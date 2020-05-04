morning-leadoff Tues, 5-5-20

1934 — Cavalcade wins the Kentucky Derby by more than three lengths over Discovery. It’s his third victory in a span of less than two weeks.

1966 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 to win the NHL Stanley Cup series in six games.

1969 — The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 in the seventh game to win the NBA championship for the 10th time in 11 years. Player-coach Bill Russell retires as a player.

1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, wins the Kentucky Derby with a record time of 1:59.2. Secretariat beats Sham by 2½ lengths and goes on to win the Triple Crown.

1978 — Pete Rose of Cincinnati becomes the 14th big-league player with 3,000 hits, singling in the fifth inning against Montreal’s Steve Rogers at Riverfront Stadium.

1990 — Unbridled, ridden by Craig Perret, takes the lead from Summer Squall at the top of the stretch and runs away with the Kentucky Derby by 3½ lengths.

1993 — Canisius beats Niagara 11-1 in softball to set an NCAA Division I record with 34 straight wins.