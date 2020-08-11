morning-leadoff, Wed, 8-12-20

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series: Dacotah Speedway 30th Anniversary Special, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
High school boys soccer: Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at Century, Noon, Bowl; Fargo Davies at Century, 3 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Fargo North, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Fargo North, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No live local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, 1 p.m.
GOLF -- U.S. Amateur Golf, Round of 64, 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 -- NYRA, Saratoga Live, 1 p.m.
KOREAN BASEBALL
ESPN -- Kwangju Kia Tigers at Seoul LG Twins, 4:25 a.m. Thursday
MLB
MLBN -- Chicago White Sox at Detroit, noon, or Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.
ESPN -- Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.
MLBN -- Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m.
FS1 -- Kansas City at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.
FSN -- Minnesota at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
MLBN -- San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, or Seattle at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
FS1 -- Club Atletico de San Luis at Tijuana, Liga MX, 9 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Seeding game: Indiana vs. Houston, 3 p.m.
ESPN -- Seeding game, Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
ESPN -- Seeding game, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 8:05 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- N.Y Islanders vs. Washington, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, 2 p.m.
NBCSN -- Arizona vs. Colorado, Western Conference first round, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, 7 p.m.
NBCSN -- Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Western Conference first round, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Prague-WTA, early rounds, 4 a.m. Thursday
WNBA
CBSSN -- Dallas vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Judi Swanberg shot a 174 to win the women's club championship at Riverwood Golf Course. Swanberg finished five strokes ahead of Nancy Furst. Jenifer DeForest placed third with a 188. Flight winners were Thanida Wongjirad and Marylou Balerud.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The hit parade continues. Mandan pounded Hutchinson, Kan., 13-6 in the second round of the Central Plains American Legion baseball regional in Rapid City, S.D. The Chiefs scored 16 runs in their opener. Ron Bethke paced the Mandan attack with three hits. He walked twice and scored three runs. Mandan's Mike Klug slugged the only home run of the game.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck sprint car drivers Hank Albers and Bob Bender placed first and third, respectively, in the second semifinal race at the State Fairgrounds in Minot last week.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wilbert Robinson, Cesar Gutierrez and Rennie Stenett are the only major league players to collect seven hits in a game. Robinson, a Baltimore Orioles catcher, went 7-for-7 on June 10, 1892. Gutierrez, a Detroit Tigers shortstop, rapped seven hits in a 12-inning game on June 21, 1970. Stennett, a Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, connected for seven hits on Sept. 16, 1975.
SPORTS HISTORY
1876 — Madeleine wins two straight heats over Canada’s Countess of Dufferin to defend the America’s Cup.
1936 — Rosalind, driven by Ben White, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.
1937 — Shirley Hanover, driven by Henry Thomas, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.
1942 — The Ambassador, driven by Ben White, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in the third heat.
1953 — Helicopter, driven by Harry Harvey, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in the third heat.
1978 — Cold Comfort, driven by 23-year-old Peter Haughton, ties the International Trot mark of 2:31 3-5 at Roosevelt Raceway which makes Haughton the youngest driver to win the International.
1990 — Wayne Grady of Australia sheds his runner-up image with a 3-stroke victory over Fred Couples in the PGA Championship. Grady had recorded 29 second-place finishes in his career.
1994 — Major league baseball players strike in the sport’s eighth work stoppage since 1972.
2000 — Evander Holyfield scores a 12-round unanimous decision over John Ruiz in Las Vegas to win the vacant WBA heavyweight title.
2001 — Wendy Ward sets LPGA scoring records for a 54-hole tournament to win the Wendy’s Championship for Children by three shots. Ward’s 54-hole hole total of 21-under 195 is a tour record for a 54-hole tournament, both in relation to par and scoring total.
2008 — Michael Phelps wins the 200-meter freestyle for his third gold medal at the Beijing Games. It’s his ninth career gold, which ties Mark Spitz, Carl Lewis, Soviet gymnast Larysa Latynina and Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi for the most ever.
2011 — Tiger Woods misses the cut at the PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. With one final bogey for a 3-over 73, Woods finishes out of the top 100 for the first time ever in a major. He is 15 shots behind Jason Dufner and Keegan Bradley.
2012 — The U.S. men’s basketball team fights off another huge challenge from Spain, pulling away in the final minutes for a 107-100 victory and its second straight Olympic championship. The victory by the men’s basketball team gives the United States its 46th gold medal in London, the most ever by Americans in a “road” Olympics.
2012 — Rory McIlroy breaks the PGA Championship record for margin of victory that Jack Nicklaus set in 1980. McIlroy sinks one last birdie from 25 feet on the 18th hole to give him a 6-under 66 for an eight-shot victory.
2016 — Swimmer Katie Ledecky caps off one of the greatest performances in Olympic history with her fourth gold medal and second world record, shattering her own mark in the 800-meter freestyle. Ledecky is the first woman since Debbie Meyer to sweep the three longer freestyle events in a single Olympics. Meyer won the 200, 400 and 800 at the 1968 Mexico Games.
2017 — Usain Bolt ends his stellar career in excruciating pain. The Jamaican great crumples to the track with a left-leg injury while chasing a final gold medal for the Jamaican 4x100-meter relay team at the world championships in London.
