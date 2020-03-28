morning-leadoff Sun, 3-29-20

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Guard Greg Batke of Hazen and Center guard Matt Bieber earned first-team recognition on the Class B boys all-state basketball team. They are joined by Tom Lybeck of undefeated Fargo Oak Grove, Robert Lawrence of Warwick, Evan Lindahl of Cando and Kyle Cuypers of Litchville-Marion-Montpelier. Lawrence, Batke and Lindahl were unanimous selections.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State and Bismarck High School were easy winners in the inaugural Arnie Martin Indoor Track Meet held at the Bismarck Civic Center. Dickinson State won with 79 points and BHS tallied 47 1/2 points. Bismarck collected four event titles. Mark Aide won the pole vault, Mike Swanson took first place in the 60 hurdles and the Demons won two relays. Leon Nix led the way for Dickinson State, winning the 60-yard dash and placing second in the 300. The meet drew a crowd estimated at 2,000 fans.

TRIVIA ANSWER

John Wooden was a three-time All-American guard at Purdue University. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1960. In 1973 he was inducted again for his accomplishments as a coach at UCLA. He was the first person to be inducted as a player and coach.