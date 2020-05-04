morning-leadoff Tues, 5-5-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
TUESDAY, MAY 5
No local events scheduled
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
No local events scheduled
THURSDAY, MAY 7
No local events scheduled
FRIDAY, MAY 8
No local events scheduled
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Kalah Peterson and Lily Obrigewitch scored in the second half to lead St. Mary's to a 2-0 girls soccer victory at Jamestown. Alyssa Kopp assisted on Peterson's goal. Obrigewitsch's goal was unassisted. St. Mary's goalkeeper Nicole Moen recorded four saves. Jade Lind had nine stops for Jamestown.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Minot's Phil Shirek won a 2-1 pitchers' duel over Ron Bethke in the first game of a West Region baseball doubleheader at Mandan. Mandan's batters came alive in the second game for a 9-2 non-regional victory. Shirek surrendered four hits, walked two and struck out six in his route-going effort. Darren Weiler, Josh Neigum and Ben Goergen all rapped two hits as Mandan pounded 12 hits in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The new team nickname of Mary College, which will launch its first varsity basketball season next winter under the direction of Fritz Fell, was revealed at a banquet at the college. Fell, guest of honor at the dinner, announced that the team will be called the "Marauders." Team colors will be navy blue and orange. Fell said Dave Drescher is the first athlete to sign a letter of intent to attend Mary College. Drescher is a 6-foot-2 guard from Norridge, Ill. He averaged 18.6 points and eight assists for Ridgewood High School.
RADIO TODAY
No live events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
CBSSN -- World of Outlaws iRacing, eDirt Racing Shootout, Volusia Speedway Park, 7 p.m.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Randy Johnson and Greg Maddux each won four straight Cy Young Awards. Johnson won four in a row with Arizona from 1999 to 2002. Maddux won with the Chicago Cubs in 1992 and Atlanta from 1993 to 1995.
SPORTS HISTORY
1904 — Cy Young of the Red Sox pitches a perfect game against the Philadelphia Athletics, beating Rube Waddell 3-0 in American League baseball action.
1934 — Cavalcade wins the Kentucky Derby by more than three lengths over Discovery. It’s his third victory in a span of less than two weeks.
1966 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 to win the NHL Stanley Cup series in six games.
1969 — The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 in the seventh game to win the NBA championship for the 10th time in 11 years. Player-coach Bill Russell retires as a player.
1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, wins the Kentucky Derby with a record time of 1:59.2. Secretariat beats Sham by 2½ lengths and goes on to win the Triple Crown.
1978 — Pete Rose of Cincinnati becomes the 14th big-league player with 3,000 hits, singling in the fifth inning against Montreal’s Steve Rogers at Riverfront Stadium.
1990 — Unbridled, ridden by Craig Perret, takes the lead from Summer Squall at the top of the stretch and runs away with the Kentucky Derby by 3½ lengths.
1993 — Canisius beats Niagara 11-1 in softball to set an NCAA Division I record with 34 straight wins.
1999 — Colorado becomes the first team in 35 years and the third in the 20th century to score in every inning in a 13-6 National League win over the Chicago Cubs.
2001 — Monarchos wins the Kentucky Derby, carrying Jorge Chavez across the finish line in 1:59.45, only two-fifths of a second off the track record set by Secretariat en route to the Triple Crown in 1973. Monarchos finishes a dominating 4¾ lengths over Invisible Ink.
2004 — Mike Piazza sets a major league mark for homers as a catcher, hitting No. 352 in the New York Mets’ 8-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
2007 — Street Sense, ridden by Calvin Borel, roars from next-to-last in a 20-horse field to win the Kentucky Derby by 2½ lengths over Hard Spun.
2007 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. beats Oscar De La Hoya in one of the richest fights ever. Mayweather, using his superb defensive skills and superior speed, wins a 12-round split decision and claims the WBC 154-pound title in his first fight at that weight. The sellout crowd of 16,200 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas sets a record with a $19 million gate.
2012 — I’ll Have Another catches Bodemeister down the stretch and pulls away in the final furlong to win the Kentucky Derby. Jockey Mario Gutierrez, riding in his first Derby, guides the 3-year-old colt to a 1½-length victory in front of a Derby-record crowd of 165,307.
2012 — Chris Pontius and Hamdi Salihi score second-half goals and D.C. United beats Toronto FC, relegating the Reds to the worst start in Major League Soccer history at 0-8-0. Toronto breaks the record of 0-7-0 set by Kansas City in 1999.
2013 — LeBron James is the overwhelming choice as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. The Miami star gets 120 of 121 first-place votes in the balloting, giving him the award for the fourth time. Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant finishes second. Third-place finisher Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks received the other first-place vote. The NBA has never had a unanimous MVP selection.
