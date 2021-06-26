Morning Leadoff

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Four teams won their championships on the field. Eight others took home McQuade Softball Tournament titles by virtue of luck after rain knocked out the final day of the tournament. Sonny's Softball Club of Casper, Wyo., was crowned the men's A-B champion by virtue of its unbeaten status. Likewise, Fargo Bellerud Transport and Bismarck Moritz Sports and Marine claimed championships in the men's 36 Ultra and women's C divisions via their unbeaten status. Mandan-Wahpeton Dust-Tex-Sun Opta took the men's Masters 60 crown on the basis of its pool play record. The other titles were decided by cutting cards.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Bruins split a baseball doubleheader with the visiting Minot Metros, winning 11-2 and losing 9-2. Tom Mahlum and Tom Ternes had three hits apiece for Bismarck in the first game as Mahlum earned the pitching win. Jordan King, Andrew Goodmanson and Alex Tviet all rapped two hits for Minot in the second game. Mitch Hamilton went the distance to earn the win for Minot. The Metros are a Legion team and the Bruins play Senior Babe Ruth baseball.