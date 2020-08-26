morning-leadoff Thur, 8-27-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 27
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
Auto racing: Championship Night, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School; Century at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
High school cross country: BPS Invite, 3 p.m., McDowell Dam (Bismarck, Jamestown, Watford City, Williston); Rusty Bucket Invite, McDowell Dam, 6 p.m., (Dickinson, Century, Legacy, Mandan).
High school football: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m, Dwyer Field; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Williston Sprint Meet, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
High school boys soccer: Century at Williston, 2 p.m.
High school football: Century vs. Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.
High school girls swimming: Coyote Invitational, 12 p.m., Williston.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
GOLF
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship,f irst round, 9 a.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour, BMW Championship,first round, 2 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- Suwon KT Wiz at Seoul LG Twins, 5:25 a.m. Friday.
MLB
FOX -- Philadelphia at Washington or Oakland at Texas, 5:30 p.m.
FSN -- Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
ESPN2 -- ATP-WTA, Western and Southern Open, semifinals, 10 a.m.
NBA
ESPN -- Western Conference, first round, Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, 3 p.m.
ESPN -- Eastern Conference, semifinals, Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Western Conference, first round, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, 8 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Eastern Conference, second round, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, 6 p.m.
NBCSN -- Western Conference, second round, Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, 8:45 p.m.
WNBA
ESPN2 -- Chicago vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dickinson State won its first game in the spanking new Badlands Activity Center, rallying past Rocky Mountain College of Billings, Mont., 25-21. The Blue Hawks tallied the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Jeremy Herr scored on a screen pass. Dickinson State's Derion Williams stole the show, scoring on a 30-yard interception return. He also returned kickoffs 50 and 60 yards and hauled a blocked punt 40 yards.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Pass plays of 89 and 56 yards set the stage for Class AA Dickinson Trinity's 19-16 upset of AAA Wahpeton at the Bismarck Community Bowl. Kyle Steffes scored twice on short runs and Matt Ukestad grabbed a pass from Dwight Jilek and ran 89 yards for the other Trinity touchdown. Jake Wateland ran for two touchdowns to lead the Huskies.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fleck Motors, in first place for over seven weeks, is the champion of the Apple Creek Twilight League. Richmond Bootery placed second, a half game back. Alan Van Vleet is the Fleck Motors captain. The rest of the team is composed of Al Olson, Marty Ward, Jim Mollison and Leonard Bergley.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Basketball derives its name from the peach baskets that were used as the original goals when James Naismith invented the game in 1891. A soccer-style ball was used, and when a goal was scored the game had to be interrupted so the ball could be retrieved from the basket.
SPORTS HISTORY
1884 — Richard Sears beats Howard Taylor, 6-0, 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 to win his fourth straight U.S. men’s national tennis championship.
1903 — Britain’s Hugh Doherty is the first non-American to win the men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships with a 6-0, 6-3, 10-8 victory over the William Larned.
1909 — William Larned wins his fifth U.S. men’s singles tennis title with a five-set victory over William Clothier in Newport, R.I.
1928 — Helen Wills beats Helen Hull Jacobs to take the women’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Wills needs only 33 minutes, defeating Jacobs 6-2, 6-1.
1957 — Hickory Smoke, driven by John Simpson, Jr., wins the Hambletonian Stakes after taking the fifth and deciding heat.
1969 — Lindy’s Pride, driven by Howard Beissinger, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.
1975 — Onny Parun of New Zealand defeats Stan Smith 6-4, 6-2, in the first night match ever played at the U.S. Open. A crowd of 4,949 saw the match at the West Side Tennis Club.
1978 — The New York Cosmos beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies 3-1 to win the NASL Championship.
1985 — Mary Joe Fernandez, at the age of 14 years and eight days, becomes the youngest player to win a match at the U.S. Open. Fernandez beats Britain’s Sara Gomer 6-1, 6-4.
1996 — Stefan Edberg stuns Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek at the U.S. Open, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in his record 54th straight and final Grand Slam event.
1999 — Maurice Greene and Inger Miller win the 200-meter dashes at the World Championships, giving the United States a sweep of the short sprints. Greene is the first sprinter to win the 100 and 200 at a major global meet since Carl Lewis swept both at the 1984 Olympics.
2006 — Marco Andretti, 19, becomes the youngest winner of a major open-wheel event, beating Dario Franchitti by 0.66 seconds to take the Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma.
2015 — Jamaican Usain Bolt wins his fourth successive 200-meter title at the World Championships in Beijing. Bolt’s time of 19.55 seconds is the 10th fastest ever and his best in three years. Justin Gatlin finishes second in 19.74.
2018 — Simona Halep makes a quick-as-can-be exit from the U.S. Open, becoming the first No. 1-seeded woman to lose her opening match at the Grand Slam tournament in the half-century of the professional era. Halep is overwhelmed by the power-based game of 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 6-2, 6-4 in a match that is stunningly lopsided and lasted all of 76 minutes.
