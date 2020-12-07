morning-leadoff Tu, 12-8-20

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Scott Reichenberger of Bismarck took 10-K honors in the annual Turkey Trot road race on Thanksgiving. Reichenberger posted a 35:14 on the 6.2-mile course to finish 16 seconds ahead of David Holland of Dickinson. Marnie Walth of Bismarck was the first female finisher, placing fifth in a time of 39:34. Lyle Witham of Bismarck won the 5-K race in 18:12 and Darwin Berg of Bismarck finished in 26:42 to win the 5-K walk.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State College won its fifth basketball game in seven outings with a 109-93 home victory over Northern Montana College. Paul Bauer paced six double-figure Savage scorers with 25 points. Christie Berg added 18 and Warren Flath 15. Mike Pennie, Terry Severson and Rod Nielsen chipped in 13 apiece. Bauer pulled down 14 rebounds and Flath grabbed 11. Ray Smith and Al Wasson scored 28 and 21 points, respectively, for Northern Montana.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Seattle defense returned an NFL record four interceptions for touchdowns in its shutout of Kansas City. The Seahawks intercepted six Chiefs passes and returned them for 325 yards, another league record. Kansas City used three quarterbacks in the debacle.

