morning-leadoff Tues, 4-28-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, April 28
No events scheduled.
Wednesday, April 29
No events scheduled.
Thursday, April 30
No events scheduled.
Friday, May 1
No events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): North Dakota State's Zach Wentz was named pitcher of the week in the Summit League. The Century graduate threw a complete-game shutout at IPFW in a 9-0 victory. Wentz, a sophomore right-hander, held the Mastodons to four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in seven innings. The shutout was Wentz's first. He has two complete games.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Danny Ragsdale of California-Redlands, a NCAA Division III school, has joined the Bismarck Blaze of the Indoor Football League. Ragsdale was the 1999 winner of the Gagliardi Trophy as the Division III player of the year. Ragsdale was 247-for-380 passing his senior year at Redlands for 3,639 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was intercepted seven times. He threw for 602 yards against Azusa Pacific. Ragsdale became available due to a contract squabble between two Arena Football League teams over the rights to the quarterback.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): A runner-up finish in the final event, the mile relay, enabled the Bismarck Demons to edge Jamestown 62 1/2 to 62 for the Class A high school boys title in the Jamestown Quarterback Relays. Bob Dahl gave the Demons a lift with a win in the mile and a second-place effort in the 880. Rich Goff powered Grandin to the Class B high school title with wins in the 100 and long jump.
RADIO TODAY
No live events scheduled.
TV TODAY
DIRT TRACK RACING
CBSSN -- World of Outlaws IRacing, virtual Eldora Speedway, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Becquer's grand slam was the first of its kind in major league history. Each run was charged to a different Chicago pitcher: Billy Pierce, Russ Kemmerer, Frank Baumann and Warren Hacker.
SPORTS HISTORY
1966 — Boston edges the Los Angeles Lakers 95-93 in Game 7, giving the Celtics and coach Red Auerbach eight straight NBA titles. Auerbach, who announced his retirement earlier, is replaced by center Bill Russell, the first black head coach of a major U.S. sports team.
1967 — Muhammad Ali refuses induction into the U.S. Armed Forces. He is arrested and the New York State Athletic Commission suspends his boxing license and strips him of his heavyweight title.
1987 — The NBA awards expansion franchises to Charlotte, N.C. and Miami for 1988, and Minneapolis and Orlando, Fla., in 1989. Each paid a $32.5 million entry fee.
1990 — Boston set single-game NBA playoff records for scoring and shooting accuracy in a 157-128 rout of the New York Knicks to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.
1995 — Michael Jordan, in his first NBA playoff game since his return from retirement, scores 48 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 108-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
1995 — The Orlando Magic give the Boston Celtics their worst defeat in team history, 124-77, in an NBA playoff opener.
2001 — John Stockton gets his first triple-double in 171 career NBA playoff games with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Utah’s 94-91 loss to Dallas.
2001 — Colorado’s Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 16th career playoff shutout, making 20 saves in a 2-0 win over Los Angeles.
2005 — Competing in the Drake Relays decathlon for the last time, Kip Janvrin finishes first in the final four events to run away with the title. Janvrin, 39, who wins at Drake for the 15th time, increases his world record for decathlon victories to 38. He finishes with 7,671 points, his lowest winning score since 1988.
2007 — JaMarcus Russell, the big-play quarterback from Louisiana State, is the first pick by the Oakland Raiders in the NFL draft.
2009 — Washington edges the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference series to cap a comeback from three games to one. It is the franchise’s first series victory since the 1997-98 season, when Washington made it all the way to the NHL Stanley Cup finals.
2010 — Montreal beats Washington 2-1 to complete a come-from-behind 4-3 series victory and eliminate the NHL’s best regular-season team in the first round of the playoffs. The Canadiens are the ninth No. 8-seeded team to knock off a No. 1 in 32 matchups since the NHL went to its current playoff format in 1994 — and the first to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.
2011 — The Carolina Panthers select Auburn quarterback Cam Newton with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
2011 — Canada’s Patrick Chan wins his first world figure skating title in record fashion. Chan sets world records for the free skate and total points to claim titles at the world figure skating championships in Moscow.
