morning-leadoff Sun, 3-29-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, March 29
No local events scheduled.
Monday, March 30
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, March 31
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, April 1
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, Fort Worth, Texas, noon
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Former Fargo North player Tyler Klein notched two goals and an assist as the Bismarck Bobcats closed out regular season play with a 6-3 victory over Albert Lea at the VFW Sports Center. The Bobcats' second straight Central Division title was a done deal weeks ago. Now they can turn their attention to the NAHL playoffs, where they will meet Albert Lea in the first round.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Guard Greg Batke of Hazen and Center guard Matt Bieber earned first-team recognition on the Class B boys all-state basketball team. They are joined by Tom Lybeck of undefeated Fargo Oak Grove, Robert Lawrence of Warwick, Evan Lindahl of Cando and Kyle Cuypers of Litchville-Marion-Montpelier. Lawrence, Batke and Lindahl were unanimous selections.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State and Bismarck High School were easy winners in the inaugural Arnie Martin Indoor Track Meet held at the Bismarck Civic Center. Dickinson State won with 79 points and BHS tallied 47 1/2 points. Bismarck collected four event titles. Mark Aide won the pole vault, Mike Swanson took first place in the 60 hurdles and the Demons won two relays. Leon Nix led the way for Dickinson State, winning the 60-yard dash and placing second in the 300. The meet drew a crowd estimated at 2,000 fans.
TRIVIA ANSWER
John Wooden was a three-time All-American guard at Purdue University. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1960. In 1973 he was inducted again for his accomplishments as a coach at UCLA. He was the first person to be inducted as a player and coach.
SPORTS HISTORY
1929 — The Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers to complete a two-game sweep.
1940 — Joe Louis knocks out Johnny Paychek in the second round at Madison Square Garden in New York to keep the world heavyweight title.
1941 — Wisconsin, led by Gene Englund's 13 points, wins the NCAA basketball championship with a 39-34 victory over Washington State.
1952 — George Mikan of the Minneapolis Lakers scores an NBA playoff-record 47 points in an 88-78 loss in Game 1 of the Western Division finals against Rochester.
1960 — Bill Russell pulls down an NBA Finals-record 40 rebounds in the Boston Celtics’ 113-103 loss to St. Louis.
1962 — Elgin Baylor (45) and Jerry West (41) of the Lakers become the first teammates to score 40 or more points in an NBA playoff game. But Los Angeles loses to Detroit 118-117 in a Western Division finals game.
1981 — Louisiana Tech routs Tennessee 79-59 for the AIAW women's basketball title.
1982 — Michael Jordan's jumpshot with 16 seconds remaining gives North Carolina a 63-62 victory over Georgetown for the NCAA basketball championship.
1984 — The NFL’s Colts leave the city of Baltimore in the early hours of the morning, headed for a new home in Indianapolis.
1987 — Tennessee defeats Louisiana Tech 67-44 to win the NCAA women's basketball championship.
1990 — Houston's Akeem Olajuwon becomes the third NBA player with a quadruple double. He finishes with 18 points, 16 rebounds, 11 blocks and 10 assists during a 120-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
1992 — Dottie Mochrie birdies No. 18 to force a playoff and beats Juli Inkster with par on the first hole of sudden death in the Dinah Shore tournament.
1992 — Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi becomes the first American woman to win consecutive world figure skating championships since Peggy Fleming in 1968.
1996 — The Vancouver Grizzlies break the NBA record for consecutive losses in a season with their 21st in a 105-91 defeat against the Utah Jazz. The 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers and the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks lost 20 straight.
1999 — New York Rangers forward Wayne Gretzky surpasses Gordie Howe as the leading goal scorer in pro hockey in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders. Gretzky's goal was the 1,072nd of his career — 20 NHL seasons and one season in the WHA.
2003 — Michelle Kwan becomes the third American to win five world figure skating championships. Kwan, a seven-time U.S. champion, ties Dick Button and Carol Heiss for most world crowns by an American.
2007 — Michael Phelps sets his third world record in three days by winning the 200-meter individual medley at the world championships in Melbourne, Australia.
2011 — Maya Moore scores 28 points, including the 3,000th of her career, to lead UConn to a 75-40 win over Duke and another trip to the Final Four.
2013 — Jaromir Jagr gets his 1,000th career NHL assist in the Dallas Stars’ 5-3 victory over Minnesota.
2013 — Wesley Low Jr., 15, becomes the youngest bowler to win a PBA regional title, breaking the 34-year-old record set by PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber in 1979. Low, a two-handed bowler, scores a 299 in Las Vegas. He misses a perfect game by leaving an 8 pin on his final shot.
2014 — The 76ers end their 26-game losing streak — tied for the NBA record — by routing the Detroit Pistons 123-98. Philadelphia avoids setting the mark for the longest skid in U.S. major pro sports.
2014 — Serena Williams wins a record seventh Key Biscayne title when she overcames a slow start and a set point to beat Li Na 7-5, 6-1 at the Sony Open.
2015 — Duke tops Gonzaga 66-52 to send coach Mike Krzyzewski to a 12th Final Four, matching a record set by John Wooden.
2015 — Belmont (Tenn.) University breaks three NCAA Division I records and ties a fourth during a 20-run sixth inning in a 34-10 victory over University of Tennessee-Martin.
2017 — Russell Westbrook has 57 points, the most in a triple-double in NBA history. He also finishes with 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic.
