. Moritz in the 10th of 11 medal events.
2018 — LeBron James scores 29 points and hits the go-ahead layup with 34.5 seconds to play, winning his third All-Star Game MVP award while his hand-picked team rallies to win an uncommonly entertaining showcase, beating Team Stephen 148-145. For the first time in All-Star Game history, the league abandons the traditional East-West format used since 1951 and allows team captains James and Stephen Curry to choose their own rosters.
