morning-leadoff Tues, 3-31-20

PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Three Bismarck State College basketball players, Michael Ulmer, Kyle Weisbeck and Kelsey Sigl, have earned national recognition from the NJCAA. Ulmer was named a first-team junior college All-American and Weisbeck earned a place on the third team. Sigl captured a second-team berth as a NJCAA women's All-American. Ulmer, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, was a third-team All-American as a freshman. Weisbeck and Sigl are freshmen. Earlier, Sigl was named the Mon-Dak Conference and Region 13 most valuable player.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Grafton High School is cutting its regular-season boys basketball ties with the Class A Eastern Dakota Conference. Dean Ralston, Grafton's athletic director, said the Spoilers will continue to play in the Class A East Region postseason tournament, automatically taking the 11th seed. During the regular season the team will play Class B teams and schools from Northwest Minnesota. The Spoilers haven't won a conference game in the past three seasons.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Gene Anderson and Wayne Maynard have resigned basketball and football coaching positions, respectively, at Fessenden High School. Anderson, a native of Brocket and 1962 graduate of Mayville State, has accepted a position as head basketball coach at Holdingsford, Minn. Maynard, a 1967 graduate of Valley City State, was in his first year at Fessenden after three seasons at Drake. He is a native of Wilton.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Australian John Landy became the second man to break four minutes. He was certified as eclipsing four minutes on June 21, 1954, when he posted a world record 3:57.9 in an international meet at Turku, Finland.
SPORTS HISTORY
1909 — Baseball's National Commission rules that players who jump contracts will be suspended for five years. Players joining outlaw organizations will be suspended for three years as punishment for going outside organized baseball.
1923 — The Ottawa Senators of the NHL complete a two-game sweep of the WCHL's Edmonton Eskimos with a 1-0 victory to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in four years. Harry "Punch" Broadbent scores the goal.
1973 — The Philadelphia Flyers tie an NHL record for most goals in one period, scoring eight in the second period of a 10-2 romp over the New York Islanders.
1973 — Ken Norton scores a stunning upset with a 12-round, split decision over Muhammad Ali to win the NABF heavyweight title. Norton, a 5-1 underdog, breaks Ali's jaw in the first round.
1975 — UCLA beats Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier at the age of 64.
1980 — Larry Holmes scores a TKO in the eighth round over Leroy Jones to retain his WBC heavyweight title.
1980 — Mike Weaver knocks out John Tate in the 15th round to win the WBA heavyweight title.
1986 — Freshman center Pervis Ellison hits two free throws with 27 seconds left to seal Louisville's 72-69 victory over Duke for the NCAA basketball championship.
1991 — Tennessee edges Virginia 70-67 in overtime for its third NCAA women's basketball title. It's the first overtime in the 10 years of the women’s tournament.
1991 — Brett Hull scores his 86th goal to give him the third-best total in NHL history as the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota North Stars 2-1.
1997 — Swiss tennis player Martina Hingis becomes the youngest No. 1 player in the history of the sport. The 16-year-old, who won her fifth title of 1997 at the Lipton Championships on March 29, supplants Steffi Graf in the WTA Tour rankings.
2012 — Ray Whitney passes 1,000 career points with a goal and assist in Phoenix's 4-0 NHL victory over Anaheim.
2013 — In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women's tournament, sixth-seeded Louisville defeats defending national champion Baylor 82-81 in the regional semifinals. It's the final college game for Baylor's Brittney Griner, the 6-foot-8 star and second-highest scoring player in NCAA history.
2013 — Pete Weber ties Earl Anthony by winning his 10th major Professional Bowlers Association title with a 224-179 win over Australian Jason Belmonte in the Tournament of Champions.
2013 — Louisville overcomes Kevin Ware's gruesome injury and advances to the Final Four with an 85-63 win over Duke. Ware broke his leg in the first half of the Midwest Regional final when he landed awkwardly after trying to contest a 3-point shot.
