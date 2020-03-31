morning-leadoff Wed, 4-1-20

SCHEDULE
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century sophomore Conrad Schwarzkopf opened the track season with a splash, winning the Class A boys shot put title at the state indoor track meet with a throw of 50-9 1/2. Last spring Schwarzkopf placed eighth in the discus at the state meet. He was second in the shot and sixth in the discus at the West Region meet.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): All it took was a goal by Crystal Schmidt to give St. Mary's a 1-0 victory over Mandan, and its first victory of the girls soccer season. Schmidt's goal, at 10:45 of the first half, came on an assist from Janna Dirk. The Saints had a 13-5 advantage in shots on net. Goalkeeper Abby Hessinger earned the shutout for St. Mary's.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Five of the seven Cannonball Conference basketball teams were represented in the league's all-conference selections. Dennis Stockert, Solen; Roger Ruscheinsky, Carson; Kim Hodell, New Leipzig; Jim Carlson, Regent, and Roger Kopp, Raleigh St. Gertrude's, earned first-team berths. All five were unanimous selections. All but Ruscheinsky are seniors.
TRIVIA ANSWER
James Harrison (Truck) Hannah was the first North Dakota-born baseball player to reach the major leagues. Hannah, who was born in Larimore in 1889, played for the New York Yankees from 1918 through 1920. He was a catcher who appeared in 75 to 90 games each season, batting .235 with five home runs in 863 plate appearances. He played professionally from 1909 through 1936, mostly in the Pacific Coast League. Hannah also managed for seven years in the minor leagues. He spent four seasons with Portland and Los Angeles in the PCL, two years with Memphis in the Southern Association and one year with St. Paul in the American Association. His final managerial assignment was in 1942 with St. Paul. Hannah died in 1982 in Fountain Valley, Calif.
SPORTS HISTORY
