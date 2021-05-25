morning-leadoff, Wed, 5-26-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, May 26
NAHL playoffs: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m., (Game 4, if necessary).
Thursday, May 27
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Allendale, Mich.
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson, quarterfinals: No. 2 Legacy vs. Watford/Williston winner, 12 p.m.; No. 3 Minot vs. No. 6 St. Mary’s, 2:15 p.m.; No. 4 Mandan vs. No. 5 Century, 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 Bismarck winner, 6:45 p.m.
High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Legacy, 4 p.m.; No. 3 Bismarck vs. Century/St. Mary’s winner, 6 p.m.; championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Mandan, 8 p.m.
High school girls tennis: West Region dual tournament at Jamestown: No. 1 Mandan vs. No. 8 Bismarck winner; No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Dickinson; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Century.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Legacy, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Mandan, 1 p.m.; No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 Williston, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Minot, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Allendale, Mich
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson, loser out (12/2:30 p.m., semifinals (5/7:30 p.m.)
High school girls tennis: West Region tournament at Jamestown.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot: Loser out (11 a.m./1 p.m.), semifinals (3/5 p.m.).
High school track: State Class A and Class B meet: Bowl, 8:45 a.m.
Saturday, May 29
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Allendale, Mich.
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: state qualifiers (1/3:30 p.m.), championship (6 p.m.).
High school girls tennis: West Region tournament at Jamestown.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot, state qualifiers: (11 a.m./1 p.m.), championship (3 p.m.).
High school track: State Class A and Class B meet: Bowl, 9 a.m.
IFL: Bismarck at Iowa Barnstormers, 7:05 p.m.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., (Game 5, if necessary).
Sunday, May 30
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Baltimore at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
NAHL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Bobcats at Minn. Wilderness, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
BSN -- Baltimore at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
MLBN -- Baltimore at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m. or St. Louis at Chicago, 1 p.m.
ESPN -- L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
MLBN -- San Francisco at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., joined in progress
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF -- NCAA women's championships, team match play, 4 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Eastern Conference playoffs, Washington at Philadelphia, first round, game 2, 6 p.m.
TNT -- Eastern Conference playoffs, Atlanta at New York, first round, game 2, 6:30 p.m.
TNT -- Western Conference playoffs, Memphis at Utah, first round, game 2, 9 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- East Division playoffs, Pittsburgh at New York Islanders, first round, game 6, 5:30 p.m.
CNBC -- Central Division playoffs, Florida at Tampa Bay, first round, game 6, 7 p.m.
NBCSN -- West Division playoffs, Las Vegas at Minnesota, first round, game 6, 8 p.m.
SOCCER
CBSSN -- NWSL, Kansas City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
WNBA
CBSSN -- Las Vegas at Phenix, 9 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): It's off to the state Class B baseball tournament for Hettinger. The Black Devils got past Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 3-2 at Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck for the Region 8 championship. Hettinger broke a 2-2 tie with an eighth-inning run as Matt Schneider lined a bases-loaded single to left field to score Chad Mosbrucker. That was only Hettinger's third hit of the game.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Dickinson will face Grand Forks Central in the championship game of the state Class A baseball tournament at Mandan. Ryan Cusic pitched Dickinson to a 5-0 semifinal victory over Jamestown, limiting the Blue Jays to three hits. He got all the run support during a four-run fourth inning that featured a three-run home run by Jed Steiner. Pat Kallenbach followed with a solo homer. Defending champion Grand Forks Central won 3-2 with a weird seventh-inning rally. With men on first and second, a wild pitch and balk enabled Central to score the game-winning run.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jamestown College took championships in all three divisions of the North Dakota College Athletic Conference tennis tournament in Jamestown. Ron York and Bruce Battier took top honors in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Paul Nogler and Gene Redmann teamed up to win the doubles title. York defeated Terry Orstad of Mayville state 6-4, 8-6 for the No. 1 singles title and Battier downed Ron Steiner of Dickinson 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 for the No. 2 singles crown. Nogler and Redmann prevailed 10-8, 6-3 over John Mikkelson and Mark Conlon of Valley City State in the doubles final.
TRIVIA ANSWER
First baseman Bill Terry of the New York Giants was the NL's last .400 hitter, batting .401 in 1930.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com