Morning Leadoff

SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 27
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
Softball: McQuade Tournament: Clem Kelley, McQuade Diamonds, Scheels Complex, Cottonwood (Bismarck); Mandan Diamonds.
Monday, June 28
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Minot Expos at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
American Legion baseball: Grand Forks at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; West Fargo at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Senators at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One Styrian Grand Prix
11 a.m.
NBC — MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225
1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350,
4 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2
BOWLING
11 a.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Final
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Final
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship
BOXING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore
7 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cazares
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 2
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour BMW International Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Travelers Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Travelers Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Bridgestone Senior Players Championship
NBC — LPGA Tour KPMG Women's PGA Championship
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Final
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
11 a.m.
MLBN — MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show
Noon
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
1 p.m.
BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota
3 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at San Francisco or Arizona at San Diego
6 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
WNBA
3 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Las Vegas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Four teams won their championships on the field. Eight others took home McQuade Softball Tournament titles by virtue of luck after rain knocked out the final day of the tournament. Sonny's Softball Club of Casper, Wyo., was crowned the men's A-B champion by virtue of its unbeaten status. Likewise, Fargo Bellerud Transport and Bismarck Moritz Sports and Marine claimed championships in the men's 36 Ultra and women's C divisions via their unbeaten status. Mandan-Wahpeton Dust-Tex-Sun Opta took the men's Masters 60 crown on the basis of its pool play record. The other titles were decided by cutting cards.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Bruins split a baseball doubleheader with the visiting Minot Metros, winning 11-2 and losing 9-2. Tom Mahlum and Tom Ternes had three hits apiece for Bismarck in the first game as Mahlum earned the pitching win. Jordan King, Andrew Goodmanson and Alex Tviet all rapped two hits for Minot in the second game. Mitch Hamilton went the distance to earn the win for Minot. The Metros are a Legion team and the Bruins play Senior Babe Ruth baseball.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Right-hander Al Kunick blanked Miles City on four hits for eight innings, then weathered a shaky ninth as the Bismarck Legion team claimed an 8-4 road victory. Shortstop Brian Mayer shone at the plate for Bismarck, scoring twice and knocking in two runs with a single and triple. The victory gives Bismarck a 7-3 record.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last team to repeat as NBA champion was the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 27
1903 — Willie Anderson captures the U.S. Open with a two-stroke victory over David Brown in a playoff.
1914 — Jack Johnson wins a 20-round referee's decision over Frank Moran at the Velodrome d'Hiver in Paris.
1924 — Walter Hagen wins his second British Open. Hagen finishes with a 301 to edge Ernest Whitcombe by one stroke at Royal Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake, England. Hagen, who won in 1922, was the Open's first winner born in the United States.
1936 — Alf Padgham beats Jimmy Adams by one stroke to win the British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
1950 — Chandler Harper wins the PGA championship by beating Henry Williams Jr., 4 and 3 in the final round.
1959 — Mickey Wright beats Louise Suggs by two strokes for her second straight U.S. Women's Open title.
1971 — JoAnne Carner wins the U.S. Women's Open with a seven-stroke victory over Kathy Whitworth.
1992 — Top-seeded Jim Courier, the Australian and French Open champion, loses 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to qualifier Andrei Olhovskiy of Russia at Wimbledon. It's the first time in Wimbledon history that a qualifier beat the top seed.
1999 — Juli Inkster shoots a 6-under 65 to win the LPGA Championship, becoming the second woman to win the modern career Grand Slam. Pat Bradley won her Grand Slam 13 years earlier.
2006 — Roger Federer wins his record 42nd straight grass-court match, beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to open his bid for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship. Federer breaks the record he shared with Bjorn Borg, the five-time Wimbledon champion who won 41 straight matches on grass from 1976-1981.
2008 — Zheng Jie completes the biggest victory of her career at Wimbledon, beating new No. 1 Ana Ivanovic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round. The 133rd-ranked Zheng's victory, her first against a top-10 player, is the earliest exit by a top-ranked woman at Wimbledon since Martina Hingis lost in the first round in 2001.
2010 — Cristie Kerr cruises to a 12-stroke victory in the LPGA Championship in one of the most lopsided wins at a major. Kerr leads wire-to-wire, closing with a 6-under 66 for a 19-under 269 total. Kerr breaks the tournament record for victory margin of 11 set by Betsy King in 1992 and matches the second-biggest victory in a major.
2017 — Florida scores four runs in the eighth inning to pull away from LSU, and the Gators beat their Southeastern Conference rival 6-1 to complete a two-game sweep in the College World Series finals for their first national title in baseball. LSU loses for the first time in seven appearances in a championship game.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com