morning-leadoff, Wed, 5-26-21

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Dickinson will face Grand Forks Central in the championship game of the state Class A baseball tournament at Mandan. Ryan Cusic pitched Dickinson to a 5-0 semifinal victory over Jamestown, limiting the Blue Jays to three hits. He got all the run support during a four-run fourth inning that featured a three-run home run by Jed Steiner. Pat Kallenbach followed with a solo homer. Defending champion Grand Forks Central won 3-2 with a weird seventh-inning rally. With men on first and second, a wild pitch and balk enabled Central to score the game-winning run.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jamestown College took championships in all three divisions of the North Dakota College Athletic Conference tennis tournament in Jamestown. Ron York and Bruce Battier took top honors in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Paul Nogler and Gene Redmann teamed up to win the doubles title. York defeated Terry Orstad of Mayville state 6-4, 8-6 for the No. 1 singles title and Battier downed Ron Steiner of Dickinson 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 for the No. 2 singles crown. Nogler and Redmann prevailed 10-8, 6-3 over John Mikkelson and Mark Conlon of Valley City State in the doubles final.

TRIVIA ANSWER

First baseman Bill Terry of the New York Giants was the NL's last .400 hitter, batting .401 in 1930.