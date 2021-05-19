morning-leadoff, Thur, 5-20-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The West Region team tennis title came down to the No. 2 singles match between Hailey Whitman of Century and Alicia Beck of St. Mary's. Whitman came through for the Patriots, winning the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Tom O'Leary tennis complex. With the 3-2 victory, Century claimed its 17th regional championship in the last 18 years. The Patriots advance to the state tournament with a 13-0 dual record. The other CHS points came from Sarah Janes at No. 1 singles and the duo of Courtney Brackin and Kelly Swanberg at No. 2 doubles. Winning for the Saints were Bryce Kadrmas at No. 3 singles and the team of Caitlin Bakke and Kathryn Malaktaris at No. 1 doubles.