morning-leadoff Thur, 5-14-20

PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Byron Pool took over a Bismarck Bobcat team heading toward a last-place finish and the worst season in franchise history. He leaves them as Robertson Cup champions. After two and one-half seasons at the helm of the Bobcats, Pool announced that he was resigning to take an assistant coaching job with the Fargo Force of the USHL. The Bobcats immediately elevated Pool's assistant, Layne Sedevie to head coach.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Amid all the changes in this year's edition of the I Made the Hill Road Race, three constants emerged -- Julie Bosch, Paul Kohler and the hill itself. Kohler and Bosch, who won the men's and women's 10-K runs, respectively, have become as much a part of the race as the steep, 1.2-mile incline from which it draws its name. Bosch claimed her sixth straight women's title and her 10th in 11 years. Kohler won for the fourth time. He has finished in the top three in 10 of the last 11 races.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Paul Kranz, a state Class B coach of the year, has been named the new Bismarck High School basketball coach. Last winter Kranz, 28, coached Belcourt to the finals of the state Class B tournament. Kranz, a native of Underwood, is a graduate of Jamestown College. He coached one season at Terry, Mont., taking the team to the state Class B tournament. The next season he led Kenmare to the North Dakota Class B championship. His next two Kenmare teams qualified for the state tournament. After a fourth season at Kenmare, Kranz took over the Belcourt basketball program.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mallex Smith of the Seattle Mariners is the last big-league player to steal a run. He stole his way around the bases last season on May 27 in a 6-2 home win over Texas. Pitcher Kyle Bird was the victim of all three eighth-inning steals.
SPORTS HISTORY
1913 — Washington’s Walter Johnson gives up a run in the fourth inning of an American League game against the St. Louis Browns to end his streak of 56 scoreless innings. The Senators win 10-5.
1919 — Four days after his Kentucky Derby victory, Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, wins the Preakness Stakes by four lengths over Eternal.
1920 — Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators records his 300th victory with a 9-8 American League win over the Detroit Tigers.
1967 — Mickey Mantle’s 500th home run, off Stu Miller, lifts the New York Yankees to a 6-5 American League victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
1977 — The Montreal Canadiens edge the Boston Bruins 2-1 to win the NHL's Stanley Cup in four games.
1981 — The Boston Celtics win the National Basketball Association championship with a 102-91 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6.
1989 — James Worthy scores 12 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers overcome a 29-point first-half deficit to beat Seattle 97-95 and sweep the NBA's Western Conference semifinal series, four games to none.
1993 — Billy Mayfair shoots a 61, the 11th-best score in PGA Tour history, in the Byron Nelson Classic.
1995 — Kelly Robbins overcomes a three-shot deficit in the final seven holes to win the LPGA Championship by a stroke over defending champion Laura Davies.
2004 — Richard Jefferson scores 18 of his 31 points after regulation to lead New Jersey to a 127-120 triple-overtime victory over Detroit. With the win, the Nets take a 3-2 lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals. The last previous playoff game to be decided in three overtimes was Phoenix’s 129-121 victory over Chicago in Game 3 of the 1993 NBA Finals.
2006 — Rafael Nadal beats Roger Federer in a five-set match to successfully defend his Rome Masters title and tie Guillermo Vilas’ record 53-match winning streak on clay in the Open era.
2010 — The Philadelphia Flyers overcome a couple of 3-0 deficits to finish off the Boston Bruins. Simon Gagne scores on a power play with 7:08 left to cap a comeback from a three-goal deficit. The Flyers win 4-3 for a berth in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bruins become the third team in NHL history to lose a series after winning the first three games.
2015 — Corey Brewer scores 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Houston erases a 19-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 119-107 and force a Game 7 in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals.
2017 — Stephen Curry scores 40 points and hits a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining as the Golden State Warriors rally from way down beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-111 in Game 1 of the Western Conference NBA finals. Draymond Green gives Golden State the lead for good on a three-point play after the Warriors trail by as many as 25 points in the first half. Golden State's comeback began after Kawhi Leonard was lost to an ankle injury.
2017 — Si Woo Kim of South Korea becomes the youngest winner of The Players Championship with a game and maturity well beyond his 21 years. Kim is the only player to go bogey-free on the TPC Sawgrass course and closes with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in golf’s biggest tournament that’s not a major. The previous youngest champion of The Players was Adam Scott, who was 23 when he won in 2005.
