morning-leadoff Thur, 4-2-20

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck High School senior Joe Latham had his hands full at the National High School Coaches Association Senior Nationals wrestling tournament, but he dealt with it. He performed well enough to place second in the 56-man 160-pound class at Virginia Beach, Va. Ohioan Nick Sulzer defeated Latham in the championship match, scoring the final three points for a 13-8 decision.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): All it took was a goal by Crystal Schmidt to give St. Mary's a 1-0 victory over Mandan, and its first win of the girls soccer season. Schmidt's goal, at 10:45 of the first half, came on an assist from Janna Dirk. The Saints had a 13-5 advantage in shots on net. Goalkeeper Abby Hessinger earned the shutout for St. Mary's.