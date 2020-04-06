morning-leadoff Tu, 4-7-20

<h1>MORNING LEADOFF
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck senior Amanda Bennes put all her skills on display at the Karlgaard Invitational track meet at the Community Bowl. Bennes claimed top honors in the long jump and high jump and added a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash. She also ran a leg on the winning 400-meter relay, helping the Demons run away with the meet championship. BHS won with 222 points. Century was second with 138.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Blaze are hoping former Dickinson State kicker Tyson Niewoehner can help turn things around after an opening-game loss. Niewoehner was signed after the Blaze released kicker Lucas Angelo, who had a nightmarish night in Bismarck's opening loss to Sioux Falls.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Thirty-five records were set and Fargo swimmers won 31 events at the state AAU Junior Olympic indoor short course championships in Minot. Neil Cofell was the sole Bismarck winner in the meet. He captured the title in the 100-meter breaststroke.
SPORTS HISTORY
1893 -- Andy Bowen and Jack Burke box 7 hours 19 minutes to no decision in St. Louis (111 rounds, longest bout in boxing history).
1900 -- James J. Jeffries knocks out Jack Finnegan in one round for heavyweight boxing title.
1926 -- NHL Stanley Cup: Montreal Maroons beat Victoria Cougars (WHL), three games to 1.
1935 -- H. Levitt sinks 499 basketball free throws, misses and sinks 371 more.
1936 -- Third Golf Masters Championship: Horton Smith wins, shooting a 285.
1941 -- 8th Golf Masters Championship: Craig Wood wins, shooting a 280.
1954 -- NHL's Montreal Canadiens score three goals in 56 seconds in playoff game against Detroit Red Wings.
1958 -- Arnold Palmer wins first major golf tournament, the Masters.
1973 -- Roberto Clemente Day, Pittsburgh Pirates retire his number.
1974 -- Firestone World Tournament of Champions won by bowler Earl Anthony.
1974 -- New York Yankees' first home game at Shea Stadium, beat Cleveland Indians in an American League baseball game, 6-1.
1975 -- Fastest hat trick by a Washington Capitals' hockey player: 3 minutes 26 seconds (Stan Gilbertson).
1977 -- Kingdome opens, Seattle Mariners' first game. California Angels win 7-0.
1980 -- Ninth Colgate Dinah Shore Golf Championship won by Donna Caponi Young.
1980 -- Gordie Howe completes a record 26th hockey season.
1982 -- Largest crowd ever to see a baseball game in Minnesota: 52,279.
1982 -- A blizzard unprecedented in size for April dumps 1-2 feet of snow on the northeastern U.S., closing schools and businesses, snarling traffic, and canceling several major league baseball games.
1985 -- Bombay beats Delhi by 90 runs to win the Ranji Trophy cricket final.
1986 -- Fifteenth Nabisco Dinah Shore Golf Championship won by Pat Bradley.
1988 -- New Jersey Devils' first NHL playoff game; lose to New York Islanders 4-3 (overtime) in first round.
1991- - Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona suspended for 15 months by Italian League for testing positive for cocaine use.
1992 -- Fifth-fourth NCAA Men's Basketball Championship: Duke beats Michigan 71-51.
1992 -- Duke beats Michigan 71-51 for NCCA basketball championship.
1992 -- Oriole Park at Camden Yards opens, Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland Indians 2-0 in an American League baseball game.
1993 -- Florida Marlins first loss ever (4-2 to Los Angeles Dodgers in National League baseball).
1994 -- First scheduled Cleveland Indians night baseball game at Jacobs Field is rained out.
1996 -- Albert Belle shows off his arm by hitting Sports Illustrated photographer Tony Tomsic in the hand prior to an American League baseball game.
1996 -- Major League Soccer kicks off in the USA in front of an overflow crowd of 31,683 packed in Spartan Stadium to witness the historic first game. San Jose Clash forward Eric Wynalda scores the league's first goal in a 1-0 victory over D. C. United.
1997 -- Ninth Seniors Golf Tradition: Gil Morgan wins.
1997 -- Annika Sorenstam wins LPGA Longs Drugs Challenge.
1997 -- Brad Faxon wins Freeport-McDermott Golf Classic.
2009 -- North Carolina Tar Heels overwhelm Michigan State Spartans 89-72 in the final of the NCAA basketball Tournament.
