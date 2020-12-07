morning-leadoff Tu, 12-8-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 8
College hockey: UND vs. Denver, 3:35 p.m. (Omaha).
Wednesday, Dec. 9
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 10
College hockey: UND vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha)
Friday, Dec. 11
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Dec. 12
College hockey: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha); Jamestown (D-II) at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 13
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (D-II), 2 p.m.; UND vs. Western Michigan, 4:05 p.m. (Omaha).
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Creighton at Kansas, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Purdue at Miami, 4 p.m.
FS1 -- Wagner at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.
FS1 -- Coppin State at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- North Carolina at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
FS1 -- Wisconsin-Green Bay at Marquette, 8 p.m.
ESPN -- Illinois at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Syracuse at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.
NFL
FOX -- Dallas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Linton-HMB rolled over shorthanded LaMoure 52-20 in a Class B wrestling dual at Linton. LaMoure forfeited at half the 14 weight classes and accepted a forfeit in another. The two teams split the six bouts that were actually wrestled. LHMB won two decisions and a major and LaMoure garnered a decision, a technical fall and a pin. LaMoure 135-pounder Wesley Wendel scored the only pin in the dual, winning by fall in 3:12. Brent Hibl had a tech fall for the Loboes at 112.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Scott Reichenberger of Bismarck took 10-K honors in the annual Turkey Trot road race on Thanksgiving. Reichenberger posted a 35:14 on the 6.2-mile course to finish 16 seconds ahead of David Holland of Dickinson. Marnie Walth of Bismarck was the first female finisher, placing fifth in a time of 39:34. Lyle Witham of Bismarck won the 5-K race in 18:12 and Darwin Berg of Bismarck finished in 26:42 to win the 5-K walk.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State College won its fifth basketball game in seven outings with a 109-93 home victory over Northern Montana College. Paul Bauer paced six double-figure Savage scorers with 25 points. Christie Berg added 18 and Warren Flath 15. Mike Pennie, Terry Severson and Rod Nielsen chipped in 13 apiece. Bauer pulled down 14 rebounds and Flath grabbed 11. Ray Smith and Al Wasson scored 28 and 21 points, respectively, for Northern Montana.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Seattle defense returned an NFL record four interceptions for touchdowns in its shutout of Kansas City. The Seahawks intercepted six Chiefs passes and returned them for 325 yards, another league record. Kansas City used three quarterbacks in the debacle.
