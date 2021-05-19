morning-leadoff, Thur, 5-20-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 20
High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Velva, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Davies, Valley City at Legacy, Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Dickinson.
High school softball: Century at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Friday, May 21
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school baseball: Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Fargo Davies, Valley City at Bismarck, Tom O’Leary; Century at Grand Forks Red River, at Grand Forks Central; Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m.
High school track: West Region meet, 2 p.m., Bowl.
NAHL playoffs: Game 1: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck Bobcats, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, May 22
IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL playoffs: Game 2: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck Bobcats, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, May 23
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 24
High school boys golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of N.D.
Tuesday, May 25
High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s.
High school girls tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.
Wednesday, May 26
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m. doubleheader
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- N.Y. Yankees at Texas or Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m.
MLBN -- Houston at Oakland, joined in progress, 4 p.m.
MLBN -- Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. or Boston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
MLBN -- Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
ESPN -- PGA Championship, first round, noon
GOLF -- LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, first round, 2 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- Eastern Conference playoffs, play-in round, Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
NHL
USA -- Central Division playoffs, first round, game 3, Florida at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- East Division playoffs, first round, game 3, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
NHLN -- North Division playoffs, first round, game 1, Montreal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- West Division playoffs, first round, game 3, Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
FS1 -- Conquerors vs. Aviators, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Alphas vs. Linemen, 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- NCAA National Championships, men's quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.
WNBA
NBATV -- Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The West Region team tennis title came down to the No. 2 singles match between Hailey Whitman of Century and Alicia Beck of St. Mary's. Whitman came through for the Patriots, winning the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Tom O'Leary tennis complex. With the 3-2 victory, Century claimed its 17th regional championship in the last 18 years. The Patriots advance to the state tournament with a 13-0 dual record. The other CHS points came from Sarah Janes at No. 1 singles and the duo of Courtney Brackin and Kelly Swanberg at No. 2 doubles. Winning for the Saints were Bryce Kadrmas at No. 3 singles and the team of Caitlin Bakke and Kathryn Malaktaris at No. 1 doubles.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): After two unsuccessful attempts at winning the West Region baseball title, Bismarck got the job done at the expense of Dickinson. The Demons defeated the Midgets 8-2 to take the tournament championship at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan. BHS finished second the previous two seasons and the Demons were winless in three previous games with Dickinson this season. Bismarck's big push was a five-run fifth when it sent nine batters to the plate. Ben Sherer socked a two-run double and Math Bitz contributed a two-run single to the winning rally.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Zeeland dumped Steele 6-4 and 9-7 in Zeeland to win the south subdistrict championship and earn a berth in the District 1 baseball playoffs. The Vikings will meet Wilton in a single game to determine the district champion. Zeeland led throughout the first game. In the second contest, the Vikings needed a two-run home run by Greg Salwei in the bottom of the last inning to dispose of the Pirates. The homer was Salwei's second of the game. Salwei pitched and won the first game. Lowell Schweigert picked up the win in the second game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Minnesota Twins' career hit-by-pitch leaders are Chuck Knoblauch with 74, Cesar Tovar (68), Tony Oliva (59), Kirby Puckett (56) and Torii Hunter (55).
