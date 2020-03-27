Morning Lleadoff Sat, 3-28-20

SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 28
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, March 29
No local events scheduled.
Monday, March 30
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, March 31
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary swept a conference softball doubleheader from MSU-Moorhead in Bismarck. Brenda Langston got the win in relief as the Marauders won the first game 3-2. Langston went the distance in the second game as U-Mary outslugged the Dragons 11-4.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Sixteen-year-old Tony Bartole of Mandan won the state Golden Gloves boxing title at 130 pounds over the weekend at the state championships in Belcourt. Bartole decisioned Brad Parisien of Belcourt in the finals to earn a berth in the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves next month in Minneapolis. The championship was Bartole's sixth state title overall, but his first in the Senior Division, which is for fighters through 35 years of age.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson Midgets track and field coach Gaylord Fridley has a good-sized roster with which to work, but also tons of inexperience. He says three-quarters of his athletes are freshmen and sophomores. Among the veterans are seniors Tim Klein, Brian Cook and Mike Pyle. Klein placed fifth in the javelin at last year's state meet. Cook is a discus thrower with 150-foot potential and Pyle is a veteran pole vaulter.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bismarck High School was the first western school to win a state boys track and field championship. BHS won in 1929, the 27th state meet. The first state meet, held in 1903, was won by Grand Forks Central. Grand Forks Central (12) and Fargo Central (9) won or shared 21 of the first 26 state track championships.
SPORTS HISTORY
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!