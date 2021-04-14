morning-leadoff Thur, 4-15-21

NBCSN -- Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS -- Charleston WTA, early rounds, noon

TENNIS -- Monte Carlo ATP quarterfinals, 4 a.m. Friday

TENNIS -- Monte Carlo ATP quarterfinals, 5 a.m. Friday

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats needed a big game from Ryan Faragher, and he came through. Faragher made 45 saves as the Bobcats defeated Alexandria, Minn., 2-1 on the road to win the NAHL divisional playoff series in the fifth and final game. Alexandria had roughed up Faragher for six goals in less than 26 minutes in the first game of the series in Alexandria.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary split a road baseball doubleheader at Valley City, winning 8-2 and losing 8-1. Ryan Astle pitched a four-hitter to win the first game. Chad Lujan, Jeff Wedul and Derek Ihde collected three hits each as the Marauders pounded out 14 hits in support of Astle. U-Mary managed just four hits against Mike Mitcheson in the second game. Dan Harris ripped two home runs and knocked in four runs for the winning Vikings.