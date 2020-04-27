morning-leadoff Tues, 4-28-20

2001 — Colorado’s Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 16th career playoff shutout, making 20 saves in a 2-0 win over Los Angeles.

2005 — Competing in the Drake Relays decathlon for the last time, Kip Janvrin finishes first in the final four events to run away with the title. Janvrin, 39, who wins at Drake for the 15th time, increases his world record for decathlon victories to 38. He finishes with 7,671 points, his lowest winning score since 1988.

2007 — JaMarcus Russell, the big-play quarterback from Louisiana State, is the first pick by the Oakland Raiders in the NFL draft.

2009 — Washington edges the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference series to cap a comeback from three games to one. It is the franchise’s first series victory since the 1997-98 season, when Washington made it all the way to the NHL Stanley Cup finals.

2010 — Montreal beats Washington 2-1 to complete a come-from-behind 4-3 series victory and eliminate the NHL’s best regular-season team in the first round of the playoffs. The Canadiens are the ninth No. 8-seeded team to knock off a No. 1 in 32 matchups since the NHL went to its current playoff format in 1994 — and the first to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.