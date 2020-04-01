morning-leadoff Thur, 4-2-20

SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 2
No local events scheduled.
Friday, April 3
No local events scheduled.
Saturday, April 4
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck High School senior Joe Latham had his hands full at the National High School Coaches Association Senior Nationals wrestling tournament, but he dealt with it. He performed well enough to place second in the 56-man 160-pound class at Virginia Beach, Va. Ohioan Nick Sulzer defeated Latham in the championship match, scoring the final three points for a 13-8 decision.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): All it took was a goal by Crystal Schmidt to give St. Mary's a 1-0 victory over Mandan, and its first win of the girls soccer season. Schmidt's goal, at 10:45 of the first half, came on an assist from Janna Dirk. The Saints had a 13-5 advantage in shots on net. Goalkeeper Abby Hessinger earned the shutout for St. Mary's.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Nassif Rug of Fargo, sporting a 40-4 record, will be one of the top contenders in the Class A division of the state amateur basketball tournament at the St. Mary's gym in Bismarck. The team has a strong North Dakota State University flavor. John Kaeding, Mitch Felchle, Dick Marsden, Orel Schmitz, Mike Bentson and Ralph Wirtz form the nucleus of the team. Nassif Rug was eliminated in the quarterfinals of last year's state amateur tournament.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled
TV TODAY
No events scheduled.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hall of Famers who won MVP awards while playing for the Minnesota Twins are Harmon Killebrew (1969) and Rod Carew (1977). Kirby Puckett and Bert Blyleven were not MVP award winners.
SPORTS HISTORY
1939 — Ralph Guldahl beats Sam Snead by one stroke to capture the Masters golf tournament.
1983 — Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders becomes the first NHL player to score 60 or more goals in three consecutive seasons.
1984 — Georgetown, led by junior center Patrick Ewing and freshman forward Reggie Williams, beats Houston 84-75 to win the NCAA basketball championship in Seattle.
1986 — The 3-point field goal, at 19 feet, 9 inches, is adopted by the NCAA.
1990 — UNLV pounds Duke 103-73 to win its first NCAA championship and extend the Blue Devils' streak to eight Final Four appearances without a title. The Runnin' Rebels become the first team to score more than 100 points in a championship game and the 30-point margin is the largest ever.
1995 — Connecticut caps an unbeaten season by defeating Tennessee 70-64 for the NCAA women's basketball championship. The Huskies, 35-0, set a record for victories in a season in Division I.
2000 — Connecticut wins its second women's national basketball championship with a 71-52 victory over Tennessee. The top-ranked Huskies beat No. 2 Tennessee for the second time in three meetings.
2005 — Roger Powell Jr. and Luther Head score 20 points apiece, leading Illinois to a 72-57 win over Louisville in the Final Four semifinals. With the win, the Illini (37-1) tie the single-season NCAA record for victories.
2007 — The Florida Gators keep their stranglehold on the college basketball world with an 84-75 victory over Ohio State for their second straight national championship.
2012 — Doron Lamb scores 22 points as Kentucky wins its eighth men's national basketball championship, holding off Kansas for a 67-59 victory.
2014 — The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 to give the Lakers their 50th loss of the season. The Lakers had not lost 50 or more games since 1974-75 (30-52).
2016 — Villanova advances to the national championship game with the biggest margin of victory in Final Four basketball history, overwhelming Oklahoma 95-51.
2017 — So Yeon Ryu wins the ANA Inspiration golf tournament in a one-hole playoff with Lexi Thompson, who was given a four-stroke penalty late in the final round for an incorrect ball placement a day earlier. Ryu birdies the 18th hole in the playoff to win her second major title.
2017 — A'ja Wilson scores 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first women's national basketball championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State. Staley made the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never won. She also led the Gamecocks to the national semifinals in 2015 before losing to Notre Dame.
