Morning Lleadoff Sat, 3-28-20

SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 28

 No local events scheduled.

Sunday, March 29

 No local events scheduled.

Monday, March 30

 No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, March 31

 No local events scheduled. 

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary swept a conference softball doubleheader from MSU-Moorhead in Bismarck. Brenda Langston got the win in relief as the Marauders won the first game 3-2. Langston went the distance in the second game as U-Mary outslugged the Dragons 11-4.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Sixteen-year-old Tony Bartole of Mandan won the state Golden Gloves boxing title at 130 pounds over the weekend at the state championships in Belcourt. Bartole decisioned Brad Parisien of Belcourt in the finals to earn a berth in the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves next month in Minneapolis. The championship was Bartole's sixth state title overall, but his first in the Senior Division, which is for fighters through 35 years of age.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson Midgets track and field coach Gaylord Fridley has a good-sized roster with which to work, but also tons of inexperience. He says three-quarters of his athletes are freshmen and sophomores. Among the veterans are seniors Tim Klein, Brian Cook and Mike Pyle. Klein placed fifth in the javelin at last year's state meet. Cook is a discus thrower with 150-foot potential and Pyle is a veteran pole vaulter. 

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bismarck High School was the first western school to win a state boys track and field championship. BHS won in 1929, the 27th state meet. The first state meet, held in 1903, was won by Grand Forks Central. Grand Forks Central (12) and Fargo Central (9) won or shared 21 of the first 26 state track championships. 

SPORTS HISTORY

1939 — The barnstorming Renaissance Five beat the NBL champion Oshkosh All-Stars 34-25 to win the first annual World Professional Basketball Tournament in Chicago. Sports reports make no mention of the fact that all the Rens are black and the All-Stars are all white.

1942 — Stanford defeats Dartmouth 53-38 for the NCAA basketball championship.

1944 — Arnold Ferrin's 22 points lead Utah to a 42-40 victory over Dartmouth for the NCAA basketball championship.

1950 — CCNY beats Bradley 71-68 in the NCAA basketball final to become the only team to win the NIT and NCAA titles in the same year. CCNY topped Bradley 69-61 in the NIT 10 days earlier.

1977 — Marquette downs North Carolina 67-59 for the NCAA basketball title.

1982 — Louisiana Tech beats Cheyney State 76-62 to capture the NCAA's first women's basketball championship. The tournament replaces the AIAW championship that had been held since 1972.

1985 — The North American Soccer League, reduced to two surviving franchises, suspends operations.

1989 — Southwestern Louisiana’s Cathy McAllister and Stefni Whitton pitch back-to-back perfect games against Southeastern Louisiana, a first in NCAA Division I softball history. McAllister strikes out 10 in a 5-0 victory and Whitton has 14 strikeouts in a 7-0 triumph.

1990 — Michael Jordan scores 69 points to help Chicago beat Cleveland 117-113 in overtime and clinch a NBA playoff spot.

1992 — Christian Laettner hits a 15-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give defending basketball champion Duke a 104-103 overtime victory over Kentucky and a fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA's Final Four.

1992 — Eric Forkel tops Bob Vespi 217-133 in the title match of the $300,000 Professional Bowling Association National Championship. Vespi's 133 sets a record for the lowest score in tournament final history.

1993 — Teemu Selanne of the Winnipeg Jets scores his 69th and 70th goals of the season in a 3-3 tie with Los Angeles Kings. Selanne is the eighth player, and first rookie, to have a 70-goal NHL season.

1995 — Boston’s Dominique Wilkins scored 19 points in a 126-115 win at Miami, moving past Jerry West and into eighth place on the NBA’s scoring list.

2006 — Oklahoma center Courtney Paris becomes the first freshman selected for the AP’s All-America women's basketball team.

2011 — Skylar Diggins scores 24 points and second-seeded Notre Dame defeats top-seeded Tennessee 73-59 to earn a spot in the Final Four of women's basketball. The Fighting Irish came in 0-20 all-time against the Lady Vols. Nnemkadi Ogwumike has 23 points and 11 rebounds and sister Chiney adds 18 points, sending Stanford past Gonzaga 83-60 and into its fourth straight Final Four.

2012 — The NFL's new rule for postseason overtime is expanded to cover the regular season on a 30-2 vote by the NFL owners. All games that go into overtime cannot end on a field goal on the first possession.

2015 — Breanna Stewart has 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help UConn rout Texas 105-54, earning coach Geno Auriemma his 100th NCAA Tournament win. Auriemma is the second coach to reach the century mark, joining Pat Summitt, who finished with 112 victories. 

CONTACT US

 Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

