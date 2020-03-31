You are the owner of this article.
morning-leadoff Wed, 4-1-20

SCHEDULE 

Wednesday, April 1

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, April 2

No local events scheduled.

 

 PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century sophomore Conrad Schwarzkopf opened the track season with a splash, winning the Class A boys shot put title at the state indoor track meet with a throw of 50-9 1/2. Last spring Schwarzkopf placed eighth in the discus at the state meet. He was second in the shot and sixth in the discus at the West Region meet.

20 YEARS AGO (2000):  All it took was a goal by Crystal Schmidt to give St. Mary's a 1-0 victory over Mandan, and its first victory of the girls soccer season. Schmidt's goal, at 10:45 of the first half, came on an assist from Janna Dirk. The Saints had a 13-5 advantage in shots on net. Goalkeeper Abby Hessinger earned the shutout for St. Mary's.

 50 YEARS AGO (1970): Five of the seven Cannonball Conference basketball teams were represented in the league's all-conference selections. Dennis Stockert, Solen; Roger Ruscheinsky, Carson; Kim Hodell, New Leipzig; Jim Carlson, Regent, and Roger Kopp, Raleigh St. Gertrude's, earned first-team berths. All five were unanimous selections. All but Ruscheinsky are seniors.

RADIO TODAY

No events scheduled.

TV TODAY

No events scheduled.

TRIVIA ANSWER

James Harrison (Truck) Hannah was the first North Dakota-born baseball player to reach the major leagues. Hannah, who was born in Larimore in 1889, played for the New York Yankees from 1918 through 1920. He was a catcher who appeared in 75 to 90 games each season, batting .235 with five home runs in 863 plate appearances. He played professionally from 1909 through 1936, mostly in the Pacific Coast League. Hannah also managed for seven years in the minor leagues. He spent four seasons with Portland and Los Angeles in the PCL, two years with Memphis in the Southern Association and one year with St. Paul in the American Association. His final managerial assignment was in 1942 with St. Paul. Hannah died in 1982 in Fountain Valley, Calif. 

SPORTS HISTORY

1938 — Joe Louis knocks out Harry Thomas in the fifth round in Chicago to retain his world heavyweight title.

1972 — The first collective players' strike in major league history begins. It lasts 12 days and forces cancellation of 86 games.

1973 — Boston's John Havlicek makes 24 field goals and finishes with 54 points, sending the Celtics past Atlanta 134-109 in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.

1985 — Villanova shocks Georgetown, 66-64, to win the NCAA basketball title. The winning Wildcats, led by Dwayne McClain's 17 points, shot 79 percent, hitting 22 of 28 shots and making 22 of 27 free throws.

1989 — Jim McAllister of Glassboro (N.J.) State College cracks four home runs and drives in nine runs in four at-bats in a 21-5 five-inning rout of Delaware State.

1990 — Betsy King holds on for a two-stroke victory over Kathy Postlewait, taking the LPGA Dinah Shore tournament for the second time in four years.

1992 — A week before the Stanley Cup playoffs, NHL players strike for the first time in the league's 75-year history.

1996 — Kentucky wins its first national title in 18 years with a 76-67 victory over Syracuse. Tony Delk, voted the outstanding player, finishes with 24 points and ties the championship game record with seven 3-pointers.

2000 — Michelle Kwan wins her third world figure skating title by pushing through all seven triple jumps. She defeats Russians Irina Slutskaya and defending champion, Maria Butyrskaya.

2002 — With Juan Dixon and Lonny Baxter leading the way, Maryland wins its first NCAA basketball championship with a 64-52 victory over Indiana.

2009 — Eastern Kentucky plays Kentucky State in baseball on April Fools' Day, and the score is no joke: Eastern Kentucky led 49-1 when the teams stop after five innings. The winners began substituting during their 22-run first inning.

2010 — Dayton denies the defending champions another title, beating North Carolina 79-68 to win the NIT. Marcus Johnson scores 20 points and reserve guard Paul Williams adds 16 points for Dayton, which captures its third NIT title and first since 1968.

2011 — Jarome Iginla scores his second goal of the game with 5:03 remaining to reach 1,000 points and help Calgary rally past St. Louis 3-2 in NHL action.

2012 — Sun Young Yoo wins the Kraft Nabisco Championship with an 18-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole Yoo earns her first major title after I.K. Kim misses a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation. 

CONTACT US

 Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

 
