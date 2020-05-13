morning-leadoff Thur, 5-14-20

2004 — Richard Jefferson scores 18 of his 31 points after regulation to lead New Jersey to a 127-120 triple-overtime victory over Detroit. With the win, the Nets take a 3-2 lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals. The last previous playoff game to be decided in three overtimes was Phoenix’s 129-121 victory over Chicago in Game 3 of the 1993 NBA Finals.

2006 — Rafael Nadal beats Roger Federer in a five-set match to successfully defend his Rome Masters title and tie Guillermo Vilas’ record 53-match winning streak on clay in the Open era.

2010 — The Philadelphia Flyers overcome a couple of 3-0 deficits to finish off the Boston Bruins. Simon Gagne scores on a power play with 7:08 left to cap a comeback from a three-goal deficit. The Flyers win 4-3 for a berth in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bruins become the third team in NHL history to lose a series after winning the first three games.

2015 — Corey Brewer scores 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Houston erases a 19-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 119-107 and force a Game 7 in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals.