morning-leadoff Tues, 3-31-20

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Gene Anderson and Wayne Maynard have resigned basketball and football coaching positions, respectively, at Fessenden High School. Anderson, a native of Brocket and 1962 graduate of Mayville State, has accepted a position as head basketball coach at Holdingsford, Minn. Maynard, a 1967 graduate of Valley City State, was in his first year at Fessenden after three seasons at Drake. He is a native of Wilton.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Australian John Landy became the second man to break four minutes. He was certified as eclipsing four minutes on June 21, 1954, when he posted a world record 3:57.9 in an international meet at Turku, Finland.

SPORTS HISTORY

1909 — Baseball's National Commission rules that players who jump contracts will be suspended for five years. Players joining outlaw organizations will be suspended for three years as punishment for going outside organized baseball.

1923 — The Ottawa Senators of the NHL complete a two-game sweep of the WCHL's Edmonton Eskimos with a 1-0 victory to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in four years. Harry "Punch" Broadbent scores the goal.