Morning Tipoff - Feb. 15, 2021

SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 15
College basketball: BSC at Miles Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Dawson Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Century, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.; District 9 Tournament at New Salem.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
College volleyball: BSC at Miles Community College, 8 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tourament, quarterfinals: No. 5 Williston at No. 4 Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; No. 8 Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Arena; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College Bottineau, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Miles Community College at BSC, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
College basketball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Miles Community College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament, Semifinals (at higher seeded team).
High school boys swimming: Legacy vs. Bismarck, BSC, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: State meet, Fargodome.
Friday, Feb. 19
College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Stinger Open, Spearfish, S.D.
College men’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Minot State.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: West Region meet, Dickinson, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: State meet, Fargodome.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Feb. 20
College football: Missouri State at North Dakota, Noon.
College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Stinger Open, Spearfish, S.D.
College men’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 4 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State at Minot State.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Upper Iowa (at Fargo), 3 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.; Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Shiloh, 4 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament at Minot.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: State meet, Fargodome.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
College basketball: Williston State College at BSC, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Dakota College Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.
College football: Youngstown State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: UND (club) at U-Mary, 12 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Northern State at Minot State Dome.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Winona State (at Fargo), 9 a.m.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Florida State
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington State
8 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas Christian
ESPNU — Texas Southern at Jackson State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
NBA
6 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at Washington
9 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at LA Clippers
NBAGL BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — G League Ignite vs. Iowa Wolves, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Arizona
6 p.m.
NBCSN — N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo
TENNIS
2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open, Round of 16
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Australian Open, Quarterfinals
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open, Quarterfinals
TENNIS — Phillip Island Trophy Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Garrison found just enough fuel in the second half to edge visiting Drake-Anamoose 48-44 in girls basketball. Kenzie Matteson and Sommer Johnson paced the winning Troopers with 17 and 13 points, respectively. Rachael Rott tallied 16 points for Drake-Anamoose. The game was tied at the first two quarter breaks. Garrison led by six points going into the fourth quarter.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): It wasn't easy, but Gackle-Streeter held off Edgeley 51-50 in boys basketball at Gackle. Laine Zenker led a balanced G-S attack with 14 points. Cody Kraft was the only other Oriole player in double figures with 10. Ryan Boom popped in 14 points for Edgeley. Neither team led by more than a point at any of the quarter breaks.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ann Grooters poured in 28 points to lead Valley City State to a 40-25 win over Minot State in the finals of the Bismarck Junior College women's invitational basketball tournament. Dawson College of Glendive, Mont., defeated BJC 46-26 for third place. Erin Shanley led the way with 16 points for Dawson. Sue Minor netted 15 points for BJC.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Justin Verlander is the major league active career leader with 226. Zack Greinke is second with 208.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Feb. 15
1932 — Eddie Eagen, as a member of the four-man U.S. bobsled team, wins a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. He previously won a gold medal in boxing light heavyweight division at the 1920 Summer Games in Antwerp, Belgium.
1936 — Sonja Henie of Norway, wins her third consecutive Olympics figure skating gold medal in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
1953 — Tenley Albright becomes the first American woman to win a world figure skating title beating Germany's Gundi Busch at the World Championships in Davos, Switzerland.
1964 — Ken Hubbs, the 22-year-old Chicago Cubs second baseman, dies when his private plane crashes in Utah. The 1962 NL Rookie of the Year had his pilot's license for two weeks and was flying in bad weather.
1974 — Boston's Phil Esposito scores his 1,000th point with an assist in the Bruins' 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
1978 — Leon Spinks wins a 15-round split decision over Muhammad Ali to take the world heavyweight title at Las Vegas.
1980 — Rookie Wayne Gretzky ties the NHL record with seven assists in a game and sets a scoring record for first-year players in Edmonton's 8-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
1986 — A crowd of 44,180, at the time the largest to attend an NBA game, turned out at the Pontiac Silverdome to watch the Pistons beat the Sixers 134-133 in overtime.
1994 — Kentucky makes one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history with a 99-95 victory over LSU after trailing by 31 points with 15:30 to play.
1994 — Freshman Ila Borders becomes the first woman to pitch in an NCAA or NAIA game. The left-hander pitches a complete-game for Southern California College, allowing five hits in the Vanguards' 12-1 win over Claremont-Mudd.
1995 — Charlie Standish sets a PBA record by rolling three perfect games in the first round of the Peoria Open bowling tournament. Standish rolls the 300s in the second, fourth and sixth games of the six-game round and at one point has 23 consecutive strikes.
1998 — Dale Earnhardt takes the Daytona 500 on his 20th try and ends a 59-race winless streak on the day NASCAR begins celebrating its 50th anniversary.
2002 — The worst judging scandal in Winter Olympics history is resolved, with Canadian pairs figure skaters Jamie Sale and David Pelletier declared co-gold medalists with the Russian winners.
2004 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. barrels past Tony Stewart to win the Daytona 500 on the same track that claimed his father's life three years ago. Junior wins this race in his fifth try, the same race that bedeviled his later father for 19 years.
2007 — Joe Sakic scores twice, including his 600th career goal, and adds three assists and Milan Hejduk has three goals to lead Colorado to a 7-5 win at Calgary.
2010 — American Seth Wescott defends his Olympic title in Vancouver, British Columbia, overtaking Canada's Mike Robertson to win the gold medal in the wild sport of men's snowboardcross. Didier Defago wins the gold in the Olympic downhill and American Bode Miller breaks his personal streak of major championship mishaps by taking the bronze.
2013 — Ted Ligety becomes the first man in 45 years to win three gold medals at a skiing world championships. French great Jean-Claude Killy took home four golds in 1968. Ligety wins giant slalom by a massive margin for his third gold. Earlier in the championships held in Schladming, Austria, Ligety won the super-G and super-combined — both events he had never won on the World Cup circuit.
2014 — Renaud Lavillenie breaks Sergei Bubka's 21-year-old indoor pole vault world record in Donetsk, Ukraine. Lavillenie clears the bar comfortably at 6.16 meters (20 feet, 2 1/2 inches) in Bubka's home city, almost to the day the pole vault great cleared achieved 6.15 (20-2) on Feb. 21, 1993.
