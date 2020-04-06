morning-leadoff Tu, 4-7-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck senior Amanda Bennes put all her skills on display at the Karlgaard Invitational track meet at the Community Bowl. Bennes claimed top honors in the long jump and high jump and added a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash. She also ran a leg on the winning 400-meter relay, helping the Demons run away with the meet championship. BHS won with 222 points. Century was second with 138.