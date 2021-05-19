 Skip to main content
morning-leadoff, Thur, 5-20-21
morning-leadoff, Thur, 5-20-21

MORNING LEADOFF

SCHEDULE 

Thursday, May 20

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Velva, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Davies, Valley City at Legacy, Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Dickinson.

High school softball: Century at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Friday, May 21

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school baseball: Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Fargo Davies, Valley City at Bismarck, Tom O’Leary; Century at Grand Forks Red River, at Grand Forks Central; Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m.

High school track: West Region meet, 2 p.m., Bowl.

NAHL playoffs: Game 1: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck Bobcats, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, May 22

IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.

NAHL playoffs: Game 2: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck Bobcats, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, May 23

No local events scheduled.

Monday, May 24

High school boys golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of N.D.

Tuesday, May 25

High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

Wednesday, May 26

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

BASEBALL

KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m. doubleheader

TV TODAY

BASEBALL

MLBN -- N.Y. Yankees at Texas or Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m.

MLBN -- Houston at Oakland, joined in progress, 4 p.m.

MLBN -- Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. or Boston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

MLBN -- Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

ESPN -- PGA Championship, first round, noon

GOLF -- LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, first round, 2 p.m.

NBA

TNT -- Eastern Conference playoffs, play-in round, Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

NHL

USA -- Central Division playoffs, first round, game 3, Florida at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

NBCSN -- East Division playoffs, first round, game 3, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

NHLN -- North Division playoffs, first round, game 1, Montreal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN -- West Division playoffs, first round, game 3, Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

 FS1 -- Conquerors vs. Aviators, 6 p.m.

 FS1 -- Alphas vs. Linemen, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS -- NCAA National Championships, men's quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

WNBA

NBATV -- Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. 

PLAYBACK

 10 YEARS AGO (2011): The West Region team tennis title came down to the No. 2 singles match between Hailey Whitman of Century and Alicia Beck of St. Mary's. Whitman came through for the Patriots, winning the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Tom O'Leary tennis complex. With the 3-2 victory, Century claimed its 17th regional championship in the last 18 years. The Patriots advance to the state tournament with a 13-0 dual record. The other CHS points came from Sarah Janes at No. 1 singles and the duo of Courtney Brackin and Kelly Swanberg at No. 2 doubles. Winning for the Saints were Bryce Kadrmas at No. 3 singles and the team of Caitlin Bakke and Kathryn Malaktaris at No. 1 doubles.

20 YEARS AGO (2001):   After two unsuccessful attempts at winning the West Region baseball title, Bismarck got the job done at the expense of Dickinson. The Demons defeated the Midgets 8-2 to take the tournament championship at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan. BHS finished second the previous two seasons and the Demons were winless in three previous games with Dickinson this season. Bismarck's big push was a five-run fifth when it sent nine batters to the plate. Ben Sherer socked a two-run double and Math Bitz contributed a two-run single to the winning rally.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Zeeland dumped Steele 6-4 and 9-7 in Zeeland to win the south subdistrict championship and earn a berth in the District 1 baseball playoffs. The Vikings will meet Wilton in a single game to determine the district champion. Zeeland led throughout the first game. In the second contest, the Vikings needed a two-run home run by Greg Salwei in the bottom of the last inning to dispose of the Pirates. The homer was Salwei's second of the game. Salwei pitched and won the first game. Lowell Schweigert picked up the win in the second game.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Minnesota Twins' career hit-by-pitch leaders are Chuck Knoblauch with 74, Cesar Tovar (68), Tony Oliva (59), Kirby Puckett (56) and Torii Hunter (55). 

CONTACT US

 Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

