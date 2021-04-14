morning-leadoff Thur, 4-15-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 15
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Tournament, pool play at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan: Aurora vs. Florida Golf Coast, 10 a.m.; Providence vs. North Carolina State, 1 p.m.; Concordia vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.; Davenport vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m.; At Wachter Arena: Williston State vs. Marian, 10:30 a.m.; Adrian vs. Bottineau, 1:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; East Texas Basin vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
College: track: U-Mary at Dragon Twilight, Moorhead.
High school baseball: Hazen at Shiloh, 5 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. Bowl.
Friday, April 16
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Championships, Pool Play, At Starion Sports Complex, Mandan: Concordia vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 10 a.m.; Davenport vs. N.C. State, 1 p.m.; Aurora vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.; Providence vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m.; At Wachter Arena: Jamestown vs. Marian, 10:30 a.m.; East Texas Basin vs. Bottineau, 1:30 p.m.; Williston State vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; Adrian vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s golf: NSIC Championships.
College track: U-Mary at Sioux City Relays and Dickinson Invite.
College women’s golf: U-Mary at Augustana Invite.
High school baseball: Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Legacy vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Century vs. St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference), Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at West Fargo, 5 p.m.
High school boys golf: Dickinson Invite, Heart River Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school softball: Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Bismarck vs. Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Century at Minot, 10 a.m.; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
High school girls track: Mandan Invite, 1 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
College baseball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Dawson at BSC, 2/4 p.m.
College football: UND at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.; U-Mary joint practice vs. MSU-Moorhead, 2 p.m., Bowl; UND at Youngstown State; SDSU at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Championships, Pool Play at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan: Concordia vs. Aurora, 10 a.m.; Davenport vs. Providence, 1 p.m.; Florida Gulf Coast vs. Liberty 4 p.m.; N.C. State vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m.; Pool play at Wachter Arena: Jamestown vs. Williston State, 10:30 a.m.; East Texas Basin vs. Adrian, 10:30 a.m.; Marian vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; Bottineau vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s golf: NSIC Championships.
College softball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 1/3 p.m.; BSC vs. Dawson, 2/4 p.m., at Glendive, Mont.
College track: U-Mary at Sioux City Relays and Dickinson Invite.
High school baseball: Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne, Noon.
High school boys golf: Century Invite, Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, Noon; Fargo South at Legacy, 2 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Minot; Mandan at Minot; Bismarck at Minot.
High school softball: Fargo Shanley at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Bismarck at Williston, Noon.
High school track: Shiloh at Hazen Invite, 10 a.m.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, April 18
College baseball: U-Mary at Minesota-Crookston, 12 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 1/3 p.m.
College men’s golf: NSIC Championships.
College softball: Augustana at U-Mary, 12/2 p.m.; Dawson at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.
College women’s golf: U-Mary Augustana Invite.
Monday, April 19
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Championships, Semifinals, 2:30/6 p.m., Starion Sports Complex, Mandan.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
KFYR (550 AM) -- University of Mary vs. Davenport University, ACHA D2 National Championships, 7 p.m.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Miami at Atlanta, 11 a.m.
MLBN -- Cleveland at Chicago White Sox or Boston at Minnesota, games joined in progress, 2 p.m,.
MLBN -- Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., or Toronto at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
MLBN -- Colorado at L.A. Dodgers or Detroit at Oakland, games joined in progress, 9 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, first round, 10 a.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, first round, 2 p.m.
GOLF -- LPGA Tour, Lotte Championship, second round, 6 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
FS1 -- CONCACAF Champios League, Real Esteli at Columbus Crew, Round of 16, Leg 2, 7 p.m.
FS1 -- CONCACAF Champios League, Atletico Pantoja at Monterrey, Round of 16, Leg 2, 9 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
TNT -- Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Charleston WTA, early rounds, noon
TENNIS -- Monte Carlo ATP quarterfinals, 4 a.m. Friday
TENNIS -- Monte Carlo ATP quarterfinals, 5 a.m. Friday
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats needed a big game from Ryan Faragher, and he came through. Faragher made 45 saves as the Bobcats defeated Alexandria, Minn., 2-1 on the road to win the NAHL divisional playoff series in the fifth and final game. Alexandria had roughed up Faragher for six goals in less than 26 minutes in the first game of the series in Alexandria.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary split a road baseball doubleheader at Valley City, winning 8-2 and losing 8-1. Ryan Astle pitched a four-hitter to win the first game. Chad Lujan, Jeff Wedul and Derek Ihde collected three hits each as the Marauders pounded out 14 hits in support of Astle. U-Mary managed just four hits against Mike Mitcheson in the second game. Dan Harris ripped two home runs and knocked in four runs for the winning Vikings.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck High School's tennis squad will be in the throes of rebuilding this year following the loss of three of the top four players from last season. Demon coach Russ Hersrud will rely on three returning lettermen and a crew of untried players this season. Back from last year's squad are lettermen Paul Smith, Tom Arnts and Larry Nelson. Hersrud, who is starting his fifth year as BHS tennis coach, led the Demons to a 24-15 record in his first four seasons.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The America’s Cup, the pinnacle of yachting, was first contested in 1851 making it the oldest trophy in international sport, predating the modern Olympic Games by 45 years. The cup was originally awarded in by the Royal Yacht Squadron for a race around the Isle of Wight in the United Kingdom, which was won by the schooner America.
