morning-leadoff Tu, 9-1-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Sept. 1
High school girls golf: Legacy Invitaional, 9:30 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Northwoods League baseball: Regional championship series: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
High school volleyball: Dickinson at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Dickinson, 5:15 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Williston at Legacu, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Duals, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Regional championship series: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, Game 2, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
High school football: Dickinson at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Valley City, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, 7 p.m.
High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Meet, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Mandan Municipal Golf Course.
Northwoods League baseball: Regional championship series: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, Game 3 (if necessary), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
KXMR (710 AM) -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- Teams TBA, 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.
MLB
FS1 -- Toronto at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
FSN -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
FS1 -- Oakland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
NBA
ESPN -- Eastern Conference, semifinals, Boston vs. Toronto, game 2, 4:30 p.m.
ABC -- Western Conference, first round, Utah vs. Denver, game 7, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Eastern Conference, second round, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, game 5, 6 p.m.
NBCSN -- Western Conference, second round, Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, game 5, 8:45 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN -- U.S. Open, first round, 11 a.m.
ESPN -- U.S. Open, first round, 4 p.m.
ESPN -- U.S. Open, first round, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A.J. Jacobs came through with 28 kills and 23 digs as Century opened regional volleyball play with a 3-2 home victory over Minot. The Patriots dropped the first two games before rallying to take the final three 25-21, 25-22, 25-10. Teressa Vetter and Holly Johnson led the Minot attack with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Carly Emil, Mandan's standout cross country runner, loped to a 13:40 to run far away from the field in the girls division of the Rusty Bucket meet at Sibley Park. The brisk 4-K pace put Emil, a junior, 43 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Sarah Hill of Bismarck. The team competition was another matter. Century edged Bismarck 39-41 for the girls title and BHS posted a 33 to win the boys championship. Shiloh Christian was second with 46.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jack Huseby fired a 35-32 -- 67 to capture first place in the Tom O'Leary golf tournament at Tom O'Leary Golf Course. Huseby's effort was three strokes better than the 70 carded by runner-up Terry Pepple. Dana Barbie, Steve Woodcox and Lee DeForest tied for third with 71s.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Rod Carew is the Twins' season and career leader in thefts of home. He had three steals of home in 1969 and five for his career. Vic Power was the first Twins player to accomplish the feat in 1962.
