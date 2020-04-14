morning-leadoff Wed, 4-15-20

MORNING LEADOFF
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): For Century left-hander Greg Hilzendeger, things evened out in a game with St. Mary's at Municipal Ballpark. Hilzendeger, a 1-0 complete-game loser to Mandan in his first outing of the spring, needed only five outs to pick up his first win. Hilzendeger came on in the sixth inning with the Patriots trailing 5-3 and was credited with a win when Century plated seven runs in the seventh for a 10-6 win.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): When Kevin Finley couldn't be there to see his 11-year-old son, Steven, take second place in a national science fair, he knew it was time. After five years spent guiding the United Tribes men's basketball team through the most successful period in its history, Finley has resigned. He will remain as the school's athletic director. Finley compiled a 106-71 record over five seasons, including three consecutive 20-win seasons. The Thunderbirds won three NJCAA Region 13 championships and placed sixth at the national tournament in 1999.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Local bowling hall of famer Dan Schneider ended his most brilliant season last week with a 268 game and 906 set of four in the All-Star league at Midway Lanes. Schneider maintained a 200 actual average for the league season. Leo Schneider had the best game of the week, a 270 at Midway. Jerry Woodcox led the way at the Bismarck Bowling Center with a 238 and Dick Heidt posted a 237 at Ten Spot Lanes.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tony Oliva is the Minnesota Twins' single-season record holder for extra-base hits with 84 in his rookie season of 1964. He socked a league-high 43 doubles, nine triples and 32 home runs. He led the American League in total bases (374), batting average (.323), hits (217), runs (109) and was named rookie of the year.
SPORTS HISTORY
1918 — Babe Ruth pitches a four-hitter for Boston in the season opener and drives in two runs in a 7-1 American League baseball win over Philadelphia.
1937 — The NHL's Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-0 to take the Stanley Cup in the fifth and final game.
1947 — Jackie Robinson plays his first major league game for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He goes 0-for-3, but scores the deciding run in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves at Ebbets Field. He is the first black player to appear in the big leagues since 1884.
1952 — The NHL's Detroit Red Wings defeat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 to capture the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings holds the Canadiens to two goals in the four-game sweep.
1984 — Ben Crenshaw wins the Masters golf tournament by two strokes over Tom Watson.
1991 — Magic Johnson sets an NBA record for career assists in a 112-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson, who needed nine assists to break Oscar Robertson’s record of 9,887, gets 19.
1993 — Sparky Anderson earns his 2,000th victory as a major league manager, with the Detroit Tigers rallying past the Oakland Athletics 3-2.
1993 — Andre Dawson becomes the 25th player to hit 400 home runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 in American League baseball.
1995 — Glen Rice scores 56 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-117 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic.
1998 — The first AL-NL baseball doubleheader is held in New York’s Shea Stadium. The New York Yankees beat the Anaheim Angels 6-3 and the New York Mets edge the Chicago Cubs 2-1.
2000 — Cal Ripken becomes the 24th player to reach 3,000 hits when he lines a clean single to center off Twins reliever Hector Carrasco. He reaches the milestone with his third hit in a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins and becomes the seventh major leaguer to get 3,000 hits and 400 home runs.
2005 — Top-ranked Roger Federer’s 25-match winning streak ends when French teenager Richard Gasquet saves three match points before capturing a third-set tiebreaker at the Monte Carlo Masters. Federer’s 35-1 record is the best start on the men’s tour since John McEnroe was 39-0 in 1984.
2005 — Two-time Olympic champion Steven Lopez of the U.S. wins his third world taekwondo title, capturing the welterweight gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Ali Tajik of Iran.
2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 50 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 109-98 win over Seattle, giving him 50 or more for the 10th time during the season. It’s the third-highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 45 times with 50 or more in 1961-62, and Chamberlain’s 30 times the following season.
