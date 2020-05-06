morning-leadoff, Thur, 5-7-20

1988 — Winning Colors, ridden by Gary Stevens, leads from start to finish to win the Kentucky Derby by a neck, becoming the first roan and the third filly to win the race.

1993 — Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 100th and 101st playoff goals in a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL playoffs.

1994 — The Denver Nuggets, with a 98-94 overtime win against the No. 1-seeded Seattle SuperSonics, become the first eighth-seeded playoff team to win a series. The Nuggets come back from an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-5 series.

1995 — Reggie Miller scores eight points in the last 16 seconds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 107-105 win over the New York Knicks in the second-round opener of the NBA playoffs.

1997 — The Montreal Expos set two National League records by scoring 18 runs in two consecutive innings. The Expos’ 13 runs in the sixth, an NL record, follows a five-run fifth inning as they beat the San Francisco Giants 19-3.

2005 — Giacomo, a 50-1 long-shot, defies the odds and wins the Kentucky Derby in a gigantic upset, running down a game Afleet Alex in the final strides and generating a huge payoff. Closing Argument, a 70-1 shot, finishes second with Afleet Alex third in the largest Derby field since 20 started in 1984.