morning-leadoff Tu, 9-1-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A.J. Jacobs came through with 28 kills and 23 digs as Century opened regional volleyball play with a 3-2 home victory over Minot. The Patriots dropped the first two games before rallying to take the final three 25-21, 25-22, 25-10. Teressa Vetter and Holly Johnson led the Minot attack with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Carly Emil, Mandan's standout cross country runner, loped to a 13:40 to run far away from the field in the girls division of the Rusty Bucket meet at Sibley Park. The brisk 4-K pace put Emil, a junior, 43 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Sarah Hill of Bismarck. The team competition was another matter. Century edged Bismarck 39-41 for the girls title and BHS posted a 33 to win the boys championship. Shiloh Christian was second with 46.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jack Huseby fired a 35-32 -- 67 to capture first place in the Tom O'Leary golf tournament at Tom O'Leary Golf Course. Huseby's effort was three strokes better than the 70 carded by runner-up Terry Pepple. Dana Barbie, Steve Woodcox and Lee DeForest tied for third with 71s.

