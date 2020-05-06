morning-leadoff, Thur, 5-7-20

MORNING LEADOFF
THURSDAY, MAY 7
FriDAY, MAY 8
SATURDAY, MAY 9
SUNDAY, MAY 10
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan's Devin Aune and Williston's Kaitlin Bolinske have signed letters of intent to compete for the University of North Dakota swimming and diving team. Aune was the state champion in boys diving this season and the runner-up in 2009. Bolinske won the 100 backstroke at last year's state girls swimming meet.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bridgit Tollefson cracked a home run and pitcher Michelle Guess scattered four hits as the University of Mary defeated Jamestown College 10-0 in the championship game of the NDCAC Tournament at Dickinson. U-Mary, now 34-3, has won seven of the last eight conference softball championships.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tuttle captured its seventh straight boys Straight Line track crown and the Trojan girls claimed their fifth title in a row in the conference meet at Jamestown. Rod Livingston and Ken Fredrickson were triple winners as Tuttle racked up 108 1/2 points in the boys meet. Fredrickson won the 100, 440 and long jump and anchored the winning 880 relay team. Livingston won the shot put, discus and javelin. Denise Fredrickson won the 75- and 100-yard dashes and the long jump for the Tuttle girls, who emerged victorious with 113 1/2 points. Amber Fredrickson won the 220 and 440 for Tuttle.
RADIO TODAY
No live events scheduled.
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- KIA at Samsung, 4:30 a.m. Friday
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr won the Norris Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy, and Conn Smythe Trophy following the 1969–70 season.
SPORTS HISTORY
1938 — Lawrin, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Kentucky Derby by one length over Dauber.
1955 — Swaps, ridden by Willie Shoemaker, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Nashua.
1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their first NBA championship with a 114-100 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 5.
1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1¾ lengths over Run Dusty Run.
1982 — A federal jury rules that the NFL violated antitrust laws when it unsuccessfully attempted to prevent the Oakland Raiders from moving to Los Angeles.
1988 — Winning Colors, ridden by Gary Stevens, leads from start to finish to win the Kentucky Derby by a neck, becoming the first roan and the third filly to win the race.
1993 — Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 100th and 101st playoff goals in a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL playoffs.
1994 — The Denver Nuggets, with a 98-94 overtime win against the No. 1-seeded Seattle SuperSonics, become the first eighth-seeded playoff team to win a series. The Nuggets come back from an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-5 series.
1995 — Reggie Miller scores eight points in the last 16 seconds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 107-105 win over the New York Knicks in the second-round opener of the NBA playoffs.
1997 — The Montreal Expos set two National League records by scoring 18 runs in two consecutive innings. The Expos’ 13 runs in the sixth, an NL record, follows a five-run fifth inning as they beat the San Francisco Giants 19-3.
2005 — Giacomo, a 50-1 long-shot, defies the odds and wins the Kentucky Derby in a gigantic upset, running down a game Afleet Alex in the final strides and generating a huge payoff. Closing Argument, a 70-1 shot, finishes second with Afleet Alex third in the largest Derby field since 20 started in 1984.
2005 — Dallas’ 116-76 victory over Houston is the most lopsided Game 7 playoff score in NBA history. The Mavericks are the third team in playoff history to win a seven-game series after losing the first two games at home.
2006 — Anaheim goalie Ilya Bryzgalov ties an NHL rookie record with his third consecutive postseason shutout, blanking Colorado 3-0. He matches the record set by Toronto’s Frank McCool, who had three postseason shutouts in a row against Detroit as a rookie in 1945.
2010 — Before a record hockey crowd of 77,803, the United States loses to Germany 2-1 in the opening game of the world ice hockey championships at Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Felix Schutz scores the winning goal 21 seconds into overtime at Veltins Arena, ordinarily the home of the Schalke soccer team.
2011 — Justin Verlander throws his second career no-hitter, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 9-0 American League victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander barely misses a perfect game. The only runner he allows comes with one out in the eighth inning when J.P. Arencibia walks on a full count.
2014 — Russell Westbrook has a triple-double, Kevin Durant falls one assist short and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-101 to tie their NBA Western Conference semifinal series at one win apiece. Westbrook has 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Durant has 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists before leaving the game with 1:21 remaining.
